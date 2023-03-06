Skip to main content
Splashtop Business Access vs TeamViewer Business

Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop Business Access Pro

TeamViewer Business

Licensing and pricing

$99 per user/per year

(Save even more with volume discounts!)

$508.92 per year
Individual license only

Access and control computers remotely

Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser

# Concurrent sessions per user/channel

10

3

Number of devices to connect from

Unlimited

3

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Chat (in-session)

Chat (outside session)

Session recording

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)

Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)

Remote print

Remote wake (Wake on LAN)

Remote reboot

Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams

Computer grouping

256-bit AES encryption

Two-step verification

Lock remote screen

Blank remote screen

Device authentication

Share screen via web link

See our full comparison on why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. And check out our TeamViewer pricing comparison.

