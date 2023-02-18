Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Best BeyondTrust Alternative 2023

Save up to 50% when you switch from BeyondTrust to Splashtop

Get Started

All-In-One Remote Support, Tailored To Meet Your Requirements

Splashtop

BeyondTrust

Pricing

Cost-effective with those who switch saving up to 50%

Expensive, high-cost subscription or setup fee

Remote access + support features

All-in-one solution providing remote access AND remote support

Features tailored more to IT teams for remote support

User training

Easy to set up, no training required

Complicated features requiring extensive training

Maintenance fees

No maintenance fees

Necessary maintenance fees

Detailed Comparison Chart
Looking for a BeyondTrust Jumpoint alternative? Use Splashtop Connector to access machines without a VPN or installing a remote access agent. See our Splashtop Connector vs BeyondTrust Jumpoint comparison.


From Our Happy Customers

“Though appliance is rock solid, the premium price tag from BeyondTrust and their lack of responsiveness when needing quotes or renewals has been horrible. After using Splashtop and seeing how beneficial it was, we decided to make the switch. We’ve saved several thousand dollars."

Steve Burdick - System Admin/President at Galveston Computer Solutions LLC

Why Splashtop?

  • High performance, fast connections
  • Easy set up, no training required!
  • Robust security features
  • And more!

Ready to Get Started?

Learn More

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.