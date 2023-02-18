Splashtop is the Best AnyDesk Alternative 2023
Why Choose Splashtop
Splashtop performs better than AnyDesk. You’ll feel as if you were in front of the remote device while in a remote access session.
Splashtop has all the top features needed for remote working, IT support, remote management, and more.
Splashtop is recognized by TrustRadius as a leader in remote access and support 2023, and got recognized for Best Value, Best Relationship, Best Feature Set, and Best Software.
You’ll pay less with Splashtop. You’ll get a highly secure, top performing solution with better customer service.
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Business Access
Starts at $5/month
Compared to $14.90/month for AnyDesk Solo
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.
For IT, Support and Help Desks
Splashtop SOS
Starts at $17/month
Compared to AnyDesk plans starting at $29.90/month
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
For Large Teams
Splashtop Enterprise
For combined remote access and remote support software across your business, organization, or educational institution.
AnyDesk doesn’t provide the ability to manage users, which is a concern for us as we have to have shared passwords for unattended access. So, we started looking for an alternative solution that had multi-user support and provided much better security, and when it comes to secure remote access software, Splashtop delivers! Splashtop has made it very easy to continue to support our customers. It is competitively priced and has all the features we were looking for.
Braeden Saxon - Integrated Systems Manager at ABCis
Benefits of Switching to Splashtop
Reliability and High Performance
Splashtop consistently earns high ratings for user satisfaction due to its reliability. You’ll always get high-performance remote connections, making tasks such as video editing, audio mixing, lip-syncing, and 3D CAD drawing easy while remotely accessing your desktop.
Splashtop supports the operating systems you use and offers cross-platform remote access. Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. IT can access any computer, tablet, or mobile device to provide remote support.
User-Friendly Computer Management
Need to manage multiple users within your account?
Splashtop features let you easily manage all your users and devices through the centralized admin console.
You can easily group users and computers, adjust security preferences, and much more.
There is also no need to memorize passwords for unattended access – simply set the access permissions for each user to access their computers.
Pricing That Makes Sense
Splashtop aims to provide the simplest and fastest remote access and remote support solution at an extremely affordable price, with consistent pricing and business practices.
That’s why we have Splashtop Business Access to scale with your specific use case and priced it by the user, with computer limits that scale according to the number of users purchased. Individuals and small groups of remote access users may find this model the easiest.
Splashtop also has a history of never raising prices.
Robust Security
Splashtop protects your network, data, and information with a secure infrastructure, intrusion prevention, and app security.
This means robust firewalls, data encryption, DDoS mitigation, 24×7 intrusion detection, defense mechanisms, multi-level password security, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, proxy server authentication, and digitally signed applications.
We also follow the latest industry standards for designing and maintaining our cloud environment for maximum security.
AnyDesk commercial use detected with the free plan?