GoToAssist Pricing Comparison

GoToAssist Pricing Too High?
What if we told you that you didn't have to pay an arm and a leg for a remote support solution? If you're currently using GoToAssist, then you know how expensive it is starting at $55/month (and that's not including the add-on you'll need to purchase to support mobile devices).
When you compare GoToAssist pricing to Splashtop Remote Support, you'll find that Splashtop can save you 70% or more! Splashtop gives you a better value and more features.
Compare Splashtop vs GoToAssist Cost
Splashtop Remote Support
GoToAssist
Starting at
$259/year
$660/year
Mobile device support (iOS & Android)
Included for free
Extra $240 per agent per year
Total including mobile device support starting at
$259/year
$900/year
If you require mobile device support, then you'll save over 75% on your subscription when you choose Splashtop Remote Support over GoToAssist. Splashtop Remote Support also comes with features that aren't found in GoToAssist, including drag-and-drop file transfer, multi-monitor support, and remote print.
That's why Splashtop Remote Support is the best GoToAssist alternative.
Understanding the True Value: Splashtop vs. GoToAssist Pricing
Selecting a remote support solution is not just about the upfront costs. It's about understanding the overall value you're getting for your investment. Let's delve deeper into the pricing structures of Splashtop and GoToAssist to see which offers better value for your money.
Transparent Pricing
With Splashtop, what you see is what you get. There are no hidden fees or unexpected charges. The pricing is transparent, allowing businesses to budget effectively without any surprises.
Features Included in the Base Price
Splashtop's base price includes many features that other providers charge extra for. This includes mobile device support, drag-and-drop file transfer, multi-monitor support, and remote print. These inclusive features ensure that users get more bang for their buck. Mobile device support in GoToAssist comes with an added cost, which can increase the overall expenditure for businesses.
Scalability and Flexibility
Splashtop understands that businesses grow and change. Their pricing plans are designed to be scalable, allowing companies to upgrade or modify their plans based on evolving needs without incurring excessive costs.
Regarding pricing, it's essential to look beyond the numbers and understand the value you're receiving. Splashtop's transparent pricing, inclusive features, scalability, and customer testimonials make it a clear winner in the pricing battle against GoToAssist. Splashtop is the way to go if you're looking for a solution that offers top-notch features and excellent value for money.
Don't Pay More For a GoToAssist License - Try Splashtop Now!
What our Happy Customers Say
So far, I've found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I've fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices!
David Humber - FWD Consulting
What our Happy Customers Say
Using Splashtop Remote Support for remote support access. Much better than GoToAssist, which I was using before. As good as anything else I've used, and the price is great.
Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network