Splashtop Remote Access for Media and Entertainment

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Unleash Your Creative Potential with Splashtop Remote Access

Revolutionize Media & Entertainment Collaboration and Workflow Efficiency

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Trusted by the Media and Entertainment Industry for High Performance and Secure Remote Access

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Solutions by Industry

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Production and Post Production

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VFX and Editing

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Broadcast

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Animation

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Design Studios

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Architecture and Design

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Find Your Solution

For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access Performance

For the best image color, audio quality, and more!

Features include: 4:4:4 color mode for the most accurate color and crisp display, high fidelity audio, remote stylus, local USB device use (3D mouse, game pad, drawing tablet) with your remote computer, and microphone passthrough.

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For Businesses

Splashtop Enterprise

Consolidated platform that scales for your organization’s remote access, support, and endpoint management needs.

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For IT Teams

Splashtop AEM

Automate patching, monitoring, and remediation to help keep creative workstations, production systems, and distributed devices secure, up to date, and running reliably.

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Security Is Our Top Priority

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Advanced Security Features

Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.

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Standards and Compliance

Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.

Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.

Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.

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Secure Infrastructure

Splashtop not only offers robust cloud infrastructure hosted on AWS for secure networking and computing, but we also provide on-prem options for those who prefer or require local hosting solutions. Our commitment to security extends across all platforms, adopting industry best practices in development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Discover more about how we safeguard your computers, users, and data.

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