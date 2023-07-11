Splashtop Awards
RemoteTech
Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year 2023
The RemoteTech Breakthrough Award 2023 selected Splashtop as the leading software solution provider enabling high-performance hybrid work environments.
Software Advice
Remote Work Software 2023 Frontrunners
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a top-rated Remote Work Solution by Software Advice in its recent Frontrunners Report.
EdTech
EdTech Breakthrough Awards 2023
Splashtop has been named Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year at the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, which spotlights innovative solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry.
IT Europa Channel
IT Europa Highly Commended – Vertical Application Solution of the Year 2023
Splashtop was recognized as a Highly Commended Vendor in the Vertical Application Solution of the Year category at the 2023 IT Europa Channel Awards.
NAB Show
NAB Show Product of the Year 2023
The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products and technologies for media and broadcasting.o
Crozscore
Crozscore Best IT Management Solutions of 2023
The Top IT Management Software products in 2023 as determined by the Crozscore ranking algorithm. Products have been vetted for relevance. All other stats and rankings have been determined algorithmically, following the Crozscore ranking methodology.
TrustRadius
Top Rated Award 2023
Splashtop recognized for the second year in a row for exceptional user experience and customer support in remote desktop and remote support categories.
EdTech Digest
EdTech Awards 2023 Finalist
The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest is the world’s largest awards program dedicated to EdTech, and recognizes outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology.
IABM
BaM Awards® 2023
Shortlisted in the “Produce” Category for Splashtop’s High-Performance Remote Production Solutions for Broadcasting & Media.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top MSP Software of 2023
Splashtop Remote Support has been recognized as a top-rated software solution in Software Advice’s newly released FrontRunners Report for Top MSP Software of 2023.
TrustRadius
Best Software List Award 2022
Splashtop was honored as a 2022 Best Software List Award winner from TrustRadius, one of the top software review platforms in the world. Splashtop remote access software was selected as best suited for all market segments: small business, mid-sized, and enterprise. Splashtop also earned several merit-based awards through TrustRadius, including Top Rated, Solutions Leader, Best Value, and Best Feature set. The awards are based directly on feedback from TrustRadius users.
ChannelPro SMB Forum
Best Software Solution 2022
Splashtop won the Best Software Solution award at the 2022 ChannelPro SMB Forum in Charlotte.
IT Europa Channel Awards
Vertical Application Solution of the Year 2022
Splashtop was recognized by IT Europa for excellence in software development and IT for European channels, winning the best vertical solution of the year for an innovative customer project involving Internet of Things (IoT) Remote Support and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions.
TrustRadius
Top Rated Award 2022
Splashtop earned two Top Rated awards in the Remote Desktop Software and Remote Support Software categories from TrustRadius, a respected B2B software review platform. Awards are based entirely on feedback from customers, who highlight the screen sharing, over-the-Internet remote sessions, and the ability to initiate remote control from mobile, along with the high-quality customer support. Splashtop earned a highly competitive trScore of 9.5 out of 10, with over 475 verified reviews.
Capterra Shortlist
Remote Support Software Top Performers 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support and SOS were selected by Capterra as two of the top remote support tools out of 161 products. The 2022 Capterra Shortlist uses exclusive data and reviews to determine the highest rated and most popular products for each shortlist category.
Capterra Shortlist
IT Management Software Top Performers 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support was selected by Capterra as one of the top IT Management tools out of 367 products. The 2022 Capterra Shortlist uses exclusive data and reviews to determine the highest rated and most popular products for each shortlist category.
GetApp
Category Leaders in Remote Work 2022 Q1
Splashtop Business Access has been named as GetApp’s top Category Leader in Remote Work out of 407 products. Winning an overall score of 98 out of 100. Scores are based on ratings from end users in five key areas: ease of use, functionality, value for money, likelihood to recommend and customer support.
GetApp
Category Leaders in Remote Support 2022 Q1
Splashtop SOS and Remote Support have been named among GetApp’s Category Leaders in Remote Support out of 113 products. Winning overall scores of 85 and 80 out of 100, respectively. Scores are based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.
GetApp
Category Leaders in IT Management 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support has been named one of GetApp’s Category Leaders in IT Management out of 198 products. Winning an overall score of 83 out of 100. Scores are based on ratings from end users in five key areas: ease of use, functionality, value for money, likelihood to recommend and customer support.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top Remote Support Software 2022 Q1
Splashtop SOS and Remote Support were selected among the top remote support solutions of 2022 Q1. Software Advice’s FrontRunners are based on real user reviews and highlight the top-rated remote support software products in North America.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top IT Management Software 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support was selected as one of the top IT management solutions of 2022 Q1. Software Advice’s FrontRunners are based on real user reviews and highlight the top-rated IT management software products in North America.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top Remote Work Software 2022 Q1
Splashtop Business Access was selected as one of the top remote work solutions of 2022 Q1. Software Advice’s FrontRunners are based on real user reviews and highlight the top-rated remote work software products in North America.
