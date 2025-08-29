The Best LogMeIn Alternative 2023

Best LogMeIn Alternative 2026
Save up to 80% when you choose Splashtop
Why Consider Switching from LogMeIn to Splashtop
Need a better alternative to LogMeIn Pro, LogMeIn Central, or LogMeIn Rescue?
Thousands of businesses, MSPs, and individuals have already switched from LogMeIn to Splashtop, and it’s not hard to see why:
Splashtop offers remote access solutions at the best value, saving you up to 80% per year when compared to LogMeIn. See our Splashtop vs LogMeIn pricing comparison
Splashtop delivers secure, high performance remote connections with 4K streaming at 40 frames per second
Splashtop maximizes productivity, effortlessly supporting over 100,000 endpoints while
offering a comprehensive suite of top-tier tools and features for seamless remote work
Splashtop comes with all the top tools & features for working remotely
Splashtop earns the highest customer satisfaction ratings from third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites
Choose Your LogMeIn Alternative: Explore Splashtop Solutions
LogMeIn Pro Alternative
Splashtop Remote Access
Starts at $6/month
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses that want to enable work from home for users. (LogMeIn Pro Pricing Comparison)
LogMeIn Rescue Alternative
Splashtop Remote Support
Starts at $22/month
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
LogMeIn Central Alternative
Splashtop AEM
Starts at {{price-aemmonthlybase}}/month* for 100 endpoints
Remote support and endpoint management software. Access, monitor, and manage your clients' computers and servers at any time, from anywhere.
* monthly billing. Discounts for annual billing available
Join Our Happy Customers
Like many other IT professionals, I was blindsided by the LogMeIn pricing bombshell which has left me and my clients scrambling for an alternative to that, now overpriced, solution. After making do on a temporary basis with other products’ free solutions, I have finally come home to Splashtop. In addition to being easily deployed and scaled, Splashtop gives me excellent performance even over sketchy connections.
Micah Barham - Barham Technologies
Join Our Happy Customers
I just want to say what an awesome product Splashtop Remote Access is. I switched over to Splashtop from LogMeIn Pro as I was experiencing reliability issues and their customer support didn’t seem at all receptive to fixing it.
Simon White - CTO & Founder, TheYachtMarket.com
Join Our Happy Customers
At Ultimate IT Guys we perform most of our work remotely. We have found Splashtop easy to use, reliable, secure and cost effective for both our technicians and for our customers that work remotely. We moved from LogMeIn to Splashtop because of the constant price increases and declining level of support at LogMeIn.
Cleatus Davis - Ultimate IT Guys
Join Our Happy Customers
I’ve used LogMeIn before. Splashtop is much cheaper and easier to set up users with controlled access to machines. I like having the session and history logs. These have been extremely helpful.
David Bakker - Hendrik’s Greenhouses
Capterra Users Prefer Splashtop Over LogMeIn
Already have a LogMeIn license? No need to wait!
Get Up to 3 Extra Months with Splashtop: A Leading LogMeIn Alternative
Find the Perfect Remote Access Solution at the Best Price
Each Splashtop solution is designed with a specific use case in mind, meaning you’ll get all the top tools and features you need at the best value. Whether you need a remote control solution for working from home, remote working, remote lab access, or remote support, Splashtop has the solution for you.
Splashtop offers remote access and support solutions with features like drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote printing, and more, ensuring seamless connectivity and productivity.
A High-Speed, Secure Remote Access Alternative to LogMeIn for All Devices
Splashtop supports the operating systems you use and offers cross-platform remote access. Get remote computer access to Windows and Mac computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. IT can access any computer, tablet, or mobile device to provide remote support.
Fast remote connections make to possible to perform video editing, audio mixing, lip syncing, and 3D CAD drawing while in a remote session.
Plus, Splashtop gives you peace of mind thanks to industry-leading security features and practices (including TLS and 256-bit AES encryption) and compliance with industry and government standards and regulations, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and FERPA.
Premier Customer Support and Flexible Subscription Options with Splashtop
Splashtop is committed to delivering customer service excellence. Splashtop has service teams in California, Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Amsterdam to make it easy for you to get in contact with a real person. New and existing customers can call Splashtop’s international phone lines to speak with a real person
Unlike other remote access software tools, you can easily modify your subscription settings to add or remove seats, upgrade your plan, or cancel.
4 Steps to Switch from LogMeIn to Splashtop
Transitioning from LogMeIn to Splashtop is quick, simple, and cost-effective. Follow these steps to get started:
Step 1: Create Your Splashtop Account: Sign up for the Splashtop plan that fits your needs. You can begin with a free trial to explore the features risk-free.
Step 2: Install the Splashtop Streamer on Your Devices: Download and install the lightweight Splashtop Streamer app on the devices you want to access remotely. This allows you to connect securely anytime.
Step 3: Set Up the Splashtop App on Your Devices: Install the Splashtop Business app on your devices (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook, or web browser). Log in with your account, and your computers will appear instantly.
Step 4: Connect Instantly and Start Working: Click on a computer in the Splashtop app to launch a secure, high-performance remote session. Enjoy smooth 4K streaming, file transfer, multi-monitor support, and more, all at a fraction of LogMeIn’s cost.