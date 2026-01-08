Best LogMeIn Central Alternative 2023 – Splashtop

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The Best LogMeIn Alternative - Splashtop
The Best LogMeIn Alternative - Splashtop

LogMeIn Central Alternative 2026 – Splashtop AEM

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Splashtop Costs Less and Has the Same Top Features Found in LogMeIn Central

  • No more LogMeIn price increases? Save up to 77% compared to LogMeIn Central with Splashtop!

  • Splashtop has the same top features as LogMeIn

  • Splashtop is used by more than 30 million users worldwide

  • Easy migration from LogMeIn

  • Guaranteed Savings & Early Start Program: Don’t wait until your subscription expires, switch now at no extra cost! – Read more below


Why Splashtop Beats LogMeIn Central: Comparing Key Features

Feature

Splashtop AEM

LogMeIn Central

Starting price

$1,188/year for up to 100 endpoints

$954.99/year for up to 25 endpoints (with Security, Insight, and Automation add-ons)

Remote control for managed devices

Patch management

Security add-on needed

Windows updates

Security add-on needed

Third-party application updates

Security add-on needed

Inventory visibility

Insight add-on needed

Dashboard and reporting

Insight add-on needed

Alerts

Automation add-on needed

Scripting

Automation add-on needed

Remote command or task execution

Automation add-on needed

Antivirus management

Available through endpoint security options

Security add-on needed

Endpoint security options

Available as add-ons

Security add-on needed


Splashtop AEM

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What Users Say When Switching From LogMeIn Central to Splashtop

Like many other IT professionals, I was blindsided by the LogMeIn pricing bombshell which has left me and my clients scrambling for an alternative to that, now overpriced, solution. After making do on a temporary basis with other products’ free solutions, I have finally come home to Splashtop. In addition to being easily deployed and scaled, Splashtop gives me excellent performance even over sketchy connections.

Micah Barham - Barham Technologies

LogMeIn Central Vs Splashtop: Pricing Comparison

To compare endpoint management costs fairly, look at LogMeIn Central with the Security, Automation, and Insight add-ons. Those add-ons include capabilities such as patch management, automation, alerts, inventory, dashboards, reporting, and antivirus management.

See our full LogMeIn Central pricing comparison.

Number of Computers

Splashtop AEM

LogMeIn Central
(plus Security, Automation, and Insight add-ons)

25

$1,188/year

$2,594.96/year

50

$1,188/year

$3,254.96/year

100

$1,188/year

$5,209.96/year


Simple Steps to Switch From LogMeIn Central to Splashtop

Step 1

Sign-up for a free 7-day trial, no credit card required.

Step 2

Learn how to switch all your managed computers to Splashtop.

Already Have a LogMeIn License?

Get an Early Start with Splashtop at No Additional Cost!

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Strobel Energy Group facility at night

"LogMeIn has consistently increased their prices and we try not to get stuck in the rut of renewing a subscription service every year just because… We found [a vendor] had dropped LogMeIn for Splashtop due to price. We tried the software out in a free trial mode and were pleasantly surprised. Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay."

– Jon Quincy, IT Manager, Strobel Energy Group

Read the Case Study

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