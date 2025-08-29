Splashtop is the Best Alternative to LogMeIn Rescue

Best LogMeIn Rescue Alternative for Secure Remote Support 2026
Save up to 80% or more when you choose Splashtop
Splashtop Remote Support Costs Less, Runs Faster, and Comes With the Same Top Features Found in LogMeIn Rescue
Are you tired of LogMeIn Rescue pricing and looking for a better value solution? Join the many LogMeIn customers who are making the switch to Splashtop and saving 70% to 90% with this LogMein Rescue alternative. Use Splashtop Remote Support to remotely access and support Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
Splashtop Remote Support
LogMeIn Rescue
Starting monthly price
$22
$108.25
Remote into mobile devices (iOS & Android)
Included for FREE
Extra $37.50/month
Windows & Mac support
Support unlimited devices
Top in-session features
5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop Over LogMeIn Rescue
1. Lower Cost Without Sacrificing Quality: Splashtop delivers enterprise-grade remote support at a fraction of the cost of LogMeIn Rescue, helping businesses save significantly while maintaining high performance.
2. High-Performance Remote Sessions: Experience smooth, reliable connections with 4K streaming, low latency, and multi-monitor support — enabling technicians to resolve issues quickly and effectively.
3. Strong Security and Compliance: Splashtop uses AES-256 encryption, MFA, SSO, and offers compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA, giving IT teams peace of mind when supporting remote devices.
4. Flexible Support for Any Device: Support Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and Chromebooks from one platform. Splashtop also provides attended and unattended access, making it versatile for IT teams and MSPs.
5. Easy Integration and Management: With built-in integrations for leading ITSM and PSA tools like ServiceNow, Zendesk, Autotask, and Freshservice, Splashtop streamlines technician workflows and reduces resolution times.
What users say when switching from LogMeIn Rescue to Splashtop
Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works.
Michael Tott - Fore Computers
Get All the Top Features You Need to Provide On-Demand, Quick Support
- Attended and unattended support
- Quick connectivity with a simple session code
- Support Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices
- Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
- Brand the SOS app with your company text, logo and colors
- Integration with PSA
- Chat
- File transfer
- Cross-platform Drag-and-Drop file transfer (not in LogMeIn Rescue)
- Technician screen sharing
- Multi-monitor navigation
- Session logging
- Session recording
- Robust security
Case Study
Strobel Saves 80% By Switching from LogMeIn Central
Top remote support features at a much lower price than LogMeIn Central
Case Study
Fast Break Tech Switches from LogMeIn Central to Splashtop
Discover the top reasons why switching to Splashtop was the best option for this MSP