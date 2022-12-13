Splashtop Secure Remote Access for Government Entities
Secure remote work, support and collaboration solutions for state, local and federal agencies
Flexible Remote Work, Remote Support, and Collaboration Solutions
Remote access solutions allow state and local governments to create a secure, productive flexible workplace by providing anytime, anywhere access to employees. With Splashtop, you can take control of a remote computer and access applications for ERP, planning, budgeting, accounting and more, using any device.
Trusted by Government Institutions for Secure and High-Performance Remote Access
Key Benefits
Comprehensive Security Features
All remote sessions are protected by security features and best practices. These features include TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication and two-step verification. Connections, file transfers and management events are also logged. Learn more about SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA compliance.
Easy to Use
With Splashtop, you can access a centralized technician console to implement mass deployments and manage users, groups, devices and access permissions. It's easy to install, use and scale.
High-Performing Features
Experience HD quality, fast connections in real time. You can have multiple concurrent sessions with an intuitive user interface and superior features. These include Single Sign-On integration (SSO), granular privilege control, group-based access permissions, scheduled access and more.
Accessible Across Devices
Remote to your Windows, Mac and Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome browsers. You can also access virtual machines and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure and others from the same application.
For Individuals and Teams
Business Access
Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For Businesses and Power Users
Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
For Special Compliance Needs
On-Prem
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements
From Our Happy Customers
“Splashtop satisfied our two top priorities—security and budget. First, we had to be very careful with sensitive juvenile information, so security was our top priority. Then we had to consider our accountability to the county and resident taxpayers to be very cost conscientious with our technology purchases. Our users also love it. They rave about how well it works!”
Velta Moisio, IT Director at Lake County Juvenile Court