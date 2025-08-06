Remote Access & Remote Support Software for MSPs

Scalable Remote Support and Endpoint Management for MSPs
Support multiple client environments, resolve issues faster, and manage endpoints efficiently to grow your services without added cost and complexity.
Provide Superior End-User Support
Get unattended and attended remote access to any managed or unmanaged device, including BYOD and mobile devices, to provide clients with seamless remote support services. Leverage customizations to emphasize your brand.
Get Simplified Remote Monitoring and Management
Easily track, monitor, and manage client endpoints with patch management solutions, alerting, inventory management and remediation tools that reduce manual tasks, secure endpoints and maintain compliance - without the cost and complexity of traditional RMM tools.
Enable End-User Remote Access for Remote Work
Enhance your service offerings by providing high-performance remote access software to clients and enabling them to work from anywhere, just as they would in-person.
Unify Operations
Adapt to growing client needs with flexible licensing options and support for an increasing number of endpoints, ensuring your services scale alongside your business. Integrate with PSA and ticketing systems and add Antivirus and EDR solutions to get a single remote support, endpoint management and security platform.
The Tools MSPs Need to Deliver Fast, Scalable Support
Attended and Unattended AccessLearn More
Provide 24/7 support without client involvement, and ad-hoc attended support for BYOD and mobile devices.
Remote Monitoring and ManagementLearn More
Proactively monitor, manage, and secure client devices in real time. Includes AI-enhanced CVE visibility, patch management for OS and third-party software, dashboards, inventory tracking, and remediation tools.
Advanced Security & ManageabilityLearn More
Level up your operations with enterprise-grade security and greater manageability with SSO, service desk, granular access control, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, unattended remote Android support, and more.
Enable End-User Remote AccessLearn More
Allow end users to securely access their work computers from anywhere without the need for VPNs or additional hardware.
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop is the best tool in my belt. I used it for remote control, end-user support, patching all my apps, and inventory management. You guys are the most cost-effective and simple solution with the best customer support. Hands down, I would recommend you to anyone looking for remote support and endpoint management. Fixing problems used to take me up to 20 minutes per task, and now it takes less than 5 to get it done with Splashtop
Cameron Montgomery, Owner/Operator, C.M. Computers Northwest LLC
From Our Happy Customers
We chose Splashtop because it offers a better experience at a more affordable cost. Splashtop has the best customer support, and we have a great, direct relationship with our account manager.
Ericson Oliveira, Process Specialist, Tivit
Advanced Data Protection & Security
Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.
Secure InfrastructureLearn More
Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.
Advanced Security FeaturesLearn More
With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.
Standards and ComplianceLearn More
A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.
Choose a Plan That Fits Your Needs
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution for computers and mobile devices.
Enterprise
Enterprise-grade remote support and remote access solution with SSO, advanced security, service desk with advanced workflows and manageability. On-Prem version available.
Autonomous Endpoint Management
Streamline IT operations, automate routine tasks, and ensure your endpoints are secure, up-to-date, and compliant.