Digital.com
The Best IT Management Software of 2021
Splashtop was listed as one of the best IT management solutions out of 125+ products by Digital.com. Customers frequently indicate that Splashtop is better than most other remote IT management solutions they’ve previously used.
Digital.com
The Best Remote Desktop Software of 2021
Splashtop Business Access was selected as one of the top remote desktop tools of 2021 by Digital.com’s analysis of more than 80 products. Splashtop remote desktop software was noted for providing a seamless transition for remote workers.
SMB TechFest
Best Innovation 2021 Q3
SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in our technology industry. The Best Innovation award gives recognition to Splashtop as the conference winner for the vendor with the best innovative and creative solution. The award winners are selected by the attending partners through their voting process.
G2 Crowd
Leader 2021
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a Leader in the Remote Desktop category since Spring 2019 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
High Performer, Mid-Market, Summer 2021
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a High Performer in the Mid-Market Remote Desktop category since Winter 2021 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
Leader (Small Business)
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a Leader in the Small Business segment of the Remote Desktop category since Spring 2019 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
Summer 2021 Awards for Business Access
Splashtop Business Access (for individuals and teams who want remote access to their computers) was awarded badges in 13 categories by G2, based on customer ratings and reviews! Those include Easiest to Use, Easiest Setup, Easiest Admin, Easiest to do Business With, Best Usability, Best Support, Best Relationship, Best Results, Best Meets Requirements, Best to do Business With, Users Most Likely to Recommend, High Performer, Leader, and Momentum Leader.
G2 Crowd
Summer 2021 Awards for Remote Support
Splashtop Remote Support (for MSPs who want remote computer access monitoring and management tools to provide remote support) was awarded 8 Summer 2021 badges by G2. Splashtop Remote Support was awarded badges for Best Estimated ROI, Best Support, Best Meets Requirements, Highest User Adoption, Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use, Momentum Leader, and High Performer awards.
G2 Crowd
Summer 2021 Awards for SOS
Splashtop SOS (for service desk, IT support, and help desk professional who need to perform remote support to their customers’ devices) was recognized as a leader in 15 categories for Summer 2021 by G2! Splashtop SOS was awarded badges for Best Estimated ROI, Best Meets Requirements, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Results, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Setup, Easiest to do Business With, Easiest to Use, Easiest Admin, Leader, Momentum Leader, Most Implementable, Highest User Adoption, and Users Most Likely to Recommend.
SMB TechFest
Best in Show 2021 Q2
SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in our technology industry. Splashtop was selected as the overall conference winner by attending partners through their voting process. The Best in Show award gives recognition to Splashtop for achieving the highest overall ranking at the event for the combination of our company, products and solutions.
EdTech Digest
Cool Tool Finalist 2021
Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs was awarded the EdTech Cool Tool Finalist award in 2021. It was recognized for its outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology.
Capterra
Shortlist for Splashtop Remote Support 2021
Splashtop Remote Support has been recognized as the top performer for the highest-scoring product in both popularity and user ratings on Capterra for 2021.
GetApp
Category Leaders 2021
Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology. Splashtop was awarded the Category Leaders badge in 2021.
Software Advice
FrontRunners for Remote Support 2021
FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology. Splashtop achieved this award for both Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS products in 2021.
SMB TechFest
Best Product 2020 Q3
The SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in the technology industry. Splashtop was selected as the best in category award winner by attending partners through their voting process. The Best Product award gives recognition to the vendor that achieved the highest ranking for their technology product.
Crozdesk
Happiest Users Badge 2020
Splashtop Remote Support earned Crozdesk’s Happiest Users badge. The badge is awarded to vendors with happy customers and lots of positive satisfaction signals. Only about 10% of solutions ever receive this accolade.
Crozdesk
Trusted Vendor Badge 2020
Crozdesk’s Trusted Vendor badge gets awarded to vendors with high market presence and market share.
GetApp
Best Functionality & Features 2020
Splashtop Business Access earned the Best Functionality & Features badge from GetApp in March 2020. The badge was earned based on individual end-user reviews for Splashtop Business Access posted on the GetApp website.
Crozdesk
Quality Choice Top Ranked Solution 2020
Crozdesk’s Quality Choice badge is awarded to vendors that set themselves apart from the rest of the market.
