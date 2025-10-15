Splashtop Products
Secure, high-performance remote access, remote support, endpoint management, and security solutions for individuals, teams, IT, and businesses.
Remote Work and Access
Splashtop Remote Access
Get secure and high-performance access to your computers from any device, anywhere. Work remotely just like you would in-person. Formerly named Business Access.
Splashtop Enterprise Remote Access
Enterprise-grade remote access and remote support solution with SSO and advanced manageability. On-Prem Available
Remote IT and Support
Splashtop Remote Support
Remotely support computers and mobile devices with a secure, easy-to-use, unattended and on-demand IT remote support solution. Also known as Splashtop SOS. Endpoint management add-on available.
Splashtop Enterprise Remote Support
Enterprise-grade remote support and remote access solution with advanced security and manageability. Endpoint management add-on and On-Prem version available.
Endpoint Management and Security
Autonomous Endpoint Management
Efficiently monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software management, software deployment, dashboard insights, policies and more.
Splashtop Antivirus
The Splashtop antivirus solution, powered by Bitdefender, safeguards your Windows and Mac endpoints from various threats. Seamless deployment and policy management within Splashtop.
Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)
Advanced endpoint detection and response to identify, analyze, and respond to threats in real time, ensuring robust protection for your organization. Options include Bitdefender GravityZone, SentinelOne Singularity Complete and CrowdStrike Falcon.
Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
Strengthen your defenses services from Bitdefender, SentinelOne or CrowdStrike that combine technology with hands-on security expertise to monitor, detect, and respond to threats on your behalf - 24/7/365.
Secure Access
Foxpass Wi-Fi Security
Our out-of-the-box solution enables IT & engineering teams to use advanced access control within minutes.
Splashtop Secure Workspace
Effortlessly work from anywhere with secure access, comprehensive identity management, and VPN-less connections across devices.
Education Products
Splashtop Enterprise for Education
Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers. Enable IT teams with remote support and endpoint management.
Splashtop Classroom
Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom.
Mirroring360
Mirror device screens to your Windows PC or Mac computer.