Splashtop is the Best GoToMyPC Alternative for 2023

The Best GoToMyPC Alternative 2026
Save at least 75% by switching to Splashtop, a secure & high performing remote desktop solution
The Benefits of Splashtop Remote Access— the Best GoToMyPC Alternative
Compared to GoToMyPC, Splashtop Remote Access enables faster and more ubiquitous online access to your work computer from any location and any system. Connect immediately to your machine using an iOS, Android, PC, Mac, or Chromebook device and accomplish your work quickly.
Splashtop Remote Access Pro vs. GoToMyPC: A Detailed Comparison
Features
Splashtop Remote Access Pro
GoToMyPC
Starting at
$99/year
$420/year
Number of computers
10 computers
1 computer
Remote access & support
Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)
Remote print
Sound
Copy & paste
Mobile apps
Share your desktop
Multi to multi (Windows)
Multi to multi (Mac)
Session recording
Remote wake
Need Corporate Version
Remote reboot
Need Corporate Version
Management & Collaboration
Splashtop
GoToMyPC
Chat
Multiple users (up to 3) can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires a multi-license subscription).
Usage reports
Need PRO Version
User management
Need PRO Version
Central billing
Need PRO Version
Join Our Happy Customers
GoToMyPC was replaced since Splashtop does everything and more! I can run multiple monitors on multiple monitors if available. I love this. It speeds up the time it takes to accomplish tasks and leaves more free time to do other things!
Nanci Stevens, VP of Marketing, TUFF Products
Join Our Happy Customers
We replaced GoToMyPC with Splashtop and I'm so glad we did. Not only is the functionality and ease of use much better but it's a third of the price.
Pam Davidson, Senior Bookkeeper, BRMGRP LLCFood & Beverages
8 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Over GoToMyPC
When selecting a remote desktop solution that is robust and user-friendly, the choice between Splashtop and GoToMyPC becomes evident. Splashtop brings many features to the table and does so with an economical pricing model that ensures you get the best value for your investment. Here’s why Splashtop emerges as the superior choice over GoToMyPC:
Unparalleled Performance: Splashtop delivers a high-performance remote access experience, ensuring smooth, real-time navigation and control over your remote desktop. With its rapid connections and high-definition quality, Splashtop ensures that your remote work sessions are efficient and hassle-free.
Cost-Effective Solution: Splashtop provides all the features at a fraction of GoToMyPC’s price. With savings of up to 75%, Splashtop offers a budget-friendly alternative and ensures that you do not compromise on quality and features.
Extensive Device Support: Unlike GoToMyPC, all Splashtop features work on various operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and even Linux and Chrome OS.
Enhanced Security: Splashtop prioritizes your security, providing industry-leading protection with features like TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, 2-step verification, device authentication, and multiple second-level password options. Your remote sessions and data transfers are safeguarded, ensuring peace of mind.
Feature-Rich Experience: Splashtop offers powerful features that GoToMyPC might lack, such as remote printing across all device types, session recording, and remote wake capabilities. These features enhance your remote access experience and provide additional utility and convenience.
User-Friendly Interface: Splashtop is celebrated for its intuitive, user-friendly interface, especially on mobile devices. The platform is designed to be touch-friendly, ensuring a seamless user experience that is superior to GoToMyPC, particularly when accessing from tablets and smartphones.
Stellar Customer Reviews: Splashtop users often highlight the platform’s reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness as key advantages over GoToMyPC. The positive reviews and testimonials underscore Splashtop’s commitment to delivering its users a top-tier remote access solution.
Flexible Plans: Splashtop offers a range of plans tailored to meet diverse user requirements and budgets. Whether you’re a solo professional, a small team, or a large enterprise, Splashtop has a plan curated to meet your specific remote access needs.
Splashtop: The Fast, Secure, and Reliable Remote Access Solution You Need
Switching to Splashtop means choosing a remote access solution that excels in performance, security, and ease of use. With a user-friendly interface, you can quickly set up and manage remote connections across various devices, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux.
Splashtop prioritizes your data's security with advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication, ensuring your remote sessions are always protected. Its competitive pricing offers excellent value without compromising features or performance.
Experience lag-free, high-definition remote sessions with Splashtop’s optimized platform, designed for speed and reliability. Benefit from robust customer support and innovative features like remote printing and file transfer.
Join millions of satisfied users who trust Splashtop for its reliability and superior remote access capabilities. Make the switch today and elevate your remote access experience with Splashtop.
How to Switch from GoToMyPC to Splashtop in 4 Simple Steps
Making the move from GoToMyPC to Splashtop is quick and painless. You can get set up in minutes and start enjoying faster, more secure remote access right away.
Step 1: Sign Up for Splashtop: Create your Splashtop account and choose the plan that fits your needs. You can start with a free trial to explore all features before committing.
Step 2: Install the Splashtop Streamer: Download and install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access remotely. This small background application allows you to connect securely anytime.
Step 3: Set Up the Splashtop App: Install the Splashtop app on your devices (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook, or web browser). Log in with your Splashtop account to see your computers instantly.
Step 4: Connect Anywhere: Open the app, click on the computer you want to access, and start working as if you were sitting right in front of it. High-performance streaming makes your remote experience smooth and reliable.