TeamViewer Commercial Use Detected? It's Time to Switch
This is why you should switch to Splashtop...
TeamViewer Commercial Detection is a HEADACHE
Many TeamViewer Free users have endured the unfortunate experience of having their remote session time out 5 minutes into their session with a popup stating that they were suspected of using TeamViewer for commercial use.
When you’re in the middle of a task trying to get something done while working remotely, having your TeamViewer connection blocked after timeout can be incredibly frustrating. Nothing is worse than your remote desktop tool blocking your remote connection when you need to access a computer you’re not physically in front of.
The Simple Solution – Switch To Splashtop
Don’t continue experiencing blocked connections with the TeamViewer free plan, and don’t purchase an expensive TeamViewer commercial license. Instead, switch to Splashtop!
Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. Experience the freedom of uninterrupted connectivity backed by a service that puts you first.
From Our Happy Customers
Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful / practical options and at an affordable price. TeamViewer have been very onerous lately – randomly blocking people from using their free product despite meeting their free usage requirements. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your paid solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.
Darryl C.
From Our Happy Customers
I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as all hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
From Our Happy Customers
When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
From Our Happy Customers
WOW. Splashtop Business Access is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
From Our Happy Customers
[Splashtop] is so much better than TeamViewer. I appreciate your company charging a fair price for a fantastic product! I wanted to tell you how much I appreciate [the Splashtop team] reaching out to me during the trial. This is something that the TeamViewer staff has never done. It is hard to get warm fuzzies from a company, but you guys are doing it right.
Brian Davids
Don’t Experience the Frustration of “Commercial Use Suspected” Anymore
Has the relentless "commercial use detected" alert become a part of your daily remote access routine? You're not alone. A vivid account shared by a user on Reddit echoes the frustration many TeamViewer free plan users face with such disruptions: Getting disconnected within seconds despite being unblocked, only to be flagged again for commercial use. This cycle of attempting to connect to a remote computer and being thwarted by relentless software detection has left users exasperated and looking for alternatives.
When technology, meant to bridge distances and simplify life, instead complicates it, it's time for a change.
Discover Why Splashtop Outshines TeamViewer
When it comes to remote access solutions, settling for less can cost more than just a subscription fee—it can mean compromised efficiency. That's where Splashtop changes the game. Unlike TeamViewer's free plan, which comes with limitations that can hinder your productivity, and its commercial license, which may strain your budget, Splashtop offers a better solution where quality meets value:
Unmatched Accessibility and Ease of Use: Splashtop is designed for effortless connectivity. This user-friendly approach ensures that regardless of your tech expertise, you'll find Splashtop both accessible and powerful.
A Secure Connection You Can Trust: Splashtop takes security seriously, offering features like TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, and two-factor authentication.
Tailored Plans That Fit Your Needs: Splashtop understands that every user has unique needs. Whether you're a small business owner, an IT professional, or someone looking to support friends and family, Splashtop offers tailored plans that provide the features you need without the bloat you don't. This means you're not overpaying for features that don't apply to your specific use case.
Reliable Performance, Even on Low Bandwidth: Splashtop is optimized for performance, ensuring smooth, high-quality connections even when internet speeds are less than ideal.
Support That Stands By You: Nothing is more frustrating than encountering an issue and not having reliable support to turn to. Splashtop prides itself on offering exceptional customer service, with extensive resources and responsive support teams ready to assist you.
Why Splashtop is the Smart Choice
Choosing between the limitations of a free service and the high costs of a commercial license can feel like a no-win situation. But Splashtop offers a third path that doesn't compromise on features, security, or support. The choice is straightforward, with our focus on providing a high-quality, secure, and user-friendly remote access experience at a competitive price.
Experience the difference for yourself. Try Splashtop today and see why individuals and businesses are switching to a more reliable, secure, and cost-effective remote access solution.
Guaranteed 50% savings vs. TeamViewerSee All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Business Access
Starts at $5/month
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.
For IT, Support and Help Desks
Splashtop SOS
Starts at $17/month
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
Splashtop Enterprise
TeamViewer Tensor Alternative
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
For combined remote access and remote support software to meet your advanced security needs.
Guaranteed 50% Savings When You Switch from Teamviewer
Plus, get started today with Splashtop with our Early Start Program!
How to Cancel TeamViewer
You might have heard about TeamViewer's bad press related to its cancellation policy. It turns out its issues run so deep that users have started reporting them to the Better Business Bureau. If you are caught in the same mess and cannot cancel your subscription fast enough, what should you do?
Splashtop vs. TeamViewer Features
Check out our features and price comparison chart for your current product.
TeamViewer Pricing Comparison
Compare TeamViewer vs Splashtop pricing to see how much you can save with Splashtop!
Why do former TeamViewer users prefer Splashtop?
- Splashtop offers better and more accessible customer service
- Splashtop works with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and Chromebooks
- Splashtop saves you 50% guaranteed on your annual subscription cost when compared to the commercial version of TeamViewer
- Splashtop gives you all the top remote access features
- Splashtop gives you peace of mind with its high security certifications and reliability