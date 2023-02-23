Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Logo of US Immigration and Customs

Splashtop Remote Access for Architecture and Design

Access CAD/CAM/BIM software applications from anywhere without sacrificing performance or security

Free TrialContact Us

Take Your High-End Workstation With You Anywhere

Are you an architect, a designer, an engineer, or an urbanist who needs to remotely access processing-intensive software? Splashtop can help you securely connect and work on the go. 

Need to use a 3D mouse? No problem. Have a Mac? We've got you covered. Splashtop provides secure remote access and support for a broad range of devices to make sure you can use high-performance software anywhere, any time. 

Key Benefits

  • Easy access from any device

    You can quickly remote into Windows, Mac and Linux computers or Virtual Machines from any computer or mobile device (including tablets and Chromebooks).

  • Reliable high performance

    Get near real-time remote access with 4K streaming and minimal latency. Your mobile computer will have the same speed and performance as your powerful office workstation.

  • Work from anywhere

    Remote access gives you the freedom to move around. Easily work from your favorite coffee shop or wherever inspiration strikes.

  • Maintain secure connections

    Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, multi-factor authentication and other security features, your client's data is safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.

  • Manage distributed workstations

    Keep workstations secure, updated, and running reliably across office, hybrid, and remote environments with Splashtop AEM’s endpoint monitoring, patching, and automation tools.

Remotely Access Software Applications for Designing and Rendering 2D/3D Models

  • Rhino 3D
  • Autodesk – AutoCAD, Formlt, Revit Architecture
  • SolidWorks
  • SketchUp
  • V-Ray
  • ArchiCAD
  • BIMx
  • And More!

From Our Happy Customers

We considered other products but Splashtop offered a competitive solution that allowed enterprise level management and multi-factor authentication. Splashtop allowed us to leverage the powerful, prebuilt machines we had in place with users accessing their regular desktops.

Alistair Kell - Principal and head of information technology and processes at BDP

Start Your Subscription

Explore All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

Learn MoreFree Trial

For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

Learn MoreContact Us

For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

Learn More

For IT Teams Managing Distributed Devices

Splashtop AEM

Centralized endpoint management to monitor, patch, and maintain architecture and design workstations at scale.

Get StartedLearn More