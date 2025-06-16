Splashtop Awards
Splashtop Earns Honorable Mention
Splashtop CEO Named Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist
ChannelVision Magazine
Visionary Spotlight Award - 2026
Splashtop earned ChannelVision Magazine’s 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for its unified AEM platform, which helps MSPs simplify endpoint management, reduce tool sprawl, improve efficiency, and scale operations. Learn More
G2
Best Est. ROI - Summer 2026
Splashtop was consistently recognized for superior ROI based on customer feedback in G2 Summer Reports across multiple product categories.
G2
Best Results - Summer 2026
Splashtop's Foxpass cloud PKI and RADIUS solution was recognized for delivering the Best Results in G2 Summer Reports.
G2
Grid Leader - Summer 2026
Splashtop earned Grid Leader in G2 Summer Reports for remote support, remote desktop access, and Network Access Control categories.
G2
High Performer - Summer 2026
Splashtop's autonomous endpoint management solution earned High Performer in G2 Summer Reports for endpoint management and patch management categories.
Fuji Chimera Research Institute
Splashtop Secures No.1 Market Share in Japan
Splashtop K.K. holds the top market share in Japan’s remote access services for 2024, driven by growing demand for remote support, security, and hybrid work, with continued expansion planned. Learn More
PCMag
Premium Remote Access Optimized for Creators
PCMag, a leading technology review publication, awarded Splashtop a 4.0 “Excellent” rating, a designation given to solutions that stand out for performance, features, or value with minimal drawbacks. This recognition reflects Splashtop’s ability to deliver a reliable, high-quality remote access experience with powerful capabilities that support productivity across a wide range of use cases. Learn More
Capterra
Best Ease of Use - 2026
Splashtop has earned Capterra’s Best Ease of Use recognition across IT Management, MSP, Remote Support, and Remote Work, underscoring how simple it is for teams to deploy, manage, and use at scale. This award reflects Splashtop’s clean user experience, quick setup, and intuitive workflows, helping IT teams and service providers support users faster, reduce complexity, and keep remote operations running smoothly without unnecessary friction.
Capterra
Shortlist – 2026
Splashtop has been named a Capterra Shortlist 2026 winner for Remote Desktop, IT Management and Managed Service Providers (MSP), reinforcing its position as a trusted platform for secure remote access and remote support. This recognition highlights Splashtop’s strong customer satisfaction and overall product performance, making it a go-to solution for IT teams and MSPs that need to support users, manage endpoints, and scale service delivery efficiently.
Software Advice
Frontrunner - 2026
Splashtop has been recognized as a Software Advice FrontRunner in both IT Management and Managed Service Providers (MSP) categories, highlighting its strong performance and growing adoption among teams that need secure, reliable remote access and support. This distinction reflects Splashtop’s ability to deliver practical features, strong user satisfaction, and solid value for IT departments and MSPs managing devices and end-users at scale.
TrustRadius
Buyer's Choice - 2026
Splashtop earned the 2026 TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice award, a signal that actual customers see the platform as delivering strong value, reliable performance, and responsive support across remote access, remote support, and endpoint-management use cases; the recognition highlights Splashtop’s ease of deployment, solid ROI, and dependable user experience
G2
Best Est. ROI - Winter 2026
Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform earned G2’s Best Estimated ROI award for Winter 2026, driven by customer-reported payback in as little as 4–5 months; reviewers pointed to its automation, real-time patching, and streamlined endpoint workflows as the reason it delivers unusually fast value and measurable cost efficiency for IT teams.
Capterra
Best Ease of Use - 2025
Recognized for Best Ease of Use by Capterra, an award driven by verified user reviews praising Splashtop’s straightforward setup, intuitive navigation, and minimal learning curve.
Capterra
Shortlisted - 2025
Shortlisted in Capterra’s 2025 category reports for Remote Support, IT Management, and Remote Desktop software, reflecting strong performance and user ratings that place Splashtop among the top solutions in each market segment.
GetApp
Leader - 2025
Named a Leader by GetApp in Remote Support, IT Management, Remote Desktop, Remote Work, and Managed Service Providers (MSP) categories. GetApp’s Leaders lists rank top software in each category using proprietary scoring across user satisfaction, functionality, and market presence.
