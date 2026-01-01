Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial

Splashtop Blog

Thought leadership, insights and best practices from Splashtop

Filter Blog

IT team members provide support to managed endpoints in an office.
Featured
Endpoint Management

How Autonomous Endpoint Management Prevents IT Issues

Learn More12 min read
A person working in an office of a small business.
Featured
Endpoint Management

Endpoint Management for Small Business IT Teams

Learn More9 min read
An Android device in recovery mode.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

What is recovery mode? A guide for IT teams

Learn More11 min read
An IT admin working on a computer in an office.
Endpoint Management

What makes endpoint automation trustworthy?

Learn More8 min read
Price tag and money.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

How is remote support software priced?

Learn More15 min read
An IT admin overwhelmed by tool sprawl.
Endpoint Management

How tool sprawl slows down endpoint management

Learn More7 min read
Work computers in an office.
Remote Access Insights

The safest way to remote into a work computer

Learn More8 min read
Employees in a small business office working on their computers.
Endpoint Management

What are the Top Endpoint Security Risks for SMBs?

Learn More11 min read
A computer, laptop, and tablet device.
Patch Management

How MSPs Use Automation Scripts to Improve Patch Deployment

Learn More14 min read
Announcements

Splashtop 2026 Product Updates: First-Half Recap

Learn More7 min read
Devices that could be affected by the July 2026 Patch Tuesday release.
Patch Tuesday

July 2026 Patch Tuesday: 622 CVEs, 3 Zero-Days

Learn More8 min read
Computers and a mobile device on an office desk.
MSP

How MSPs Remotely Support Multiple Operating Systems

Learn More11 min read
A doctor typing on a computer.
Patch Management

Patch Management for HIPAA Compliance: What IT Teams Need

Learn More8 min read
The endpoint lifecycle stages.
Endpoint Management

Endpoint Lifecycle Management: A Practical Guide

Learn More7 min read

Follow Us