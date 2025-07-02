Skip to main content
EDR & MDR Protection with Splashtop

Simplify endpoint protection with industry-leading EDR and MDR tools. Gain visibility, stop advanced threats, and stay covered with solutions backed by global security experts.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Enhance your threat response with real-time visibility and actionable insight. Splashtop gives you access to top-tier EDR platforms like Bitdefender GravityZone and CrowdStrike Falcon, making it easy to add robust EDR to your security stack.

  • Continuous monitoring and threat detection 

  • Root cause analysis and attack chain visualization 

  • Automated or guided remediation 

  • Cloud-native infrastructure for fast deployment 

  • Supports compliance and cyber insurance requirements 

Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

Add a powerful layer of managed protection with MDR services from Bitdefender or CrowdStrike. MDR combines technology with hands-on security expertise to monitor, detect, and respond to threats on your behalf - 24/7/365.

  • Active threat hunting to defend against advanced and persistent attacks 

  • Faster time to detection and resolution (MTTD & MTTR) 

  • Expert-guided remediation or fully managed incident response 

  • Ideal for organizations without a dedicated security operations team 

Save on Bitdefender GravityZone Add-ons Available Through Splashtop

Email Security

Cloud-hosted, real-time protection against spam, phishing, impersonation, CEO fraud, ransomware, and more. 

Full Disk Encryption

Ensure compliance and data security with remote management of encryption keys for boot and non-boot volumes on desktops and laptops.

Exchange Security

On-premise email protection against phishing, spoofing, malware, and spam — with real-time filtering and threat detection.

Security for Virtual Environments

Protect virtual machines and cloud infrastructure with optimized security integrations for Citrix, Nutanix, VMware, AWS, and Azure.

Ready to Secure Your Endpoints?

Whether you’re just starting with antivirus or looking to strengthen your defenses with EDR, MDR, we’re here to help you take the next step in endpoint security.

Not sure where to start? Our team can help you evaluate your needs and recommend the right solution for your environment. 