Software Advice
Front Runner - 2025
Named a Front Runner by Software Advice in Remote Support, IT Management, Remote Desktop, Remote Work, and Managed Service Providers (MSP) categories. The Front Runners program recognizes top-rated products in each software market based on usability and customer satisfaction scores from real users.
TrustRadius
Top Rated Award - 2025
Top Rated Award recognizes the best software that consistently receives exceptional feedback on performance, reliability, and user satisfaction. Splashtop earned top marks in four critical categories: Remote Support, Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), and Remote Access.
Nucleus Research
2025 ROI Award
Splashtop has been named a winner in the 2025 ROI Awards, jointly with customer pb2 Architecture + Engineering. The award recognizes pb2’s deployment of Splashtop’s integrated remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management solution which delivered a verified 458% return on investment and a payback period of just 11 weeks. Learn More
Intellyx
2025 Digital Innovator Award
Splashtop has been awarded the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award for its Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solution, which enables IT teams to automate security, patching, and device visibility for small and midsized businesses and managed service providers. Learn More
TrustRadius
Trusted Seller - 2025
Splashtop is proud to be recognized as a 2025 TrustRadius Trusted Seller, reflecting our commitment to transparency, customer satisfaction, and delivering exceptional remote access solutions. Learn More
ZDNet
Best Remote Access Software: Expert Tested
Splashtop was recognized by ZDNet as one of the best remote access software solutions, praised for its versatility, multi-device compatibility, robust security, and user-friendly experience. With powerful features like remote printing and seamless access across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, Splashtop stands out as a top choice for businesses and professionals. Learn More
Gartner Peer Insights
Voice of the Customer
Splashtop was recognized as a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Remote Desktop Software. Customers praised Splashtop for its intuitive interface, interoperability, security, and exemplary customer support. Learn More
TrustRadius
Buyer's Choice Awards
Splashtop was honored with the 2025 TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award, recognizing its excellence in Remote Desktop and Remote Support solutions.
TrustRadius
Top Rated 2025
Splashtop was honored with TrustRadius' Top Rated Award, reflecting its high customer satisfaction and strong performance. Learn More
Capterra
Best Ease of Use - 2024
Recognized for Best Ease of Use by Capterra, with rankings based on consistent customer feedback citing ease of onboarding, streamlined workflows, and a user-friendly interface.
Capterra
Shortlisted - 2024
Shortlisted in Capterra’s 2024 category reports for Remote Work, IT Management, and Remote Desktop software, demonstrating Splashtop’s competitive features and high satisfaction scores across diverse use cases.
GetApp
Leader - 2024
Named a Leader by GetApp in Remote Support, IT Management, Remote Desktop, and Remote Work categories, reflecting high customer ratings and competitive feature strength.
Software Advice
Front Runner - 2024
Named a Front Runner by Software Advice in Remote Support, IT Management, Remote Desktop, and Remote Work categories, highlighting strong performance in user experience and value for money.
Secure Campus Awards
Campus Security Winner - 2024
Splashtop has been honored with the Platinum award in the 2024 Secure Campus Awards for its Foxpass Cloud RADIUS solution, recognized for excellence in access control and cloud-based management.
TrustRadius
Most Loved Award Winner - 2024
Splashtop was recognized with the "Most Loved Award" at the 2024 TrustRadius Awards. Celebrated for providing products that significantly impress and satisfy users, earning them high regard in their respective categories. Learn More
Globee Awards
Gold Winner 2024 - Securing the Remote Workforce
Splashtop has been recognized as the Gold Winner for 2024 in the category of "Securing the Remote Workforce" by the Globee Awards. This prestigious honor acknowledges Splashtop's excellence in delivering secure, efficient remote access solutions, highlighting its pivotal role in enabling businesses to safely manage their remote workforces. Learn More
Globee Awards
Silver Winner 2024 - Zero Trust Security
Splashtop, a renowned provider of remote access and support solutions, secured a Silver Globee Award for their exceptional Zero Trust Security implementation. This accolade, part of the prestigious Globee Business Awards, highlights Splashtop's commitment to and excellence in enhancing cybersecurity measures through a Zero Trust approach. Learn More
EdTech Digest
Cool Tool Award Finalist
Splashtop's Cloud RADIUS solution has been recognized as a "Cool Tool" finalist in the Security Solution category of the EdTech Awards 2024, highlighting its excellence in cybersecurity for educational institutions. This solution offers secure Wi-Fi network access control, ensuring that only authorized users and devices can connect, thereby enhancing student safety and data protection. Learn More
SDC
Security Vendor of the Year 2023
Splashtop was recognized for delivering a modern solution for Application, Network, and Resource Access, converging modern frameworks of Zero Trust Network Access, Privileged Access Management, and Secure Access Service Edge.
