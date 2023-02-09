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Splashtop Competitor Comparisons

Experience Splashtop’s best in class customer service, enhanced security, and more for an unbeatable price!

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Splashtop vs. TeamViewer

Save 50% or more when you move from TeamViewer to Splashtop, guaranteed.

Our highly satisfied customers enjoy a better experience and world class customer service when they switch to Splashtop.

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Splashtop vs. LogMeIn

Save 80% per year when compared to LogMeIn. Splashtop offers remote access and remote support solutions at the best value.

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Splashtop vs. Anydesk

Get better savings and better performance than AnyDesk with Splashtop.

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More Comparisons

Splashtop vs. Action1 →

Splashtop vs. AnyDesk Commercial Use Detected? →

Splashtop vs. BeyondTrust (formerly Bomgar) →

Splashtop vs. GoToAssist →

Splashtop vs. GoToAssist Pricing →

Splashtop vs. GoToMyPC →

Splashtop vs. GoToMyPC Pricing →

Splashtop vs. HP Anyware →

Splashtop vs. LogMeIn Central →

Splashtop vs. LogMeIn Pricing →

Splashtop vs. LogMeIn Pro →

Splashtop vs. LogMeIn Rescue →

Splashtop vs. LogMeIn Resolve →

Splashtop vs. ManageEngine →

Splashtop vs. Parsec →

Splashtop vs. PatchMyPC →

Splashtop vs. PDQ →

Splashtop vs. Quick Assist →

Splashtop vs. RemotePC →

Splashtop vs. ScreenConnect →

Splashtop vs. SolarWinds Take Control →

Splashtop Remote Access Pro vs. TeamViewer →

Splashtop Remote Access vs. TeamViewer Business →

Splashtop Remote Support vs. TeamViewer Business →

Splashtop vs. TeamViewer Commercial Use Detected? →

Splashtop vs. TeamViewer Premium →

Splashtop - TeamViewer Replacement →