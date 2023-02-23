Splashtop Remote Access for Media and Entertainment

If you produce videos, VFX, 3D animations, music, radio/TV shows or games in the Media and Entertainment industry, you need high performance access to resource-intensive software. You should have the power to edit, render, broadcast, have audio-to-video synchronization, use visual and sound effects, paint, sculpt and perform other post-production activities. Splashtop helps you securely connect to your work computer and work seamlessly on the go.

Need to use a 3D mouse? No problem. Have a Mac? We got you covered. Splashtop provides secure remote access and support for a broad range of devices to make sure you can take high performance with you anywhere, any time.