TrustRadius
Best Feature Set 2023
For the third year in a row Splashtop won the 2023 Best Of Awards for Best Feature Set within the Remote Desktop category.
TrustRadius
Best Value for Price 2023
For the third year in a row Splashtop won the 2023 Best Of Awards for Best Value for Price within the Remote Desktop category.
TrustRadius
Best Relationship 2023
For the third year in a row Splashtop won the 2023 Best Of Awards for Best Relationship within the Remote Desktop category.
Capterra
Best Value 2023
In 2023, Splashtop secured Capterra's "Best Value" award for the IT Management category. Capterra's "Best Of" awards recognize products that stand out in their specific categories.
Capterra
Best Ease of Use 2023
In 2023, Splashtop secured Capterra's "Best Ease of Use" award for the IT Management category. Capterra's "Best Of" awards recognize products that stand out in their specific categories.
Capterra
Shortlist 2023
Splashtop was selected by Capterra as a top remote desktop tool. The 2023 Capterra Shortlist uses exclusive data and reviews to determine the highest rated and most popular products for each shortlist category.
GetApp
Remote Desktop Leader 2023
Remote Desktop Leader is based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend. Splashtop was awarded the Remote Work Leader badge in 2023.
G2 Crowd
Leader SMB Summer 2023
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a Leader in the Small Business segment of the Remote Desktop category since Spring 2019 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
Leader Europe Summer 2023
Splashtop Business Access has been distinguished as a European Leader, earning high accolades from G2 users for its exceptional satisfaction scores and significant market presence.
G2 Crowd
Leader Fall 2023
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a Leader in the Remote Desktop category since Spring 2019 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
Leader SMB Fall 2023
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a Leader in the Small Business segment of the Remote Desktop category since Spring 2019 based on user reviews.
Security Today
New Product of the Year Award 2023
This program honors the outstanding product development achievements of security technology and solutions manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. Splashtop Secure Workspace solution won in the Convergence & Integrated Software and Solutions category.
RemoteTech
Hybrid Work Solution Provider of the Year 2023
The RemoteTech Breakthrough Award 2023 selected Splashtop as the leading software solution provider enabling high-performance hybrid work environments.
Software Advice
Remote Work Software 2023 Frontrunners
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a top-rated Remote Work Solution by Software Advice in its recent Frontrunners Report.
EdTech
EdTech Breakthrough Awards 2023
Splashtop has been named Remote Learning Solution Provider of the Year at the EdTech Breakthrough Awards, which spotlights innovative solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity and create or revolutionize a new market or industry.
IT Europa Channel
IT Europa Highly Commended – Vertical Application Solution of the Year 2023
Splashtop was recognized as a Highly Commended Vendor in the Vertical Application Solution of the Year category at the 2023 IT Europa Channel Awards.
NAB Show
NAB Show Product of the Year 2023
The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products and technologies for media and broadcasting.
Crozscore
Crozscore Best IT Management Solutions of 2023
The Top IT Management Software products in 2023 as determined by the Crozscore ranking algorithm. Products have been vetted for relevance. All other stats and rankings have been determined algorithmically, following the Crozscore ranking methodology.
TrustRadius
Top Rated Award 2023
Splashtop recognized for the second year in a row for exceptional user experience and customer support in remote desktop and remote support categories.
EdTech Digest
EdTech Awards 2023 Finalist
The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest is the world’s largest awards program dedicated to EdTech, and recognizes outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology.
IABM
BaM Awards® 2023
Shortlisted in the “Produce” Category for Splashtop’s High-Performance Remote Production Solutions for Broadcasting & Media.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top MSP Software of 2023
Splashtop Remote Support has been recognized as a top-rated software solution in Software Advice’s newly released FrontRunners Report for Top MSP Software of 2023.
