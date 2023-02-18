Best GoToAssist Alternative 2023
See why Splashtop Enterprise is the better choice for remote support and remote computer access
Splashtop has been providing remote access and remote support solutions to over 200,000 businesses, MSPs/ IT and service desks since 2010. Incorporating the latest device and cloud technologies, Splashtop runs faster, costs less, includes more features, and includes mobile device support to iOS and Android devices in your subscription! With GoToAssist, you have to pay an extra $240 per agent per year to support mobile devices.
Compare Splashtop SOS vs GoToAssist
Splashtop SOS
GoToAssist
Starting at
$17/month
$55/month
Mobile device support
Included for free
Extra $240 per agent per year
Attended support sessions
Unlimited sessions
Unlimited sessions
Unattended computer access
Unlimited with SOS Unlimited package for $34/month more
10,000 computers
User management
Chat
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
Session recording
2-way desktop sharing
Mobile apps
Multi-monitor
Remote print
Learn more about Splashtop SOS.
From Our Happy Customers
“Your system works much better than the one I had been using for many years, GoToAssist. Your sales and technical support people are very good to work with.”
George Wells
From Our Happy Customers
“So far, I’ve found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I’ve fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices now!”
Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network
From Our Happy Customers
“Using it for remote support access. Much better than GoToAssist, which I was using before. As good as anything else I’ve used, and the price is great.”
Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network
From Our Happy Customers
“Your system works much better than the one I had been using for many years, GoToAssist. Your sales and technical support people are very good to work with.”
George Wells
From Our Happy Customers
“So far, I’ve found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I’ve fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices now!”
Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network