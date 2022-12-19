Remote Access & Remote Support Software for MSPs
Rely on secure, affordable endpoint control to support your clients with ease
Save Time, Cut Costs, Increase Revenue and Grow Your Business
As an MSP, you’re responsible for managing all of your clients’ computers. You’re also expected to provide support to them the moment help is needed. You need to do that as quickly and easily as possible; that's where a remote access tool comes in. Splashtop delivers reliable remote access and remote support solutions designed to help MSPs with daily tasks.
Flexible Solutions That Can Be Combined to Meet Your Remote Access Needs
For IT and MSPs
Remote Support
Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
From Our Happy Customers
Very easy to use, I have used GoToMyPC and LogMeIn before and Splashtop is the best product to me. Also the price is a lot better than the competition. And the file transfer is much easier.
Octavio Abea - Compatek
From Our Happy Customers
At Ultimate IT Guys, we perform most of our work remotely. So it is critical that we have a remote control tool that is easy to use, reliable, and secure—but at a reasonable cost. We also provide remote access to office computers for some of our clients to work from home or while traveling. We moved to Splashtop because of the constant price increases and declining level of support at LogMeIn.
Cleatus Davis at Ultimate IT Guys
From Our Happy Customers
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael Tott - Fore Computers
From Our Happy Customers
From Our Happy Customers
Integrated With the Apps You Use
Key Splashtop Features
Unattended Remote Access
Remotely control your client’s computers and servers even if they aren't present. Perform maintenance, address issues proactively and provide remote support from your own computer, tablet, or smartphone device.
Attended Remote Access
MSPs offering break-fix/help desk services can remote control client devices with a simple session code. No prior-installation necessary. Support an unlimited number of devices, including mobile devices.
User & Computer Management
Invite your team to create their own Splashtop user accounts where you can set their roles and access permissions. Organize your computers into groups to make finding and managing them much easier. Allow access to specific computers.
In-Session Features
Easily support the needs of your clients work more efficiently with Splashtop. Transfer files, record remote sessions, chat, share your desktop screen, remote wake, remote reboot, and much more.
Endpoint Monitoring & Management
Get computer management and monitoring tools with Splashtop Remote Support. Features include custom alerts, Windows updates, remote command, system inventory, event logs, 1-to-Many, and more.
Endpoint Security
Deploy and manage Bitdefender technology to your endpoints with Splashtop Remote Support. Proactively protect your clients from cybersecurity threats with antimalware, firewall, and browser protection.