TrustRadius
Best Software List Award 2022
Splashtop was honored as a 2022 Best Software List Award winner from TrustRadius, one of the top software review platforms in the world. Splashtop remote access software was selected as best suited for all market segments: small business, mid-sized, and enterprise. Splashtop also earned several merit-based awards through TrustRadius, including Top Rated, Solutions Leader, Best Value, and Best Feature Set. The awards are based directly on feedback from TrustRadius users.
ChannelPro SMB Forum
Best Software Solution 2022
Splashtop won the Best Software Solution award at the 2022 ChannelPro SMB Forum in Charlotte.
IT Europa Channel Awards
Vertical Application Solution of the Year 2022
Splashtop was recognized by IT Europa for excellence in software development and IT for European channels, winning the best vertical solution of the year for an innovative customer project involving Internet of Things (IoT) Remote Support and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions. Learn More
TrustRadius
Top Rated Award 2022
Splashtop earned two Top Rated awards in the Remote Desktop Software and Remote Support Software categories from TrustRadius, a respected B2B software review platform. Awards are based entirely on feedback from customers, who highlight the screen sharing, over-the-Internet remote sessions, and the ability to initiate remote control from mobile, along with the high-quality customer support. Splashtop earned a highly competitive trScore of 9.5 out of 10, with over 475 verified reviews.
Capterra Shortlist
Remote Support Software Top Performers 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support and SOS were selected by Capterra as two of the top remote support tools out of 161 products. The 2022 Capterra Shortlist uses exclusive data and reviews to determine the highest rated and most popular products for each shortlist category.
Capterra Shortlist
IT Management Software Top Performers 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support was selected by Capterra as one of the top IT Management tools out of 367 products. The 2022 Capterra Shortlist uses exclusive data and reviews to determine the highest rated and most popular products for each shortlist category.
GetApp
Category Leaders in Remote Work 2022 Q1
Splashtop Business Access has been named as GetApp’s top Category Leader in Remote Work out of 407 products. Winning an overall score of 98 out of 100. Scores are based on ratings from end users in five key areas: ease of use, functionality, value for money, likelihood to recommend and customer support.
GetApp
Category Leaders in Remote Support 2022 Q1
Splashtop SOS and Remote Support have been named among GetApp’s Category Leaders in Remote Support out of 113 products. Winning overall scores of 85 and 80 out of 100, respectively. Scores are based on ratings from end-users in five key areas: ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.
GetApp
Category Leaders in IT Management 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support has been named one of GetApp’s Category Leaders in IT Management out of 198 products. Winning an overall score of 83 out of 100. Scores are based on ratings from end users in five key areas: ease of use, functionality, value for money, likelihood to recommend and customer support.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top Remote Support Software 2022 Q1
Splashtop SOS and Remote Support were selected among the top remote support solutions of 2022 Q1. Software Advice’s FrontRunners are based on real user reviews and highlight the top-rated remote support software products in North America.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top IT Management Software 2022 Q1
Splashtop Remote Support was selected as one of the top IT management solutions of 2022 Q1. Software Advice’s FrontRunners are based on real user reviews and highlight the top-rated IT management software products in North America.
Software Advice FrontRunners
Top Remote Work Software 2022 Q1
Splashtop Business Access was selected as one of the top remote work solutions of 2022 Q1. Software Advice’s FrontRunners are based on real user reviews and highlight the top-rated remote work software products in North America.
Digital.com
The Best IT Management Software of 2021
Splashtop was listed as one of the best IT management solutions out of 125+ products by Digital.com. Customers frequently indicate that Splashtop is better than most other remote IT management solutions they’ve previously used.
Digital.com
The Best Remote Desktop Software of 2021
Splashtop Business Access was selected as one of the top remote desktop tools of 2021 by Digital.com’s analysis of more than 80 products. Splashtop remote desktop software was noted for providing a seamless transition for remote workers.
SMB TechFest
Best Innovation 2021 Q3
SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in our technology industry. The Best Innovation award gives recognition to Splashtop as the conference winner for the vendor with the best innovative and creative solution. The award winners are selected by the attending partners through their voting process.
