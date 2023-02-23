Splashtop Remote Access for Media and Entertainment
Access video editing resources, post-production clips and audio files while working from anywhere without sacrificing performance or security
Take Your High-End Workstation with You
If you produce videos, VFX, 3D animations, music, radio/TV shows or games in the Media and Entertainment industry, you need high performance access to resource-intensive software. You should have the power to edit, render, broadcast, have audio-to-video synchronization, use visual and sound effects, paint, sculpt and perform other post-production activities. Splashtop helps you securely connect to your work computer and work seamlessly on the go.
Need to use a 3D mouse? No problem. Have a Mac? We got you covered. Splashtop provides secure remote access and support for a broad range of devices to make sure you can take high performance with you anywhere, any time.
Key Benefits
Easy access from any device
You can quickly remote into Windows, Mac and Linux computers or virtual machines from any computer or mobile device including tablets and Chromebooks.
Reliable performance up to 60fps
Experience consistent high performance that enables 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming), color fidelity, advanced video codec and low latency.
Traveling? No Problem.
Remotely access multiple monitors and software connected to your workstation while on the road.
Security & privacy
Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, two-factor authentication, and other security features, your data is safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
Trusted by the Media and Entertainment Industry for High Performance and Secure Remote Access
With Splashtop On-Premises Solution, You're Able to...
- Experience the all-in-one, self-hosted remote access and support solution
- Remotely access their Windows, Mac or Linux computer from any computer or mobile device
- Empower IT teams to remotely support and manage computers
- Use Active Directory for centralized authentication
What Customers are Saying
Splashtop’s high performance allows us to work without stress. It’s just like we are sitting at the computer in the office.
Shinnosuke Suzuki, Executive at khara, Inc.
What Customers are Saying
As the world of work has changed dramatically, so has the need for remote solutions for users of Adobe Creative Cloud® apps. With Splashtop, Adobe users can securely use their personal computers, Android, iOS and Chromebook devices to work productively, no matter where they're located. Splashtop also has an option to deploy on-premises, and some customers prefer that.
Sue Skidmore, Head of Partner Relations at Adobe Video
What Customers are Saying
Splashtop provides the perfect, cost-effective solution for the remote support services we provide to our professional music and audio clients.
David Knauer, President of Audio Perception Inc.
What Customers are Saying
Artists using Wacom devices in post-production workflows are able to use Splashtop to securely and seamlessly connect to on-premises or cloud environments to work with programs like Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, etc. Artists can seamlessly leverage the powerful features of Wacom Cintiq Pro and Intuos Pro to edit, composite and create visual effects productively while they’re away from the office – a big plus for today’s remote-friendly workplace.
Arvind Arumbakkam, Director of Business Alliance and Partnership at Wacom
What Customers are Saying
What Customers are Saying
Remotely Access Software Applications for Video Editing, Game Development, Lip-Syncing, and Graphics Rendering
- Adobe including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Animate and Audition
- Unity
- 3ds Max
- Unreal Engine
- Maya
- Cinema 4D
- DaVinci Resolve
- Final Cut Pro
- Avid Pro Tools
- And more!