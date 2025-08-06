Remote Access & Remote Support Software for MSPs

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IT professional researching remote access support for MSPs

Scalable Remote Support and Endpoint Management for MSPs

Support multiple client environments, resolve issues faster, and manage endpoints efficiently to grow your services without added cost and complexity.

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Provide Superior End-User Support

Get unattended and attended remote access to any managed or unmanaged device, including BYOD and mobile devices, to provide clients with seamless remote support services. Leverage customizations to emphasize your brand.

Female IT professional researching remote access support for MSPs

Get Simplified Remote Monitoring and Management

Easily track, monitor, and manage client endpoints with patch management solutions, alerting, inventory management and remediation tools that reduce manual tasks, secure endpoints and maintain compliance - without the cost and complexity of traditional RMM tools.

A young woman using Splashtop's remote access software for remote work in 2024.

Enable End-User Remote Access for Remote Work

Enhance your service offerings by providing high-performance remote access software to clients and enabling them to work from anywhere, just as they would in-person.

A team of IT Pros using remote management tools in the office.

Unify Operations

Adapt to growing client needs with flexible licensing options and support for an increasing number of endpoints, ensuring your services scale alongside your business. Integrate with PSA and ticketing systems and add Antivirus and EDR solutions to get a single remote support, endpoint management and security platform.

The Tools MSPs Need to Deliver Fast, Scalable Support

  • Blue outline icon of a headset with a microphone, representing support or communication.

    Attended and Unattended Access

    Provide 24/7 support without client involvement, and ad-hoc attended support for BYOD and mobile devices.

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  • Blue outline icon of a dashboard with a pie chart, line graph, and text lines, representing analytics or reporting.

    Remote Monitoring and Management

    Proactively monitor, manage, and secure client devices in real time. Includes AI-enhanced CVE visibility, patch management for OS and third-party software, dashboards, inventory tracking, and remediation tools.

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  • Icon of a key — “login key” symbol indicating authentication / secure login.

    Advanced Security & Manageability

    Level up your operations with enterprise-grade security and greater manageability with SSO, service desk, granular access control, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, unattended remote Android support, and more.

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  • Blue icon of a person sitting and using a laptop, with a suitcase beside them, suggesting work or productivity while traveling.

    Enable End-User Remote Access

    Allow end users to securely access their work computers from anywhere without the need for VPNs or additional hardware.

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From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop is the best tool in my belt. I used it for remote control, end-user support, patching all my apps, and inventory management. You guys are the most cost-effective and simple solution with the best customer support. Hands down, I would recommend you to anyone looking for remote support and endpoint management. Fixing problems used to take me up to 20 minutes per task, and now it takes less than 5 to get it done with Splashtop

Cameron Montgomery, Owner/Operator, C.M. Computers Northwest LLC

From Our Happy Customers

We chose Splashtop because it offers a better experience at a more affordable cost. Splashtop has the best customer support, and we have a great, direct relationship with our account manager.

Ericson Oliveira, Process Specialist, Tivit

Advanced Data Protection & Security

Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.

  • Blue line icon of a safe with a circular combination lock on the front, depicted on a light background.

    Secure Infrastructure

    Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.

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  • Blue outline of a computer monitor with a padlock in front of it, symbolizing computer security or protected access.

    Advanced Security Features

    With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.

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  • Blue GDPR text in bold capital letters, centered over a stylized globe outline, representing the General Data Protection Regulation and global data privacy.

    Standards and Compliance

    A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.

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Choose a Plan That Fits Your Needs

SOS

Attended and unattended remote support solution for computers and mobile devices.

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Enterprise

Enterprise-grade remote support and remote access solution with SSO, advanced security, service desk with advanced workflows and manageability. On-Prem version available.

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Autonomous Endpoint Management

Streamline IT operations, automate routine tasks, and ensure your endpoints are secure, up-to-date, and compliant.

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