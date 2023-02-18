Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
Technician using Splashtop instead of GoToAssist

Best GoToAssist Alternative 2023

See why Splashtop Enterprise is the better choice for remote support and remote computer access

Free Trial

Splashtop has been providing remote access and remote support solutions to over 200,000 businesses, MSPs/ IT and service desks since 2010. Incorporating the latest device and cloud technologies, Splashtop runs faster, costs less, includes more features, and includes mobile device support to iOS and Android devices in your subscription! With GoToAssist, you have to pay an extra $240 per agent per year to support mobile devices.


Try Splashtop SOS Today

Free Trial

Compare Splashtop SOS vs GoToAssist

Splashtop SOS

GoToAssist

Starting at

$17/month

$55/month

Mobile device support

Included for free

Extra $240 per agent per year

Attended support sessions

Unlimited sessions

Unlimited sessions

Unattended computer access

Unlimited with SOS Unlimited package for $34/month more

10,000 computers

User management

Chat

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Session recording

2-way desktop sharing

Mobile apps

Multi-monitor

Remote print

Learn more about Splashtop SOS.

From Our Happy Customers

“Your system works much better than the one I had been using for many years, GoToAssist. Your sales and technical support people are very good to work with.”

George Wells

From Our Happy Customers

“So far, I’ve found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I’ve fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices now!”

Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network

From Our Happy Customers

“Using it for remote support access. Much better than GoToAssist, which I was using before. As good as anything else I’ve used, and the price is great.”

Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network

From Our Happy Customers

“Your system works much better than the one I had been using for many years, GoToAssist. Your sales and technical support people are very good to work with.”

George Wells

From Our Happy Customers

“So far, I’ve found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I’ve fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices now!”

Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network

Join the MSPs, IT and helpdesk professionals who choose Splashtop as their GoToAssist alternative!

Free TrialBuy Now

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.