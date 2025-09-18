Best BeyondTrust Alternative 2023

Best BeyondTrust Remote Support Alternative 2026
Save up to 50% when you switch from BeyondTrust to Splashtop
Find Your Perfect BeyondTrust Alternative: Compare Features & Benefits
Splashtop Enterprise is a secure remote access and support solution that strengthens security, streamlines management, and optimizes remote support, all tailored to meet your specific requirements.
Splashtop Enterprise
BeyondTrust Remote Support
Pricing
✔
Cost-effective with those who switch saving up to 50%
✘
Expensive, high-cost subscription or setup fee
Remote Access + Support
✔
Comprehensive tool with flexible licensing for secure end-user remote access and remote support tools for IT
✘
Features tailored more to IT teams for remote support
Security Measures
✔
Advanced security features like SSO/SAML, 256-bit encryption, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, watermarking and more
✔
Compliance & Certifications
✔
Compliant with ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and supports HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliances
✔
Autonomous Endpoint Management
✔
Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting and more
✘
Available with ‘Endpoint Privilege Management’ with policy controls and reporting
Endpoint Security
✔
Integrated Splashtop AV with Bitdefender, and GravityZone EDR for endpoint protection
✘
Lacks native endpoint security or integration like AV and EDR
Productivity features
✔
USB device redirection, mic passthrough, high-fidelity audio and more
✘
Lack of productivity features
Augmented Reality
✔
Splashtop AR allows virtual remote support with annotation
✔
BeyondTrust InSights
Ease of Use
✔
Easy to set up with a modern interface for unattended and attended access
✘
Complex interface requiring extensive training
Detailed Comparison Chart
Looking for a BeyondTrust Jumpoint alternative? Use Splashtop Connector to access machines without a VPN or installing a remote access agent. See our Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint comparison.
Splashtop vs. BeyondTrust Pricing: Get More for Less with Splashtop
One of the biggest differences between Splashtop and BeyondTrust is cost. BeyondTrust is known as a high-priced solution, often putting it out of reach for many SMBs and even larger IT teams looking to control expenses.
Splashtop offers significantly lower subscription costs while still delivering a full suite of remote access and support capabilities. With Splashtop, you get:
Predictable, lower-cost subscriptions designed for scalability
Integrated functionality that combines remote access, unattended support, and patch management in one platform, reducing the need for multiple costly tools
Enterprise-grade performance and security including 4K/60fps streaming, TLS with 256-bit AES encryption, and compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA
By consolidating remote access and IT management needs into Splashtop, organizations not only save compared to BeyondTrust’s high licensing fees but also reduce operational complexity and overall IT spend.
From Our Happy Customers
We chose Splashtop because it offers a better experience at a more affordable cost. Splashtop has the best customer support, and we have a great, direct relationship with our account manager.
Ericson Oliveira, Process Specialist, Tivit
From Our Happy Customers
Though appliance is rock solid, the premium price tag from BeyondTrust and their lack of responsiveness when needing quotes or renewals has been horrible. After using Splashtop and seeing how beneficial it was, we decided to make the switch. We’ve saved several thousand dollars.
Steve Burdick - System Admin/President at Galveston Computer Solutions LLC
Why Splashtop is the Best Alternative to BeyondTrust for Remote Support
- High performance, fast connections
- Easy set up, no training required!
- Support over 100,000 endpoints effortlessly
- Robust security features
- And more!