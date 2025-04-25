Splashtop Remote Support vs TeamViewer Business
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Remote Support (10 computers)
Splashtop Remote Support (300 computers)
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
$259 per concurrent user
$399 per concurrent user
$610.80 per year Individual license only
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
✔
On-demand support to unlimited devices
✔
✔
✔
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
Unlimited
3
# Unattended managed endpoints
10
300
200
Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices
✔
✔
Additional $155.40/year
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
10
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✔
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✔
✔
Integration with Ticketing and ITSM
✔
✔
Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
✔
Remote print
✔
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
✔
User management
✔
✔
✗
Group permissions
✔
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
✔
Computer and user grouping
✔
✔
✔
Custom branding
✔
✔
✔
Compare Splashtop Remote Support vs TeamViewer Multi-User Corporate plan.
See our full comparison on why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. And check out our TeamViewer pricing comparison.