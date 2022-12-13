Work Smarter This Tax Season by Remotely Accessing QuickBooks and Accounting Software
Easy, reliable and secure access to your clients’ computers and books
Accessibility for Accounting Professionals with Year-Round Tax Needs
With Splashtop, you're able to securely remote into your clients' computers, manage their version of QuickBooks, or access accounting software to file all tax-related documents.
With Splashtop Business Access, you're able to:
Access and control QuickBooks and other accounting software remotely
Save money by reducing travel to clients or purchasing fewer software licenses
Remotely access your client's software as you need it
Remotely print income statements and other documents
Work productively on the go or from the comfort of your own home
Benefits of Splashtop for Remote Access Tax Professionals
Remote Access Quickbooks
Need to get on QuickBooks but the desktop computer is somewhere else? Not a problem. Simply pull out your device, remote in, and take control of the remote desktop to access QuickBooks.
Work Remotely and Stay Productive
Remote access gives you the freedom to work from anywhere, including the comfort of your own home. Get the job done while sitting on your favorite couch. Get a head start by completing tasks outside normal work hours.
Plug and Play - Use Any Device
Don’t have your laptop in front of you? No problem. Use your tablet or smartphone to remote access and control your computers. All you need is the Splashtop app to access your computers. Set up takes less than a minute.
Cut Down on Travel
Less traveling means you can finish your tasks sooner. Finishing your tasks sooner means you’ll work less. There’s no greater benefit to an accountant during busy season than reducing the amount of hours they have to work.
Remote Print 1099s, Transfer Files, and More!
Remotely print files from your clients’ computers to your local printer. Transfer important documents from their computers to yours. Train your clients by remoting in and showing them what to do. They possibilities are endless!
Ensure Security and Privacy
You can assure your clients, and yourself, that everyone’s data is safe. Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, two-factor authentication, and other security features, your data is safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.