Splashtop Remote Access, Support, and Collaboration Solutions for Education
Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers and IT
Splashtop's Leading Remote Access Solutions are Trusted by Top Educational Institutions
Students can access lab computers from any device, anywhere, on their own time. Teachers can enhance classroom collaboration and interactivity. IT can provide immediate support to students and teachers from anywhere, minimizing disruptions.
Explore by Need
SOS
Remotely support students and teachers and resolve IT issues quickly
Enterprise
The complete remote support solution with advanced security and control
Enterprise
Enable students and teachers to securely access and control lab computers from anywhere, using any device.
Classroom
Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom
Mirroring360
Mirror a mobile or desktop screen to your PC or Mac without the cables
Security is Our Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop's cloud infrastructure is hosted on AWS and provides a secure networking and computing environment. We adopt industry best practices in our development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Learn more about how we keep your computers, users, and data safe.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.
Case Study
Lenawee ISD Remote Labs
"Splashtop will allow us to provide them with remote access. It also opens our labs for a potential 24 hour virtual lab scenario that wasn’t previously identified as a need.”
Nicholas Adams - Lenawee Intermediate School District
Case Study
Wayne State Remote Labs
You’re going to have a lot more people from Wayne State coming to you for Splashtop because they’ve been watching us. And they’ve been asking me in our restart committees how I’m doing. I’ve been telling them it just works.”
Gary Cendrowski - Director of Technology, Wayne State CFPCA
Case Study
Laney College Remote Labs
We’re orienting a lot of classes around Splashtop because there aren’t going to be in-person classes in the Fall. We are having socially distant classes so students can complete their certificates and their degrees. We wouldn’t have been able to do that if it wasn’t for Splashtop.”
Gerald Casey - Laney College CTE
