Best LogMeIn Central Alternative 2023 – Splashtop

Splashtop Costs Less and Has the Same Top Features Found in LogMeIn Central

  • Tired of big LogMeIn price increases? Save anywhere from 40% to over 80% compared to LogMeIn Central with Splashtop!

  • Splashtop has the same top features as LogMeIn

  • Splashtop is used by more than 20 million users worldwide

  • Easy migration from LogMeIn

  • Guaranteed Savings & Early Start Program: Don’t wait until your subscription expires, switch now at no extra cost! – Read more below

Find Out Why Splashtop Is the Best LogMeIn Central Alternative

Splashtop Remote Support Premium

LogMeIn

Starting price (25 computers)

$479/year

$960/year

Unattended remote support

No installation Attended (ad hoc) support

Unlimited technicians & concurrent sessions

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

User & Computer management features

Security features

Windows updates

Starting at an extra $564/year

Configurable alerts/actions

Starting at an extra $564/year

Remote command

Starting at an extra $564/year

Event logs

Starting at an extra $540/year

System inventory

Starting at an extra $540/year

For more computers, see all pricing →

Splashtop Remote Support

What Users Say When Switching From LogMeIn Central to Splashtop

“Like many other IT professionals, I was blindsided by the LogMeIn pricing bombshell which has left me and my clients scrambling for an alternative to that, now overpriced, solution. After making do on a temporary basis with other products’ free solutions, I have finally come home to Splashtop. In addition to being easily deployed and scaled, Splashtop gives me excellent performance even over sketchy connections.”

Micah Barham - Barham Technologies

Price Comparison

To get all the monitoring and management features found in Splashtop Remote Support Premium, you would need to get the LogMeIn Central Base Plan and purchase all three add-ons. Compare the price between Splashtop Remote Support Premium vs. what your cost would be with LogMeIn, and save anywhere from 40% to over 80% when you choose Splashtop.

Number of Computers

Splashtop Remote Support Premium

LogMeIn Central

25

$479

$2,628

50

$719

$3,288

100

$479

$5,220

250

$1,919

$10,584


Get Started Quickly with Splashtop

Step 1

Sign-up for a free 7-day trial, no credit card required.

Step 2

Learn how to switch all your managed computers to Splashtop.

Already Have a LogMeIn License?

Get an Early Start with Splashtop at No Additional Cost!

Strobel Energy Group facility at night

"LogMeIn has consistently increased their prices and we try not to get stuck in the rut of renewing a subscription service every year just because… We found [a vendor] had dropped LogMeIn for Splashtop due to price. We tried the software out in a free trial mode and were pleasantly surprised. Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay."

– Jon Quincy, IT Manager, Strobel Energy Group

Read the Case Study

