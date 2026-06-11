Splashtop is the Best AnyDesk Alternative 2023

Top AnyDesk Alternative 2026 for Fast, Secure Remote Access - Splashtop
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The Benefits of Splashtop: The Best AnyDesk Alternative
Secure, High-Performance Remote Access
Splashtop gives users fast, reliable remote access with HD streaming, low latency, multi-monitor support, and encrypted connections, so teams can stay productive from anywhere without compromising security or performance.
Consolidated IT Support and Management
Support users and devices with attended and unattended access, file transfer, chat, remote reboot, session recording, and centralized admin controls that help technicians resolve issues faster and manage access with less complexity.
Better Value for Growing Teams
Splashtop delivers the remote access and support capabilities teams need at a more predictable cost, with flexible plans, broad device support, and endpoint management tools for patching, alerts, inventory, and automation.
Meet Your AnyDesk Alternative
Splashtop Remote Access
$6/ month
Compared to $28.90/month for AnyDesk Solo
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals, businesses/schools that want to enable work-from-home and remote work for users.
Splashtop Remote Support
$22/ month
Compared to AnyDesk plans starting at $49.90/month
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
Splashtop Enterprise
For combined remote access and remote support software across your business, organization, or educational institution.
Join Our Happy Customers
We were trying AnyDesk on a few computers, but after using Splashtop, users' feedback was that the frame rate was far better and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office.
Mike Marsh, IT Manager, Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand
Join Our Happy Customers
AnyDesk doesn’t provide the ability to manage users, which is a concern for us as we have to have shared passwords for unattended access. So, we started looking for an alternative solution that had multi-user support and provided much better security, and when it comes to secure remote access software, Splashtop delivers!
Braeden Saxon - Integrated Systems Manager at ABCis
Join Our Happy Customers
Splashtop has made it very easy to continue to support our customers. It is competitively priced and has all the features we were looking for.
Braeden Saxon - Integrated Systems Manager at ABCis
Benefits of Choosing Splashtop over AnyDesk
Reliability and High Performance
Splashtop consistently earns high ratings for user satisfaction due to its reliability. You’ll always get high-performance remote connections, making tasks such as video editing, audio mixing, lip-syncing, and 3D CAD drawing easy while remotely accessing your desktop.
Splashtop supports the operating systems you use and offers cross-platform remote access. Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. IT can access any computer, tablet, or mobile device to provide remote support.
User-Friendly Computer Management
Need to manage multiple users within your account?
Splashtop features let you easily manage all your users and devices through the centralized admin console.
You can easily group users and computers, adjust security preferences, and much more.
There is also no need to memorize passwords for unattended access – simply set the access permissions for each user to access their computers.
Pricing That Makes Sense
Splashtop aims to provide the simplest and fastest remote access and remote support solution at an extremely affordable price, with consistent pricing and business practices.
That’s why we have Splashtop Remote Access to scale with your specific use case and priced it by the user, with computer limits that scale according to the number of users purchased. Individuals and small groups of remote access users may find this model the easiest.
Splashtop also has a history of never raising prices. Compare Splashtop vs AnyDesk pricing.
Robust Security
Splashtop protects your network, data, and information with a secure infrastructure, intrusion prevention, and app security.
This means robust firewalls, data encryption, DDoS mitigation, 24×7 intrusion detection, defense mechanisms, multi-level password security, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, proxy server authentication, and digitally signed applications.
We also follow the latest industry standards for designing and maintaining our cloud environment for maximum security.
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Capterra User Ratings: How Splashtop Compares to AnyDesk
Splashtop vs. AnyDesk: Which Remote Access Tool is Better?
Splashtop emerges as the more advantageous AnyDesk alternative for several reasons:
Performance and Speed: Splashtop offers high-definition remote access, ensuring that users feel as if they are directly in front of the remote device. Tasks such as video editing, audio mixing, and 3D CAD drawing become seamless, offering a user experience that's hard to match.
Cost-Effectiveness: Splashtop prides itself on providing top-tier remote access and support solutions at a fraction of the cost. When comparing Splashtop vs. AnyDesk pricing, users will get more value for their money with Splashtop, without compromising on features or security.
Security: Splashtop has robust security measures, including firewalls, data encryption, DDoS mitigation, and 24x7 intrusion detection. These features ensure that user data remains protected at all times, giving individual users and businesses peace of mind.
Cross-Platform Support: Splashtop supports a wide range of operating systems, allowing users to access Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from virtually any device, be it another computer, a tablet, or a mobile device. This flexibility is crucial in today's diverse tech environment.
User-Friendly Management: Splashtop's centralized admin console lets administrators easily manage users and devices. Splashtop offers a more intuitive management experience, from grouping users to adjusting security preferences.
Customer Reviews: Splashtop consistently receives high user ratings, indicating satisfaction with its features, performance, and customer support. This user trust is a testament to Splashtop's commitment to excellence.
In conclusion, Splashtop offers a more comprehensive, secure, and user-friendly solution. Whether you're an individual seeking a reliable remote access tool or a business looking to empower your workforce, Splashtop stands out as the best AnyDesk alternative.
Why Splashtop is the Better Alternative to AnyDesk
Splashtop remote desktop software enables you to access your computers from anywhere, using any computer, tablet, or mobile device. Fast remote connections make you feel as if you were sitting in front of the remote computer. Plus, you'll get these top remote desktop features:
Drag and drop file transfer
Remote print
Remote reboot
Remote wake-on-LAN
Multi-monitor support
Chat
Two-factor authentication
...and more!