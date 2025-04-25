Skip to main content
Splashtop Remote Support vs TeamViewer Business

Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop Remote Support (10 computers)

Splashtop Remote Support (300 computers)

TeamViewer Business

Licensing and pricing

$259 per concurrent user

$399 per concurrent user

$610.80 per year Individual license only

Access and control computers remotely

On-demand support to unlimited devices

Number of devices to connect from

Unlimited

Unlimited

3

# Unattended managed endpoints

10

300

200

Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices

Additional $155.40/year

# Concurrent sessions per user/channel

10

10

3

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Chat (in-session)

Chat (outside session)

Session recording

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)

Integration with Ticketing and ITSM

Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate

Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)

Remote print

Remote reboot

User management

Group permissions

256-bit AES encryption

Computer and user grouping

Custom branding

