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Splashtop Products

Secure, high-performance remote access, remote support, endpoint management, and security solutions for individuals, teams, IT, and businesses.

Remote Work and Access

Splashtop Remote Access

Get secure and high-performance access to your computers from any device, anywhere. Work remotely just like you would in-person. Formerly named Business Access. 

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Splashtop Enterprise Remote Access

Enterprise-grade remote access and remote support solution with SSO and advanced manageability. On-Prem Available

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Remote IT and Support

Splashtop Remote Support

Remotely support computers and mobile devices with a secure, easy-to-use, unattended and on-demand IT remote support solution. Also known as Splashtop SOS. Endpoint management add-on available. 

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Splashtop Enterprise Remote Support

Enterprise-grade remote support and remote access solution with advanced security and manageability. Endpoint management add-on and On-Prem version available.

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Endpoint Management and Security

Autonomous Endpoint Management

Efficiently monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software management, software deployment, dashboard insights, policies and more.

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Splashtop Antivirus

The Splashtop antivirus solution, powered by Bitdefender, safeguards your Windows and Mac endpoints from various threats. Seamless deployment and policy management within Splashtop.

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Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Advanced endpoint detection and response to identify, analyze, and respond to threats in real time, ensuring robust protection for your organization. Options include Bitdefender GravityZone, SentinelOne Singularity Complete and CrowdStrike Falcon.

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Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Strengthen your defenses services from Bitdefender, SentinelOne or CrowdStrike that combine technology with hands-on security expertise to monitor, detect, and respond to threats on your behalf - 24/7/365.

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Secure Access

Foxpass Wi-Fi Security

Our out-of-the-box solution enables IT & engineering teams to use advanced access control within minutes.

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Splashtop Secure Workspace

Effortlessly work from anywhere with secure access, comprehensive identity management, and VPN-less connections across devices. 

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Education Products

Splashtop Enterprise for Education

Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers. Enable IT teams with remote support and endpoint management. 

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Splashtop Classroom

Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom.

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Mirroring360

Mirror device screens to your Windows PC or Mac computer.

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