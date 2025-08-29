Splashtop is the Best Alternative to LogMeIn Rescue

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The Best LogMeIn Alternative - Splashtop
The Best LogMeIn Alternative - Splashtop

Best LogMeIn Rescue Alternative for Secure Remote Support 2026

Save up to 80% or more when you choose Splashtop

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Splashtop Remote Support Costs Less, Runs Faster, and Comes With the Same Top Features Found in LogMeIn Rescue

Are you tired of LogMeIn Rescue pricing and looking for a better value solution? Join the many LogMeIn customers who are making the switch to Splashtop and saving 70% to 90% with this LogMein Rescue alternative. Use Splashtop Remote Support to remotely access and support Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.


Splashtop Remote Support

LogMeIn Rescue

Starting monthly price

$22

$108.25

Remote into mobile devices (iOS & Android)

Included for FREE

Extra $37.50/month

Windows & Mac support

Support unlimited devices

Top in-session features
(including file transfer, chat, remote print, remote wake/reboot, multi-to-multi monitor and more)


Splashtop Remote Support

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5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Over LogMeIn Rescue

1. Lower Cost Without Sacrificing Quality: Splashtop delivers enterprise-grade remote support at a fraction of the cost of LogMeIn Rescue, helping businesses save significantly while maintaining high performance.

2. High-Performance Remote Sessions: Experience smooth, reliable connections with 4K streaming, low latency, and multi-monitor support — enabling technicians to resolve issues quickly and effectively.

3. Strong Security and Compliance: Splashtop uses AES-256 encryption, MFA, SSO, and offers compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA, giving IT teams peace of mind when supporting remote devices.

4. Flexible Support for Any Device: Support Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and Chromebooks from one platform. Splashtop also provides attended and unattended access, making it versatile for IT teams and MSPs.

5. Easy Integration and Management: With built-in integrations for leading ITSM and PSA tools like ServiceNow, Zendesk, Autotask, and Freshservice, Splashtop streamlines technician workflows and reduces resolution times.

What users say when switching from LogMeIn Rescue to Splashtop

Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.

Michael Tott - Fore Computers

Get All the Top Features You Need to Provide On-Demand, Quick Support

  • Attended and unattended support
  • Quick connectivity with a simple session code
  • Support Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices
  • Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
  • Brand the SOS app with your company text, logo and colors
  • Integration with PSA
  • Chat
  • File transfer
  • Cross-platform Drag-and-Drop file transfer (not in LogMeIn Rescue)
  • Technician screen sharing
  • Multi-monitor navigation
  • Session logging
  • Session recording
  • Robust security

Already Have a LogMeIn License?

Get an Early Start with Splashtop at No Additional Cost!

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Strobel Energy Group facility at night

Case Study

Strobel Saves 80% By Switching from LogMeIn Central

Top remote support features at a much lower price than LogMeIn Central

Read the Case Study
MSP technician remotely managing endpoints using Splashtop on a laptop

Case Study

Fast Break Tech Switches from LogMeIn Central to Splashtop

Discover the top reasons why switching to Splashtop was the best option for this MSP

Read the Case Study

Get Started Today

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Using other LogMeIn tools? We also offer replacements for LogMeIn Pro and LogMeIn Central. See our complete guide for the best LogMeIn alternative.


FAQs

Can I try Splashtop before switching from LogMeIn Rescue?
Does Splashtop offer the same level of security as LogMeIn Rescue?
Which is more cost-effective: LogMeIn Rescue or Splashtop?
How does Splashtop compare to LogMeIn Rescue in terms of scaling IT support operations?