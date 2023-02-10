Splashtop is the Best Alternative to LogMeIn Rescue

Skip to main content
Are you tired of LogMeIn Rescue pricing and looking for a better value solution? Join the many LogMeIn customers who are making the switch to Splashtop SOS and saving 70% to 90% with this LogMein Rescue alternative. Use Splashtop SOS to remotely access and support Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

Splashtop SOS

LogMeIn Rescue

Starting monthly price

$17

$108.25

Remote into mobile devices (iOS & Android)

Included for FREE

Extra $37.50/month

Windows & Mac support

Support unlimited devices

Top in-session features
(including file transfer, chat, remote print, remote wake/reboot, multi-to-multi monitor, chat, and more)

Splashtop SOS

What users say when switching from LogMeIn Rescue to Splashtop

Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.

Michael Tott - Fore Computers

Get All the Top Features You Need to Provide On-Demand, Quick Support

  • Attended and unattended support
  • Quick connectivity with a simple session code
  • Support Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices
  • Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome apps
  • Brand the SOS app with your company text, logo and colors
  • Integration with PSA
  • Chat
  • File transfer
  • Cross-platform Drag-and-Drop file transfer (not in LogMeIn Rescue)
  • Technician screen sharing
  • Multi-monitor navigation
  • Session logging
  • Session recording
  • Robust security

Using other LogMeIn tools? We also offer replacements for LogMeIn Pro and LogMeIn Central. See our complete guide for the best LogMeIn alternative.

