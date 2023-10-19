The Best VDI Alternative for Next-Gen Remote and Hybrid Computer Lab

On-premise Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) is known to be complex and costly to implement, scale, and maintain. Cloud-based DaaS (Desktop as a Service) from Amazon Workspaces, VMware Horizon Cloud, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) on Azure, and Citrix Managed Desktops have emerged as the on-demand, pay-as-you-go computing platforms.

However, VDI and DaaS have many shortcomings that are magnified when entire organizations and educational institutions leverage them to continue their business and education remotely. Remote desktop solutions like Splashtop overcome these challenges and are better suited to today’s high performance, security and quick-to-deploy needs, especially those of K-12 and higher-education institutions looking to make existing on-campus computer resources available to their students who are learning from home or dorm rooms.