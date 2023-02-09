Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Splashtop Competitor Comparisons

Experience Splashtop’s best in class customer service, enhanced security, and more for an unbeatable price!

Start Your Free TrialContact Us

Splashtop vs. TeamViewer

Save 50% or more when you move from TeamViewer to Splashtop, guaranteed.

Our highly satisfied customers enjoy a better experience and world class customer service when they switch to Splashtop.

Learn More

Splashtop vs. LogMeIn

Save 80% per year when compared to LogMeIn. Splashtop offers remote access and remote support solutions at the best value.

Learn More

Splashtop vs. Anydesk

Get better savings and better performance than AnyDesk with Splashtop.

Learn More

More Comparisons

Splashtop Remote Support vs. LogMeIn Central →

Splashtop Business Access vs. LogMeIn Pro →

Splashtop vs. LogMeIn Rescue →

Splashtop Business Access vs. GoToMyPC →

Splashtop Enterprise and On-Prem vs. BeyondTrust (formerly Bomgar) →

Splashtop SOS vs. GoToAssist →

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.