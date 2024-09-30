Best GoToAssist Alternative 2023

Best GoToAssist Alternative 2026
See why Splashtop Remote Support is the better choice for remote support and remote computer access
Splashtop has been providing remote access and remote support solutions to over 200,000 businesses, MSPs/ IT and service desks since 2010. Incorporating the latest device and cloud technologies, Splashtop runs faster, costs less, includes more features, and includes mobile device support to iOS and Android devices in your subscription! With GoToAssist, you have to pay an extra $240 per agent per year to support mobile devices.
Compare Splashtop Remote Support vs GoToAssist
Splashtop Remote Support
GoToAssist
Starting at
$22/month
$55/month
Mobile device support
Included for free
Extra $240 per agent per year
Attended support sessions
Unlimited sessions
Unlimited sessions
User management
Chat
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
Session recording
2-way desktop sharing
Mobile apps
Multi-monitor
Remote print
Learn more about Splashtop Remote Support.
From Our Happy Customers
So far, I’ve found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I’ve fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices now!
Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network
From Our Happy Customers
Using it for remote support access. Much better than GoToAssist, which I was using before. As good as anything else I’ve used, and the price is great.
Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network
From Our Happy Customers
Your system works much better than the one I had been using for many years, GoToAssist. Your sales and technical support people are very good to work with.
George Wells
4 Reasons Why Splashtop is the Best GoToAssist Alternative
When it comes to remote support solutions, it's essential to choose a solution that offers the best value, features, and performance. Here's why Splashtop stands out as the best GoToAssist alternative in 2023:
Speed and Performance: Incorporating the latest device and cloud technologies, Splashtop offers a faster and more seamless remote connection experience. Users have reported quicker response times and smoother screen-sharing sessions, making it ideal for real-time support.
Cost-Effectiveness: One of the significant advantages of Splashtop is its cost-effectiveness. It offers competitive pricing, and users can save up to 75% or more on their subscriptions compared to other solutions. This makes it an affordable choice for businesses of all sizes. While GoToAssist offers a range of pricing plans, the overall cost can be higher, especially when additional features or users are added.
Feature Set: Splashtop is not just about remote support; it offers comprehensive features that enhance the user experience, such as multi-monitor support, cross-platform drag-and-drop file transfer, and remote printing. This also includes mobile device support for iOS and Android within the subscription without extra charges. While GoToAssist offers mobile support, it comes at an additional cost of $240 per agent per year, making it less cost-effective for businesses that require mobile device support.
Flexibility and Scalability: Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, Splashtop offers flexible plans that scale with your needs. Its intuitive interface and easy-to-use features make it suitable for both beginners and seasoned professionals.
Choosing the right remote support solution is crucial for efficient operations and customer satisfaction. With its advanced features, cost-effectiveness, and positive user feedback, Splashtop stands out as the best GoToAssist alternative in 2023. Whether you're looking to switch or are exploring remote support options for the first time, Splashtop offers a compelling case for being your go-to choice.