Splashtop Remote Access

Access your computer from any device, anywhere. Experience fast, secure connections with high-performance features that keep you productive, as if you're sitting right in front of your computer.

Choose a Remote Access Plan That Meets Your Needs

Solo

$5/ month

Billed Annually at $60

For individual users

  • Unattended Access from Any Device
  • Easy Setup
  • File Transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
  • Remote print and more

Pro

$8.25/ month / user

Billed Annually at $99 per user

For individuals and small teams who need remote work productivity

Everything in Solo plus

  • Multi-Monitor Support
  • User Role and Access Management
  • Chat and Session Recording
  • Two Users into One Computer

Performance

$13/ month / user

Billed Annually at $149 per user

The ultimate remote work experience

Everything in Pro plus

  • 4:4:4 Color Accuracy
  • 240 FPS Capability
  • High-Fidelity Audio
  • Remote Stylus and Wacom Bridge
  • USB Passthrough and more

Enterprise

Contact us for customizable licensing and pricing

For advanced security, manageabilty and access control

Everything in Performance plus

  • SSO Integration
  • Granular Access Controls, Scheduled Access, SIEM logging
  • Android/IOT Unattended Access
  • APIs, IP Whitelist, Cloud Recording, Connector, and more

Flexible and Scalable Licensing

Adapt to your organization’s demands with flexible licensing options. Choose Remote Access licenses to enable remote workers to access their own work computers and Remote Support licenses for IT to support and manage devices.

Product Features
SoloProPerformanceEnterprise
# computers per license
2
10
10
10
High-performance
Robust security
Unattended access from any device
Easy deployment
File transfer
Remote print
Multi-to-multi monitor
User role and access management
Chat (in-session and outside session)
Remote Access Feature Highlights

Performance icon

High-Performance

High frame rate of 4K streaming up to 60fps and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming with low latency, and the ability to fine-tune settings.

Devices icon

Broad Device Support

Unattended remote access to Windows, Mac, and Linux devices. Access from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook devices. Access virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure, and others.

Managed Access icon

Secure Managed Access

Securely manage and customize user access to computers with role-based permissions through the web console.

Multi to Multi icon

Multi-Monitor Support

See more and work across all of your displays and select which remote screen to view and see all monitors in one window. With multi-to-multi (Business Access Pro), spread each remote monitor into a separate window.

File Transfer icon

File Transfer

Easily transfer files between computers without starting a remote session. Drag-and-drop or work in the file transfer window by moving files between your local and remote computers.

Print Text icon

Remote Print

Work on a remote computer and print to a local printer from within your remote session. No need to transfer files or email a document to yourself.

Power Button icon

Pro Feature

Remote Reboot and Wake-on-LAN

Remotely reboot or wake up your computer from the Splashtop app or web console.

4:4:4 color mode icon

Performance Feature

4:4:4 Color

Experience the highest color and image quality with 4:4:4 color mode—delivering the most accurate colors, contrasts, and image details.

Audio icon

Performance Feature

High Fidelity Audio

Tune up to ultra-high audio bit rates for detailed sound editing, AV sync, and post-production.

Stylus icon

Performance Feature

Remote Stylus

Enjoy the pressure, orientation, tilt, and size of stylus devices and pens during a remote session.

USB Pass Thru icon

Performance Feature

USB Device Redirection

Work remotely with precision using USB devices from your local computer as if they were plugged into your remote computer.

Mic Pass Thru icon

Performance Feature

Microphone Passthrough

Virtually connect your local microphone input with a remote computer and access needed apps in real time. Seamlessly use recording software, meeting software, dictation software as if you were using the remote computer’s microphone.

Performance Feature

Wacom Bridge

Seamlessly use Wacom's pen technology on local and remote computers, reducing latency and enhancing your digital workflow.

Start Your Free Trial

See why more than 30 million customers worldwide look to Splashtop for world-class performance, security and service.

  • High-performance, high-fidelity
  • Best in-class customer support
  • Trusted security

Advanced Data Protection & Security

Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.

  • Secure Infrastructure

    Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.

  • Advanced Security Features

    With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.

  • Standards and Compliance

    A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.

From Our Happy Customers

GoToMyPC had lots of dropped sessions, for all of our users. Splashtop doesn’t have that problem. Users find it intuitive to use, and appreciate the quickness of the remote control session.

Brent Cole - IT Manager, Altitude Health Services

From Our Happy Customers

When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!

Heather Klassen - Owner, Grey Owl Bookkeeping

From Our Happy Customers

It is reliable and has nice features (especially with the new multi monitor stuff). And the price is very reasonable. Most of the PCs on my account are friends or family that I help out; using something like LogMeIn would be very cost-prohibitive for such light usage.

Dan House - Asentria Corporation

From Our Happy Customers

WOW. Splashtop business is the best investment I have ever made, and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!!!!!!!

Frank Steesnaes - Peak Business Performance

From Our Happy Customers

Very easy to use, I have used GoToMyPC and LogMeIn before and Splashtop is the best product to me. Also the price is a lot better than the competition. And the file transfer is much easier.

Octavio Abea - Compatek

Ready to Get Started?

