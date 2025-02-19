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Splashtop Secure Remote Access for Government Entities

Secure remote work, support and collaboration solutions for state, local and federal agencies

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Flexible Remote Work, Remote Support, and Collaboration Solutions

Remote access solutions allow state and local governments to create a secure, productive flexible workplace by providing anytime, anywhere access to employees. With Splashtop, you can take control of a remote computer and access applications for ERP, planning, budgeting, accounting and more, using any device. 

Trusted by Government Institutions for Secure and High-Performance Remote Access

DLIFLC logo
Oregon City logo
Ohio Auditor logo
Seal of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles featuring a stylized house with four people inside, surrounded by a blue ring with stars, and text reading “Organized 1938” at the bottom.
Lake County Juvenile Court Logo
City of Milwaukee Logo
United States Courts logo
CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Logo
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement logo
United States Department of State logo

Key Benefits

Comprehensive Security Features

All remote sessions are protected by security features and best practices. These features include TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication and two-step verification. Connections, file transfers and management events are also logged. Learn more about SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA compliance.

Easy to Use

With Splashtop, you can access a centralized technician console to implement mass deployments and manage users, groups, devices, and access permissions. Splashtop AEM adds endpoint monitoring, patching, and automation, helping IT teams maintain agency devices with less manual effort. It’s easy to install, use, and scale.

High-Performing Features

Experience HD quality, fast connections in real time. You can have multiple concurrent sessions with an intuitive user interface and superior features. These include Single Sign-On integration (SSO), granular privilege control, group-based access permissions, scheduled access and more.

Accessible Across Devices

Remote to your Windows, Mac and Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome browsers. You can also access virtual machines and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure and others from the same application. 

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For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Secure high-performance remote access to enable work from anywhere

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For IT pros to remotely support any device. Endpoint management available as an add-on.

Splashtop Remote Support

Attended and unattended remote support solution

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For enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability.

Splashtop Enterprise

Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs

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For Special Compliance Needs

Splashtop On-Prem

Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements

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For IT Teams to Manage and Support Endpoints

Splashtop AEM

Centralized endpoint management to monitor, patch, and maintain devices at scale.

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From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop satisfied our two top priorities—security and budget. First, we had to be very careful with sensitive juvenile information, so security was our top priority. Then we had to consider our accountability to the county and resident taxpayers to be very cost conscientious with our technology purchases. Our users also love it. They rave about how well it works!

Velta Moisio, IT Director at Lake County Juvenile Court

Splashtop On-Prem

Choose On-Premises Deployment as an Alternative to FedRAMP Compliant or StateRAMP Compliant Cloud Solutions

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