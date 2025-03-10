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Splashtop Remote Access Security

Ensuring your security and privacy every step of the way

Man studying security measures for remote access software

Your Computers, Network, and Data are Safe

Splashtop has been committed to offering secure remote access solutions since 2006. Today, we power over 200K businesses and 30 million end users around the world, including large banks, law enforcement, government agencies, local governments, and government contractors.

With Splashtop remote access software, you can rest assured knowing your data is safe.

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    Standards and Compliance

    Splashtop's remote access and support solutions are meticulously designed to meet and assist with a broad range of industry and government standards and regulations. We are fully compliant with ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and CCPA, ensuring adherence to stringent data protection and privacy guidelines. Additionally, Splashtop supports HIPAA, PCI, and FERPA needs.

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    Advanced Security Features

    Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing the data while giving users the flexibility of secure remote access from anywhere. Features include two-factor authentication, multi-level password security, blank screen, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, logging, and much more! 

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    Security Infrastructure

    Our Cloud infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other IaaS Providers, which provides a secure network and computing environment, including but not limited to firewalls at network, application and instance layer, data encryption, DDoS mitigation etc.

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    Intrusion Prevention

    We have intrusion detection and defense mechanisms for our production environment running 24×7. We have adopted industry best practices when building our Cloud application stacks to ensure security is enforced and instances are fortified.

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  • Blue outline icon of a person next to a padlock with a check mark, symbolizing privacy, security, or protected account access.

    Data Privacy

    Splashtop does not process, store, or have any access to any of our users’ computer data accessed during a remote session. Splashtop transmits but does not store the encoded screen capture stream, which is end-to-end encrypted.

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    App Security

    On endpoint devices, we have multiple levels of security protection, including mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor-authentication and security code. All remote sessions are protected with TLS (including TLS 1.2) and 256-bit AES encryption. 

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    Endpoint Security

    You can ensure that your managed endpoints are protected. View endpoint security protection status for Windows computers running Bitdefender, Windows Defender, Kaspersky, and more.

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    Single Sign-On Integration (SSO)

    Take advantage of the Splashtop SSO integration to have your users authenticate their Splashtop account using a centralized SSO user ID and password. Support available for Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin. SSO is available in Splashtop Enterprise.

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Why Security Is Our Priority

Cybersecurity has become the biggest challenge faced by today’s IT professionals and MSPs. We take this seriously, which is why we’ve made security our top focus since day one. We work hard to ensure that our customers can trust our ability to protect their data and privacy.

That is why we invest millions every year to continually improve our infrastructure and security measures. We constantly scan our products to ensure their integrity, and we work with top-notch security firms to conduct audits regularly. We also formed our own Security Advisory Council to help guide Splashtop in achieving our rigorous security and compliance goals.

Security is something that is never ‘done’; it’s a constant effort to keep up with ever-evolving threats. We owe it to our current and future customers to do everything in our power to make Splashtop’s remote access and remote support offerings as secure as they can be.

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