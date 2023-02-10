Splashtop is the Best Alternative to LogMeIn Rescue
Save up to 80% or more when you choose Splashtop
Splashtop SOS Costs Less, Runs Faster, and Comes With the Same Top Features Found in LogMeIn Rescue
Are you tired of LogMeIn Rescue pricing and looking for a better value solution? Join the many LogMeIn customers who are making the switch to Splashtop SOS and saving 70% to 90% with this LogMein Rescue alternative. Use Splashtop SOS to remotely access and support Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
Splashtop SOS
LogMeIn Rescue
Starting monthly price
$17
$108.25
Remote into mobile devices (iOS & Android)
Included for FREE
Extra $37.50/month
Windows & Mac support
Support unlimited devices
Top in-session features
What users say when switching from LogMeIn Rescue to Splashtop
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael Tott - Fore Computers
Get All the Top Features You Need to Provide On-Demand, Quick Support
- Attended and unattended support
- Quick connectivity with a simple session code
- Support Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices
- Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chrome apps
- Brand the SOS app with your company text, logo and colors
- Integration with PSA
- Chat
- File transfer
- Cross-platform Drag-and-Drop file transfer (not in LogMeIn Rescue)
- Technician screen sharing
- Multi-monitor navigation
- Session logging
- Session recording
- Robust security