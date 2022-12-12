Skip to main content
Careers at Splashtop

We're on a mission to simplify lives through smart technology. Join our growing team!

Our Company Mission

Every day we create, improve and identify how to make flexible work and learning simple, fast and secure. We also make it possible for IT to troubleshoot and fix issues remotely. Our mission as a secure remote access and support software company is to deliver an in-person experience users need, with security IT can trust.

We're growing and need smart, driven people to join our team. If you're looking to be challenged and collaborate with some of the most talented people in the business, look no further!

The Splashtop DNA

Every company in Silicon Valley insists that they are not a "typical Silicon Valley company." The difference at Splashtop is that we live and breathe this truth. We are a startup in all the right ways (open-minded and growing), yet have already become a well-established business (with stability and process.)

Our unique culture is the critical common thread that connects us all around the globe. The friendship, transparency, and collaboration instilled by our four co-founders is truly part of our DNA.

At Splashtop, every voice is valued. You can make an immediate and important difference. When we work together, great things happen. We are shaping the future of how people work, learn, and play from anywhere, on any device.

Splashtop Office Locations

Global HQ, Silicon Valley

10050 North Wolfe Road Suite SW2-S260,

Cupertino, CA 95014

Tokyo

Level 20 Marunouchi Trust Tower – Main, 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-Ku

Tokyo 100-0005 Japan

Taipei

Rm. A1, 4F., No. 16, Sec. 4, Nanjing E. Rd., Songshan Dist.

Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.), 10550

European HQ, Amsterdam

Piet Heinkade 133-135, 1019 GM Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Singapore

3 Fraser Street, Duo Tower, Level 08-21

Singapore 189352

Hangzhou

Unit B/C, 10F Building A, Paradise Software Park, No 3 Xidoumen Road, Xihu District

Hangzhou, P.R.C. 310012

What Employees are Saying

“I love that every day is different. I’m always having to adapt, learn and overcome different challenges on a day-to-day basis. Also, my colleagues are pretty great.”

Christian Rokov, Acquisition Marketing Manager

“There are so many things I like about working at Splashtop. I’m going to call out three things: the culture of encouragement, empowerment, and camaraderie that trickles down from leadership; the hiring processes that show foresight and result in great, talented colleagues; and the freedom and support to implement new ideas.”

Nityasha Wadalkar, Director of Product Marketing

“Since I joined Splashtop, I’ve been given opportunities to further expand my knowledge on the end-to-end sales cycle, continue to improve my ability to communicate and learn about how a startup operates from the ground up.”

Aaron Changeur, Account Executive

