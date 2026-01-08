Best LogMeIn Central Alternative 2023 – Splashtop

LogMeIn Central Alternative 2026 – Splashtop AEM
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Splashtop Costs Less and Has the Same Top Features Found in LogMeIn Central
No more LogMeIn price increases? Save up to 77% compared to LogMeIn Central with Splashtop!
Splashtop has the same top features as LogMeIn
Splashtop is used by more than 30 million users worldwide
Easy migration from LogMeIn
Guaranteed Savings & Early Start Program: Don’t wait until your subscription expires, switch now at no extra cost! – Read more below
Why Splashtop Beats LogMeIn Central: Comparing Key Features
Feature
Splashtop AEM
LogMeIn Central
Starting price
$1,188/year for up to 100 endpoints
$954.99/year for up to 25 endpoints (with Security, Insight, and Automation add-ons)
Remote control for managed devices
Patch management
Security add-on needed
Windows updates
Security add-on needed
Third-party application updates
Security add-on needed
Inventory visibility
Insight add-on needed
Dashboard and reporting
Insight add-on needed
Alerts
Automation add-on needed
Scripting
Automation add-on needed
Remote command or task execution
Automation add-on needed
Antivirus management
Available through endpoint security options
Security add-on needed
Endpoint security options
Available as add-ons
Security add-on needed
What Users Say When Switching From LogMeIn Central to Splashtop
Like many other IT professionals, I was blindsided by the LogMeIn pricing bombshell which has left me and my clients scrambling for an alternative to that, now overpriced, solution. After making do on a temporary basis with other products’ free solutions, I have finally come home to Splashtop. In addition to being easily deployed and scaled, Splashtop gives me excellent performance even over sketchy connections.
Micah Barham - Barham Technologies
LogMeIn Central Vs Splashtop: Pricing Comparison
To compare endpoint management costs fairly, look at LogMeIn Central with the Security, Automation, and Insight add-ons. Those add-ons include capabilities such as patch management, automation, alerts, inventory, dashboards, reporting, and antivirus management.
See our full LogMeIn Central pricing comparison.
Number of Computers
Splashtop AEM
LogMeIn Central
25
$1,188/year
$2,594.96/year
50
$1,188/year
$3,254.96/year
100
$1,188/year
$5,209.96/year
Simple Steps to Switch From LogMeIn Central to Splashtop
Step 1
Sign-up for a free 7-day trial, no credit card required.
Step 2
Learn how to switch all your managed computers to Splashtop.
"LogMeIn has consistently increased their prices and we try not to get stuck in the rut of renewing a subscription service every year just because… We found [a vendor] had dropped LogMeIn for Splashtop due to price. We tried the software out in a free trial mode and were pleasantly surprised. Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay."
– Jon Quincy, IT Manager, Strobel Energy Group