G2 Crowd
Leader 2021
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a Leader in the Remote Desktop category since Spring 2019 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
High Performer, Mid-Market, Summer 2021
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a High Performer in the Mid-Market Remote Desktop category since Winter 2021 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
Leader (Small Business)
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a Leader in the Small Business segment of the Remote Desktop category since Spring 2019 based on user reviews.
G2 Crowd
Summer 2021 Awards for Business Access
Splashtop Business Access (for individuals and teams who want remote access to their computers) was awarded badges in 13 categories by G2, based on customer ratings and reviews! Those include Easiest to Use, Easiest Setup, Easiest Admin, Easiest to do Business With, Best Usability, Best Support, Best Relationship, Best Results, Best Meets Requirements, Best to do Business With, Users Most Likely to Recommend, High Performer, Leader, and Momentum Leader.
G2 Crowd
Summer 2021 Awards for Remote Support
Splashtop Remote Support (for MSPs who want remote computer access monitoring and management tools to provide remote support) was awarded 8 Summer 2021 badges by G2. Splashtop Remote Support was awarded badges for Best Estimated ROI, Best Support, Best Meets Requirements, Highest User Adoption, Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use, Momentum Leader, and High Performer awards.
G2 Crowd
Summer 2021 Awards for SOS
Splashtop SOS (for service desk, IT support, and help desk professional who need to perform remote support to their customers’ devices) was recognized as a leader in 15 categories for Summer 2021 by G2! Splashtop SOS was awarded badges for Best Estimated ROI, Best Meets Requirements, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Results, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Setup, Easiest to do Business With, Easiest to Use, Easiest Admin, Leader, Momentum Leader, Most Implementable, Highest User Adoption, and Users Most Likely to Recommend.
SMB TechFest
Best in Show 2021 Q2
SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in our technology industry. Splashtop was selected as the overall conference winner by attending partners through their voting process. The Best in Show award gives recognition to Splashtop for achieving the highest overall ranking at the event for the combination of our company, products and solutions.
EdTech Digest
Cool Tool Finalist 2021
Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs was awarded the EdTech Cool Tool Finalist award in 2021. It was recognized for its outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology. Learn More
Capterra
Shortlist for Splashtop Remote Support 2021
Splashtop Remote Support has been recognized as the top performer for the highest-scoring product in both popularity and user ratings on Capterra for 2021.
GetApp
Category Leaders 2021
Category Leaders constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology. Splashtop was awarded the Category Leaders badge in 2021.
Software Advice
FrontRunners for Remote Support 2021
FrontRunners constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology. Splashtop achieved this award for both Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS products in 2021.
SMB TechFest
Best Product 2020 Q3
The SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in the technology industry. Splashtop was selected as the best in category award winner by attending partners through their voting process. The Best Product award gives recognition to the vendor that achieved the highest ranking for their technology product. Learn More
Crozdesk
Happiest Users Badge 2020
Splashtop Remote Support earned Crozdesk’s Happiest Users badge. The badge is awarded to vendors with happy customers and lots of positive satisfaction signals. Only about 10% of solutions ever receive this accolade. Learn More
Crozdesk
Trusted Vendor Badge 2020
Crozdesk’s Trusted Vendor badge gets awarded to vendors with high market presence and market share. Learn More
GetApp
Best Functionality & Features 2020
Splashtop Business Access earned the Best Functionality & Features badge from GetApp in March 2020. The badge was earned based on individual end-user reviews for Splashtop Business Access posted on the GetApp website.
Crozdesk
Quality Choice Top Ranked Solution 2020
Crozdesk’s Quality Choice badge is awarded to vendors that set themselves apart from the rest of the market. Learn More
G2 Crowd
High Performer 2019
Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a High Performer in the Remote Desktop category every quarter since Fall 2018 based on user reviews. Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop SOS have been recognized as G2 Crowd High Performers in their categories since Summer 2019 and Spring 2019.
Crozdesk
What Our Users Think
Splashtop Remote Access & Support 4+ star rating. Learn More
SMB TechFest
Best Product 2019 Q1
SMB TechFest conference features some of the best vendors in our technology industry. During each event we honor the best in each category. The award winners are selected by our attending partners through their voting process. The Best Product award gives recognition to the vendor that achieved the highest ranking for their technology product.
