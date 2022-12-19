Splashtop Remote Access Security
Ensuring your security and privacy every step of the way
Your Computers, Network, and Data are Safe
Splashtop has been committed to offering secure remote access solutions since 2006. Today, we power over 200K businesses and 30 million end users around the world, including large banks, law enforcement, government agencies, local governments, and government contractors.
With Splashtop remote access software, you can rest assured knowing your data is safe.
Standards and ComplianceLearn more
Splashtop remote access and remote support solutions comply with or support compliance with the industry and government standards and regulations that you adhere to. Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop also supports HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and many other industry compliances.
Advanced Security FeaturesLearn more
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing the data while giving users the flexibility to access it from anywhere. Features include two-factor authentication, multi-level password security, blank screen, screen auto-lock, session idle timeout, remote connection notification, logging, and much more!
Security InfrastructureLearn more
Our Cloud infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) which provides a secure network and computing environment, including but not limited to firewalls at network, application and instance layer, data encryption, DDoS mitigation etc.
Intrusion PreventionLearn more
We have intrusion detection and defense mechanisms for our production environment running 24×7. We have adopted industry best practices when building our Cloud application stacks to ensure security is enforced and instances are fortified.
Data PrivacyLearn more
Splashtop does not process, store, or have any access to any of our users’ computer data accessed during a remote session. Splashtop transmits but does not store the encoded screen capture stream, which is end-to-end encrypted.
App SecurityLearn more
On endpoint devices, we have multiple levels of security protection, including mandatory device authentication and optional two-factor-authentication and security code. All remote sessions are protected with TLS (including TLS 1.2) and 256-bit AES encryption.
Endpoint SecurityLearn more
You can ensure that your managed endpoints are protected. View endpoint security protection status for Windows computers running Bitdefender, Windows Defender, Kaspersky, and more.
Single Sign-On Integration (SSO)Learn more
Take advantage of the Splashtop SSO integration to have your users authenticate their Splashtop account using a centralized SSO user ID and password. Support available for Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin. SSO is available in Splashtop Enterprise.
Why Security is Our Priority
Cybersecurity has become the biggest challenge faced by today’s IT professionals and MSPs. We take this seriously, which is why we’ve made security our top focus since day one. We work hard to ensure that our customers can trust our ability to protect their data and privacy.
That is why we invest millions every year to continually improve our infrastructure and security measures. We constantly scan our products to ensure their integrity, and we work with top-notch security firms to conduct audits regularly. We also formed our own Security Advisory Council to help guide Splashtop in achieving our rigorous security and compliance goals.
Security is something that is never ‘done’; it’s a constant effort to keep up with ever-evolving threats. We owe it to our current and future customers to do everything in our power to make Splashtop’s remote access and remote support offerings as secure as they can be.
Security Feed
Did you know that Splashtop hosts a security feed for MSPs and IT professionals to stay up to date with the latest cybersecurity news and vulnerability alerts related to OS, browsers, VPN and RDP? Check it out now and subscribe to receive email alerts so you can protect your business and your clients with security news as it comes.