G2 Crowd
High Performer 2019
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a High Performer in the Remote Desktop category every quarter since Fall 2018 based on user reviews. Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS have been recognized as G2 Crowd High Performers in their categories since Summer 2019 and Spring 2019.
Crozdesk
What our users think
Splashtop Remote Access & Support 4+ star rating.
SMB TechFest
Best Product 2019 Q1
SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in our technology industry. During each event we honor the best in each category. The award winners are selected by our attending partners through their voting process. The Best Product award gives recognition to the vendor that achieved the highest ranking for their technology product.
Software Informer
Editor’s Pick
The Splashtop Business App (Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS On-Demand Support) has been recognized by Software Informer with their Editor’s Pick, Good Choice Award in 2019.
SourceForge
User Reviews
Splashtop Remote Support is highly rated in the SourceForge business products directory.
Software Informer
100% Clean
The Splashtop Business App (Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS On-Demand Support) has been recognized in 2019 by Software Informer with their 100% Clean Award for no spyware, no viruses and no adware.
G2 Crowd
High Performer (Small Business)
Splashtop Remote Support and SOS have been recognized as High Performers in the small business segment every quarter since Summer and Spring 2018. Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a High Performer in the Small-Business segment of the Remote Desktop based on user reviews, every quarter since Fall 2018.
G2 Crowd
Users Love Us
Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS, and Splashtop Business Access have been received G2 Crowd’s Users Love Us award every quarter since Spring 2017. The award is based on G2 Crowd user reviews.
Capterra
User Reviews
Splashtop Business Access, Remote Support, and SOS's 4+ star rating.
Nvidia
5 Hot Startups Take Awards
Splashtop is the first company to win NVIDIA’s Emerging Companies Award Two years in a row.
Tech & Learning magazine
Awards of Excellence 2012
Splashtop Whiteboard, remote desktop app with annotation, selected as an outstanding education technology product by Tech & Learning magazine.
PC Mag
Editors’ Choice Award
Win8 Metro Testbed was awarded PC Magazine’s Editors’ Choice and earned 4.5 stars out of 5.
CODiE Awards
Finalist 2012
“Splashtop Whiteboard is nominated as a CODiE Awards Finalist 2012 for the Best Educational Use of a Device-Specific Application in the Education Technology categories.
CES
Best of CES 2012
“Splashtop Remote Desktop THD wins “Best Mobile App.”
webOS
Best of 2011 Awards
“Splashtop wins Best webOS Tablet App of 2011 and Best webOS Business/Finance App of 2011 selected by more than 9000 voters from hundreds of apps in webOS Nation Best of 2011 Awards.
Appalooza
The Greatest Apps of All Time
Splastop Remote Desktop wins “Appalooza – The Greatest Apps of All Time” Contest, a mobile app contest with winners choosen by Facebook fans that is designed to celebrate today’s vibrant iOS marketplace at Macworld | iWorld 2012.
Tap!
100 Greatest Apps 2011
Splashtop Remote Desktop has been picked for the list of the 100 Greatest Apps of All Time in the new issue of Tap! The iPhone and iPad magazine!
CES
Best of CES 2011
Splashtop Remote for Android won Best of CES for “Best App / Software”.
LAPTOP Magazine
Best of CES 2010
Splashtop 2.0 was awarded the “Best of 2010 CES” award by LAPTOP Magazine, and recognized as the Best Software or Service of the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show.
AlwaysON OnDC
Top 100
Splashtop for Business instant-on technology recognized as game-changing for government and organizations of all sizes.
Popular Science
Best of What’s New
The world’s largest science and technology magazine awards Splashtop with prestigious award.
CEA
Innovations 2009 Design and Engineering Award honoree
The CEA recognizes Splashtop as one of the most innovative consumer electronics (CE) products in the industry.
Under the Radar
Audience Award for Virtualization
According to the audience present at the Microsoft Campus in Mountain View, DeviceVM was the best company in the virtualization category. This begs the question, “why was the audience so taken with Splashtop?”
PC World
Top 25 Most Innovative Products
Splashtop by DeviceVM has been named as one of the Top 25 Most Innovative Products of 2007 by PC World.
Hardware Zone
100 Top Products of 2007
"DeviceVM changed the game in 2007 with Splashtop, an amazing desktop environment based on a secure, ultra-lightweight Linux variant that will have your PC up in a few seconds flat with full access to the Internet and web-based applications such as e-mail, VoIP and even word processing.”
Phoronix
Greatest Linux Innovations Of 2007
"When it comes to pure innovation this year within the Linux ecosystem, one company that came immediately to mind was DeviceVM and their Splashtop product."