Best LogMeIn Central Alternative 2023 – Splashtop

"LogMeIn has consistently increased their prices and we try not to get stuck in the rut of renewing a subscription service every year just because… We found [a vendor] had dropped LogMeIn for Splashtop due to price. We tried the software out in a free trial mode and were pleasantly surprised. Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay."

– Jon Quincy, IT Manager, Strobel Energy Group