Technician using Splashtop after switching from Solarwinds Take Control

SolarWinds Take Control Alternative – Splashtop SOS

Splashtop SOS is the best alternative to SolarWinds Take Control (formerly MSP Anywhere)

Get a Fast and Secure Remote Support Tool That Costs Less With Splashtop

If you’re an MSP looking for the best solution to be able to provide attended remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device, then Splashtop SOS is a superior alternative to SolarWinds Take Control because:

  • Splashtop SOS costs less than SolarWinds Take Control, potentially saving you hundreds or thousands of dollars per year.

  • Each Splashtop SOS package lets you remotely access any Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android device for attended support. Only the Take Control Plus packages give you access to iOS and Android.

  • Splashtop SOS comes with the top features used by support technicians, such as file transfer, session recording, and more.

  • Splashtop keeps your data and information safe with a highly secure infrastructure, remote session protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, and several security features. Read more about how Splashtop is investing heavily in remote access security.

Splashtop Offers the Best Value with More Features

Vs. SolarWinds Take Control Plans

Splashtop SOS

$17/month per concurrent user (billed annually)

Attended access to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android to provide remote support

SolarWinds Take Control

$19/month per concurrent user (billed annually)

Can only access Windows & Mac. Can’t support iOS and Android devices

Splashtop SOS Unlimited

$34/month per concurrent user (billed annually)

Attended access to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android to provide remote support

Add unlimited endpoints for unattended access

Just $399 per concurrent tech/year

SolarWinds Take Control Plus

$45/month per concurrent user (billed annually)

Attended access to Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android to provide remote support

Only 500 endpoints for unattended access

$540 per concurrent tech/year

Why MSPs should choose Splashtop

Splashtop SOS is the perfect remote support solution for MSPs who want to remotely support devices not managed in their RMM account. With SOS, you can remotely access any of your customers’ devices the moment they need help. No prior setup needed. Simply connect with a session code, take control of their device, and fix the issue quickly.

Awards for Splashtop Business

All Splashtop SOS packages include:

  • Access with session code
  • High performance
  • Two users into one computer
  • Share my desktop
  • Support iOS and Android devices
  • Robust security
  • File transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
  • Remote reboot and reconnect
  • Session recording
  • Custom branding
  • Multi monitor support
  • Chat
  • User management
  • PSA ticketing and ITSM integration

