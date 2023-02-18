Best BeyondTrust Alternative 2023
Save up to 50% when you switch from BeyondTrust to Splashtop
All-In-One Remote Support, Tailored To Meet Your Requirements
Splashtop
BeyondTrust
Pricing
✔
Cost-effective with those who switch saving up to 50%
✘
Expensive, high-cost subscription or setup fee
Remote access + support features
✔
All-in-one solution providing remote access AND remote support
✘
Features tailored more to IT teams for remote support
User training
✔
Easy to set up, no training required
✘
Complicated features requiring extensive training
Maintenance fees
✔
No maintenance fees
✘
Necessary maintenance fees
Detailed Comparison Chart
Looking for a BeyondTrust Jumpoint alternative? Use Splashtop Connector to access machines without a VPN or installing a remote access agent. See our Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint comparison.
From Our Happy Customers
“Though appliance is rock solid, the premium price tag from BeyondTrust and their lack of responsiveness when needing quotes or renewals has been horrible. After using Splashtop and seeing how beneficial it was, we decided to make the switch. We’ve saved several thousand dollars."
Steve Burdick - System Admin/President at Galveston Computer Solutions LLC
Why Splashtop?
- High performance, fast connections
- Easy set up, no training required!
- Robust security features
- And more!