Splashtop Technical Support
We’re here to help. Please select a support site below to get started.
Splashtop Business Support
For Splashtop Remote Access, Remote Support, Enterprise, Autonomous Endpoint Management, SOS, and SRS Premium
Support articles, open a ticket, chat support, phone support
Splashtop On‑Prem Support
For Splashtop On‑Prem
Support articles, open a ticket
Splashtop Personal Support
For Splashtop Personal and add-ons
Support articles, open a ticket
Support for Other Products
Splashtop ClassroomGet Support
Mirroring360Get Support
Whiteboard (1 & 2)Get Support
XDisplayGet Support
Secure WorkspaceGet Support
If you are receiving assistance from a verified third party, please proceed as instructed to sos.splashtop.com.
Our Goal Is to Give You the Best Remote Desktop Experience
We work hard to make sure we have the most reliable remote access infrastructure. Our knowledgeable engineers are available to help when you need it.
Responsive Technical Support
Based in the US (with backup around the world outside of US hours), our team is ready to support you if an issue ever arises. No hidden phone numbers, no automated agents, and no long hold times. We know how important it is to support your issue as soon as possible. Other remote access companies are notorious for long wait times and inaccessible agents. At Splashtop, our helpful support team can be easily reached by phone, email, and questions through our support site. We don’t expect you’ll find any issues with Splashtop, but if you do, we’ll be ready to help.
Reliable Remote Access
When you’re working on the go, you need a remote access solution that’s reliable. Maybe you need to log into your work computer to finish up a report, or you need to quickly support a client who is experiencing issues. Either way, time is valuable and anything short of a high performing remote access application won’t cut it. Our platform was built with this in mind. You’ll get fast connections in real-time when you remote into a device so you can always have a hassle-free remote access experience.