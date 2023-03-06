Splashtop Business Access vs TeamViewer Business

Features and Price Comparison Splashtop Business Access Pro TeamViewer Business Licensing and pricing $99 per user/per year (Save even more with volume discounts!) $508.92 per year

Individual license only Access and control computers remotely ✔ ✔ Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser ✔ ✔ # Concurrent sessions per user/channel 10 3 Number of devices to connect from Unlimited 3 Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop) ✔ ✔ Chat (in-session) ✔ ✔ Chat (outside session) ✔ ✔ Session recording ✔ ✔ Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses) ✔ ✗ Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi) ✔ ✔ Remote print ✔ ✔ Remote wake (Wake on LAN) ✔ ✔ Remote reboot ✔ ✔ Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams ✔ ✗ Computer grouping ✔ ✗ 256-bit AES encryption ✔ ✔ Two-step verification ✔ ✔ Lock remote screen ✔ ✔ Blank remote screen ✔ ✔ Device authentication ✔ ✔ Share screen via web link ✔ ✔

