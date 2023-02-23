Splashtop Remote Access for Architecture and Design
Access CAD/CAM/BIM software applications from anywhere without sacrificing performance or security
Take Your High-End Workstation With You Anywhere
Are you an architect, a designer, an engineer, or an urbanist who needs to remotely access processing-intensive software? Splashtop can help you securely connect and work on the go.
Need to use a 3D mouse? No problem. Have a Mac? We've got you covered. Splashtop provides secure remote access and support for a broad range of devices to make sure you can use high-performance software anywhere, any time.
Key Benefits
Easy access from any device
You can quickly remote into Windows, Mac and Linux computers or Virtual Machines from any computer or mobile device (including tablets and Chromebooks).
Reliable high performance
Get near real-time remote access with 4K streaming and minimal latency. Your mobile computer will have the same speed and performance as your powerful office workstation.
Work from anywhere
Remote access gives you the freedom to move around. Easily work from your favorite coffee shop or wherever inspiration strikes.
Maintain secure connections
Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, multi-factor authentication and other security features, your client's data is safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
Remotely Access Software Applications for Designing and Rendering 2D/3D Models
- Rhino 3D
- Autodesk – AutoCAD, Formlt, Revit Architecture
- SolidWorks
- SketchUp
- V-Ray
- ArchiCAD
- BIMx
- And More!
From Our Happy Customers
“We considered other products but Splashtop offered a competitive solution that allowed enterprise level management and multi-factor authentication. Splashtop allowed us to leverage the powerful, prebuilt machines we had in place with users accessing their regular desktops.”
Alistair Kell - Principal and head of information technology and processes at BDP
Start Your SubscriptionExplore All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Business Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements