Best LogMeIn Central Alternative 2023 – Splashtop
Splashtop Costs Less and Has the Same Top Features Found in LogMeIn Central
Tired of big LogMeIn price increases? Save anywhere from 40% to over 80% compared to LogMeIn Central with Splashtop!
Splashtop has the same top features as LogMeIn
Splashtop is used by more than 20 million users worldwide
Easy migration from LogMeIn
Splashtop Remote Support Premium
LogMeIn
Starting price (25 computers)
$479/year
$960/year
Unattended remote support
No installation Attended (ad hoc) support
Unlimited technicians & concurrent sessions
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
User & Computer management features
Security features
Windows updates
Starting at an extra $564/year
Configurable alerts/actions
Starting at an extra $564/year
Remote command
Starting at an extra $564/year
Event logs
Starting at an extra $540/year
System inventory
Starting at an extra $540/year
What Users Say When Switching From LogMeIn Central to Splashtop
“Like many other IT professionals, I was blindsided by the LogMeIn pricing bombshell which has left me and my clients scrambling for an alternative to that, now overpriced, solution. After making do on a temporary basis with other products’ free solutions, I have finally come home to Splashtop. In addition to being easily deployed and scaled, Splashtop gives me excellent performance even over sketchy connections.”
Micah Barham - Barham Technologies
Price Comparison
To get all the monitoring and management features found in Splashtop Remote Support Premium, you would need to get the LogMeIn Central Base Plan and purchase all three add-ons. Compare the price between Splashtop Remote Support Premium vs. what your cost would be with LogMeIn, and save anywhere from 40% to over 80% when you choose Splashtop.
Number of Computers
LogMeIn Central
25
$479
$2,628
50
$719
$3,288
100
$479
$5,220
250
$1,919
$10,584
"LogMeIn has consistently increased their prices and we try not to get stuck in the rut of renewing a subscription service every year just because… We found [a vendor] had dropped LogMeIn for Splashtop due to price. We tried the software out in a free trial mode and were pleasantly surprised. Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay."
– Jon Quincy, IT Manager, Strobel Energy Group