Best BeyondTrust Alternative 2023

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BeyondTrust Remote Support Alternative - Splashtop
BeyondTrust Remote Support Alternative - Splashtop

Best BeyondTrust Remote Support Alternative 2026

Save up to 50% when you switch from BeyondTrust to Splashtop

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Find Your Perfect BeyondTrust Alternative: Compare Features & Benefits

Splashtop Enterprise is a secure remote access and support solution that strengthens security, streamlines management, and optimizes remote support, all tailored to meet your specific requirements.


Splashtop Enterprise

BeyondTrust Remote Support

Pricing

Cost-effective with those who switch saving up to 50%

Expensive, high-cost subscription or setup fee

Remote Access + Support

Comprehensive tool with flexible licensing for secure end-user remote access and remote support tools for IT

Features tailored more to IT teams for remote support

Security Measures 

Advanced security features like SSO/SAML, 256-bit encryption, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, watermarking and more

Compliance & Certifications 

Compliant with ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and supports HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliances

Autonomous Endpoint Management

Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting and more

Available with ‘Endpoint Privilege Management’ with policy controls and reporting

Endpoint Security

Integrated Splashtop AV with Bitdefender, and GravityZone EDR for endpoint protection

Lacks native endpoint security or integration like AV and EDR

Productivity features

USB device redirection, mic passthrough, high-fidelity audio and more 

Lack of productivity features 

Augmented Reality

Splashtop AR allows virtual remote support with annotation 

BeyondTrust InSights

Ease of Use 

Easy to set up with a modern interface for unattended and attended access 

Complex interface requiring extensive training

Detailed Comparison Chart
Looking for a BeyondTrust Jumpoint alternative? Use Splashtop Connector to access machines without a VPN or installing a remote access agent. See our Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint comparison.


Splashtop vs. BeyondTrust Pricing: Get More for Less with Splashtop

One of the biggest differences between Splashtop and BeyondTrust is cost. BeyondTrust is known as a high-priced solution, often putting it out of reach for many SMBs and even larger IT teams looking to control expenses.

Splashtop offers significantly lower subscription costs while still delivering a full suite of remote access and support capabilities. With Splashtop, you get:

  • Predictable, lower-cost subscriptions designed for scalability

  • Integrated functionality that combines remote access, unattended support, and patch management in one platform, reducing the need for multiple costly tools

  • Enterprise-grade performance and security including 4K/60fps streaming, TLS with 256-bit AES encryption, and compliance with SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA

By consolidating remote access and IT management needs into Splashtop, organizations not only save compared to BeyondTrust’s high licensing fees but also reduce operational complexity and overall IT spend.

From Our Happy Customers

We chose Splashtop because it offers a better experience at a more affordable cost. Splashtop has the best customer support, and we have a great, direct relationship with our account manager.

Ericson Oliveira, Process Specialist, Tivit

From Our Happy Customers

Though appliance is rock solid, the premium price tag from BeyondTrust and their lack of responsiveness when needing quotes or renewals has been horrible. After using Splashtop and seeing how beneficial it was, we decided to make the switch. We’ve saved several thousand dollars.

Steve Burdick - System Admin/President at Galveston Computer Solutions LLC

Why Splashtop is the Best Alternative to BeyondTrust for Remote Support

  • High performance, fast connections
  • Easy set up, no training required!
  • Support over 100,000 endpoints effortlessly
  • Robust security features
  • And more!

Guaranteed 50% Savings and Early Start Program


FAQs

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What makes Splashtop a reliable alternative to BeyondTrust for compliance-driven industries?