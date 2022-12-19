Splashtop Remote Access Security

Cybersecurity has become the biggest challenge faced by today’s IT professionals and MSPs. We take this seriously, which is why we’ve made security our top focus since day one. We work hard to ensure that our customers can trust our ability to protect their data and privacy.

That is why we invest millions every year to continually improve our infrastructure and security measures. We constantly scan our products to ensure their integrity, and we work with top-notch security firms to conduct audits regularly. We also formed our own Security Advisory Council to help guide Splashtop in achieving our rigorous security and compliance goals.

Security is something that is never ‘done’; it’s a constant effort to keep up with ever-evolving threats. We owe it to our current and future customers to do everything in our power to make Splashtop’s remote access and remote support offerings as secure as they can be.