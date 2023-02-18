Splashtop is the Best GoToMyPC Alternative for 2023
Why Splashtop Business Access is Your Best Alternative
With Splashtop Business Access, you can access your work computer remotely from anywhere on any device faster and across more computers than GoToMyPC. Use your iOS, Android, Mac, PC, or Chromebook device to instantly connect to your computer and get your work done easily.
Splashtop Business Access Pro vs GoToMyPC
Features
Splashtop Business Access Pro
GoToMyPC
Starting at
$99/year
$420/year
Number of computers
10 computers
1 computer
Remote access & support
Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)
Remote print
Sound
Copy & paste
Mobile apps
Share your desktop
Multi to multi (Windows)
Multi to multi (Mac)
Session recording
Remote wake
Need Corporate Version
Remote reboot
Need Corporate Version
Management & Collaboration
Splashtop
GoToMyPC
Chat
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
Usage reports
Need PRO Version
User management
Need PRO Version
Central billing
Need PRO Version
5 Star Reviews from the App Store
I dumped GoToMyPC and got this lot cheaper. Yeah!
via App Store
5 Star Reviews from the App Store
The best. No question. I’ve used many. The newest version, incorporating the web-link access is 100% phenomenal. I use this for remote work presentations and haven’t found a better solution from GoToMyPC, LogMeIn, native RDC, or others.
via App Store
5 Star Reviews from the App Store