Software Informer
Editor’s Pick
The Splashtop Business App (Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS On-Demand Support) has been recognized by Software Informer with their Editor’s Pick, Good Choice Award in 2019. Learn More
SourceForge
User Reviews
Splashtop Remote Support is highly rated in the SourceForge business products directory. Learn More
Software Informer
100% Clean
The Splashtop Business App (Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS On-Demand Support) has been recognized in 2019 by Software Informer with their 100% Clean Award for no spyware, no viruses and no adware. Learn More
G2 Crowd
High Performer (Small Business)
Splashtop Remote Support and SOS have been recognized as High Performers in the small business segment every quarter since Summer and Spring 2018. Splashtop Business Access has been recognized as a High Performer in the Small-Business segment of the Remote Desktop based on user reviews, every quarter since Fall 2018.
G2 Crowd
Users Love Us
Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS, and Splashtop Business Access have been received G2 Crowd’s Users Love Us award every quarter since Spring 2017. The award is based on G2 Crowd user reviews.
Capterra
User Reviews
Splashtop Business Access, Remote Support, and SOS's 4+ star rating.
Nvidia
5 Hot Startups Take Awards
Splashtop is the first company to win NVIDIA’s Emerging Companies Award Two years in a row.
Tech & Learning magazine
Awards of Excellence 2012
Splashtop Whiteboard, remote desktop app with annotation, selected as an outstanding education technology product by Tech & Learning magazine.
PCMag
Editors’ Choice Award
Win8 Metro Testbed was awarded PCMag’s Editors’ Choice and earned 4.5 stars out of 5.
CODiE Awards
Finalist 2012
“Splashtop Whiteboard is nominated as a CODiE Awards Finalist 2012 for the Best Educational Use of a Device-Specific Application in the Education Technology categories.
CES
Best of CES 2012
“Splashtop Remote Desktop THD wins “Best Mobile App.”
webOS
Best of 2011 Awards
Splashtop wins Best webOS Tablet App of 2011 and Best webOS Business/Finance App of 2011 selected by more than 9000 voters from hundreds of apps in webOS Nation Best of 2011 Awards.
Appalooza
The Greatest Apps of All Time
Splashtop Remote Desktop wins “Appalooza – The Greatest Apps of All Time” Contest, a mobile app contest with winners choosen by Facebook fans that is designed to celebrate today’s vibrant iOS marketplace at Macworld | iWorld 2012.
Tap!
100 Greatest Apps 2011
Splashtop Remote Desktop has been picked for the list of the 100 Greatest Apps of All Time in the new issue of Tap! The iPhone and iPad magazine!
CES
Best of CES 2011
Splashtop Remote for Android won Best of CES for “Best App / Software”.
LAPTOP Magazine
Best of CES 2010
Splashtop 2.0 was awarded the “Best of 2010 CES” award by LAPTOP Magazine, and recognized as the Best Software or Service of the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show.
AlwaysON OnDC
Top 100
Splashtop for Business instant-on technology recognized as game-changing for government and organizations of all sizes.
Popular Science
Best of What’s New
The world’s largest science and technology magazine awards Splashtop with prestigious award.
CEA
Innovations 2009 Design and Engineering Award Honoree
The CEA recognizes Splashtop as one of the most innovative consumer electronics (CE) products in the industry.
Under the Radar
Audience Award for Virtualization
According to the audience present at the Microsoft Campus in Mountain View, DeviceVM was the best company in the virtualization category. This begs the question, “why was the audience so taken with Splashtop?”
PC World
Top 25 Most Innovative Products
Splashtop by DeviceVM has been named as one of the Top 25 Most Innovative Products of 2007 by PC World.
Hardware Zone
100 Top Products of 2007
"DeviceVM changed the game in 2007 with Splashtop, an amazing desktop environment based on a secure, ultra-lightweight Linux variant that will have your PC up in a few seconds flat with full access to the Internet and web-based applications such as e-mail, VoIP and even word processing.”
Phoronix
Greatest Linux Innovations Of 2007
"When it comes to pure innovation this year within the Linux ecosystem, one company that came immediately to mind was DeviceVM and their Splashtop product." Learn More