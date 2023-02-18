Skip to main content
Splashtop
Splashtop is the Best GoToMyPC Alternative for 2023

Save at least 75% guaranteed when you switch to Splashtop

Why Splashtop Business Access is Your Best Alternative

With Splashtop Business Access, you can access your work computer remotely from anywhere on any device faster and across more computers than GoToMyPC. Use your iOS, Android, Mac, PC, or Chromebook device to instantly connect to your computer and get your work done easily.

Splashtop Business Access Pro vs GoToMyPC

Features

Splashtop Business Access Pro

GoToMyPC

Starting at

$99/year

$420/year

Number of computers

10 computers

1 computer

Remote access & support

Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)

Remote print

Sound

Copy & paste

Mobile apps

Share your desktop

Multi to multi (Windows)

Multi to multi (Mac)

Session recording

Remote wake

Need Corporate Version

Remote reboot

Need Corporate Version

Management & Collaboration

Splashtop

GoToMyPC

Chat

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)

Usage reports

Need PRO Version

User management

Need PRO Version

Central billing

Need PRO Version

5 Star Reviews from the App Store

I dumped GoToMyPC and got this lot cheaper. Yeah!

via App Store

5 Star Reviews from the App Store

The best. No question. I’ve used many. The newest version, incorporating the web-link access is 100% phenomenal. I use this for remote work presentations and haven’t found a better solution from GoToMyPC, LogMeIn, native RDC, or others.

via App Store

Splashtop vs. Citrix GotoMyPC Performance
Splashtop vs. Citrix GotoMyPC Performance

