Splashtop Remote Access, Support, and Collaboration Solutions for Education

Splashtop Remote Solutions for Education
Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers and IT
Splashtop's Leading Remote Access Solutions are Trusted by Top Educational Institutions
Students can remotely access lab computers from any device, anywhere, on their own time. Teachers can use screen sharing and annotation software to keep students engaged, improve participation, and create a more interactive learning experience. IT can provide immediate support to students and teachers from anywhere, minimizing disruptions.
Explore by Need
Remote Support
Remotely support students and teachers and resolve IT issues quickly
Enterprise
The complete remote support solution with advanced security and control
Splashtop AEM
Keep student, faculty, and staff devices secure, updated, and reliable with real-time patching, endpoint monitoring, and automation tools.
Enterprise
Enable students and teachers to securely access and control lab computers from anywhere, using any device.
Classroom
Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom
Mirroring360
Mirror a mobile or desktop screen to your PC or Mac without the cables
Foxpass WI-FI and Server Access Control
Our out-of-the-box solution enables IT & engineering teams to use advanced access control within minutes.
Splashtop in Schools Around the Globe
Case Study
Wayne State Remote Labs
You’re going to have a lot more people from Wayne State coming to you for Splashtop because they’ve been watching us. And they’ve been asking me in our restart committees how I’m doing. I’ve been telling them it just works.”
Gary Cendrowski - Director of Technology, Wayne State CFPCA
Case Study
Laney College Remote Labs
We’re orienting a lot of classes around Splashtop because there aren’t going to be in-person classes in the Fall. We are having socially distant classes so students can complete their certificates and their degrees. We wouldn’t have been able to do that if it wasn’t for Splashtop.”
Gerald Casey - Laney College CTE
Case Study
Lenawee ISD Remote Labs
"Splashtop will allow us to provide them with remote access. It also opens our labs for a potential 24 hour virtual lab scenario that wasn’t previously identified as a need.”
Nicholas Adams - Lenawee Intermediate School District
Security Is Our Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop not only offers robust cloud infrastructure hosted on AWS for secure networking and computing, but we also provide on-prem options for those who prefer or require local hosting solutions. Our commitment to security extends across all platforms, adopting industry best practices in development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Discover more about how we safeguard your computers, users, and data.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.