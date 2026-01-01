Splashtop Blog
Thought leadership, insights and best practices from Splashtop
Filter Blog
Featured
Endpoint Management
How Autonomous Endpoint Management Prevents IT Issues
Learn More12 min read
Featured
Endpoint Management
Endpoint Management for Small Business IT Teams
Learn More9 min read
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
What is recovery mode? A guide for IT teams
Endpoint Management
What makes endpoint automation trustworthy?
IT & Help Desk Remote Support
How is remote support software priced?
Learn More15 min read
Endpoint Management
How tool sprawl slows down endpoint management
Remote Access Insights
The safest way to remote into a work computer
Endpoint Management
What are the Top Endpoint Security Risks for SMBs?
Patch Management
How MSPs Use Automation Scripts to Improve Patch Deployment
Learn More14 min read
Announcements
Splashtop 2026 Product Updates: First-Half Recap
Patch Tuesday
July 2026 Patch Tuesday: 622 CVEs, 3 Zero-Days
MSP
How MSPs Remotely Support Multiple Operating Systems
Patch Management
Patch Management for HIPAA Compliance: What IT Teams Need
Endpoint Management
Endpoint Lifecycle Management: A Practical Guide
…