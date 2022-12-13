Skip to main content
Splashtop
Work Smarter This Tax Season by Remotely Accessing QuickBooks and Accounting Software

Easy, reliable and secure access to your clients’ computers and books

Accessibility for Accounting Professionals with Year-Round Tax Needs

With Splashtop, you're able to securely remote into your clients' computers, manage their version of QuickBooks, or access accounting software to file all tax-related documents. 

With Splashtop Business Access, you're able to: 

  • Access and control QuickBooks and other accounting software remotely 

  • Save money by reducing travel to clients or purchasing fewer software licenses 

  • Remotely access your client's software as you need it 

  • Remotely print income statements and other documents 

  • Work productively on the go or from the comfort of your own home

For 1 Licensed User

Business Access Solo

Access up to 2 computers

$5/month

Billed annually at $60

For Individuals + Small Teams

Business Access Pro

Access up to 10 computers per license

Starting at $8.25/month

Billed annually at $99

Volume License Discounts

  • 4-9 users save 20%

  • 10+ users save 25%

For Businesses and Power Users

Enterprise

Get advanced features such as single sign-on, granular feature control, USB device and stylus redirection, and more!

Benefits of Splashtop for Remote Access Tax Professionals

Remote Access Quickbooks

Need to get on QuickBooks but the desktop computer is somewhere else? Not a problem. Simply pull out your device, remote in, and take control of the remote desktop to access QuickBooks.

Work Remotely and Stay Productive

Remote access gives you the freedom to work from anywhere, including the comfort of your own home. Get the job done while sitting on your favorite couch. Get a head start by completing tasks outside normal work hours.

Plug and Play - Use Any Device

Don’t have your laptop in front of you? No problem. Use your tablet or smartphone to remote access and control your computers. All you need is the Splashtop app to access your computers. Set up takes less than a minute.

Cut Down on Travel

Less traveling means you can finish your tasks sooner. Finishing your tasks sooner means you’ll work less. There’s no greater benefit to an accountant during busy season than reducing the amount of hours they have to work.

Remote Print 1099s, Transfer Files, and More!

Remotely print files from your clients’ computers to your local printer. Transfer important documents from their computers to yours. Train your clients by remoting in and showing them what to do. They possibilities are endless!

Ensure Security and Privacy

You can assure your clients, and yourself, that everyone’s data is safe. Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, two-factor authentication, and other security features, your data is safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.

