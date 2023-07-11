Splashtop Awards

G2 Crowd

Splashtop SOS (for service desk, IT support, and help desk professional who need to perform remote support to their customers’ devices) was recognized as a leader in 15 categories for Summer 2021 by G2! Splashtop SOS was awarded badges for Best Estimated ROI, Best Meets Requirements, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Results, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Setup, Easiest to do Business With, Easiest to Use, Easiest Admin, Leader, Momentum Leader, Most Implementable, Highest User Adoption, and Users Most Likely to Recommend.