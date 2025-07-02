EDR & MDR Protection with Splashtop
Simplify endpoint protection with industry-leading EDR and MDR tools. Gain visibility, stop advanced threats, and stay covered with solutions backed by global security experts.
Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)
Enhance your threat response with real-time visibility and actionable insight. Splashtop gives you access to top-tier EDR platforms like Bitdefender GravityZone and CrowdStrike Falcon, making it easy to add robust EDR to your security stack.
Continuous monitoring and threat detection
Root cause analysis and attack chain visualization
Automated or guided remediation
Cloud-native infrastructure for fast deployment
Supports compliance and cyber insurance requirements
Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
Add a powerful layer of managed protection with MDR services from Bitdefender or CrowdStrike. MDR combines technology with hands-on security expertise to monitor, detect, and respond to threats on your behalf - 24/7/365.
Active threat hunting to defend against advanced and persistent attacks
Faster time to detection and resolution (MTTD & MTTR)
Expert-guided remediation or fully managed incident response
Ideal for organizations without a dedicated security operations team
Email Security
Cloud-hosted, real-time protection against spam, phishing, impersonation, CEO fraud, ransomware, and more.
Full Disk Encryption
Ensure compliance and data security with remote management of encryption keys for boot and non-boot volumes on desktops and laptops.
Exchange Security
On-premise email protection against phishing, spoofing, malware, and spam — with real-time filtering and threat detection.
Security for Virtual Environments
Protect virtual machines and cloud infrastructure with optimized security integrations for Citrix, Nutanix, VMware, AWS, and Azure.
