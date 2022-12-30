Best Remote Desktop Software 2023 – Splashtop
Fast, secure, and easy to use remote desktop software
With Splashtop You’ll Be Able To...
See the screen of the remote computer in real-time, with HD quality and up to 4K streaming at 40 frames per second with low latency.
Remotely control your computer from another computer, tablet, or mobile device as if you were using it in person.
Open and edit any file stored on your remote computer – no need to upload files to the cloud or send over email.
Run any software application on the remote computer, including Adobe creative tools, video editing software, CAD programs, and more.
Remote Desktop for Business
Enable Work From Home
Allow your employees to access work computers from their home office with Splashtop. You won’t have to worry about transferring data to the cloud or investing in additional hardware or software licenses.
Employees will be able to remote into their work computers, access their files, and run the applications they need. Your company’s data will be secure as Splashtop provides highly secure remote connections and has multiple security features built in.
Remote Desktop for Education
Enhance Distance Learning
Schools and universities implementing distance learning or hybrid schedules can ensure students have access to the computing resources they need remotely. Give your students access to school lab computers so they can run apps such as AutoCAD, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, and more from their devices at home (including Chromebooks and tablets).
Faculty and staff can also leverage Splashtop to work remotely. While IT can use Splashtop to provide on-demand remote support to student and staff devices, including personal devices.
Remote Desktop for Individuals and Small Teams
Be Productive Anywhere
Splashtop is the highest-performing, most secure, and best-value remote desktop app. Want to edit videos away from your desktop? Need to access QuickBooks or another application that is only licensed to your PC? You can do all that and more with Splashtop.
Experience the luxury of always having access to your computer without always taking it with you. No matter where you are or what device you're using, you’ll be able to access your desktop and all the resources on it. All you need is an internet connection and your Splashtop account.
Key Benefits
Cross platform support
Remotely access your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. Splashtop works seamlessly across laptops, tablets, and smartphone devices.
In-session productivity features
Simplify daily tasks and boost productivity while remote controlling your desktop. Drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote wake, multi-monitor, remote print, and more.
High performance connections
Users can access resource-intensive workstations remotely as if they were at their desks. 4K streaming at up to 60fps and low latency give users a top-notch remote desktop connection.
Secure and compliant
Between encrypted connections, multi-level password options, two-factor authentication, and other security features, your data is safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
The Splashtop Difference
- Standard support options
- 99.999% uptime SLA
- Most popular products
From Our Happy Customers
I switched over to Splashtop recently from LogMeIn Pro as I was experiencing reliability issues and their customer support didn’t seem at all receptive to fixing it. I trialed about six alternatives, and Splashtop and TeamViewer were the best by far. However, Teamviewer is more expensive. Splashtop was next best on features and far more sensibly priced.
Simon White, CTO and Founder of TheYachtMarket.com
GoToMyPC had lots of dropped sessions for all of our users. Splashtop doesn't have that problem. Users find it intuitive to use, and appreciate the quickness of the remote control session.
Brent Cole at Altitude Health Services
FAQs
What is remote desktop?
Remote desktop software enables a user to remotely access and take control of a remote computer with their local (client) device. The user will see the screen of the remote computer in real time and be able to control it as if they were sitting in front of it.
Which remote desktop software is best?
Splashtop is consistently rated as the best remote desktop software solution by third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites. Splashtop scores high marks for performance, reliability, and security. Splashtop recently earned an NPS score of 93 and had the highest “users likely to recommend” score in an industry report.
How to setup remote desktop?
Create your Splashtop account, then install the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access, and download the Splashtop Business app on the devices you want to use to access your remote computers. Once set up, you can simply open the Splashtop Business app, see your list of remote computers, and select the one you want to access with just a click. Learn more about setting up Splashtop remote desktop software.
How do I use remote desktop?
With Splashtop, you’ll see the screen of your remote computer and be able to remotely control it from your local device. You can open any file, and you can run any software application on the remote computer, including resource-intensive applications such as Adobe Creative tools, video editing software, graphic design, and 3D modeling tools like Revit and AutoCAD. Splashtop enables you to feel as if you were using the remote computer in-person.
How to enable remote desktop on Windows?
With Splashtop you can enable remote desktop connections to and from Windows PCs with Splashtop. Splashtop is cross-platform, meaning you can access your remote pc from any other device, and use your Windows computer to access any other Windows, Mac or Linux computer. Learn more about Splashtop remote desktop for Windows.
How do you use remote desktop on a Mac?
Use Splashtop to remotely access any computer from a Mac, and to access Mac computers from another computer, tablet, or smartphone device. Splashtop is fully compatible with Mac, offering a full suite of features such as file transfer, remote audio, and more along with fast and secure remote connections. Learn more about Splashtop remote desktop for Mac.
How to use remote desktop on Linux?
Splashtop Business Access is the best remote desktop software for Linux. With it, you can remotely access and control your Linux computers from any other computer, tablet, or mobile device. Splashtop supports multiple Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, CentOS, RHEL and Fedora. Learn more about Splashtop remote desktop for Linux.
Can I use remote desktop on iPad?
User your iPad to remotely access and take control of a computer with Splashtop. Once you get set up, open the Splashtop Business app anytime on your iPad to see your list of computers. From there, simply click the computer you want to access to connect. You’ll be able to remotely control the computer from your iPad. You can open any file and run any software application. Learn more about remote desktop on iPad with Splashtop.
How to use remote desktop on iPhone?
With Splashtop, you can use your iPhone to control your computers. Once set up, you can open the Splashtop Business app and see the list of computers in your account. Click on the computer you want to access to start the remote connection. From there, you’ll see the screen of the computer on your iPhone in real time, take control of it, open any file, and run any software application. Learn more about remote desktop from iPhone with Splashtop.
How to use remote desktop on Android?
Use your Android device to access and control your computer with Splashtop. Once set up, open the Splashtop Business app and see the list of computers in your account. Click on the computer you want to access to start the remote connection. From there, you’ll see the screen of the computer on your Android device in real time. You’ll be able to control the remote computer, open its files, and run any software app on it. Learn more about remote desktop from Android with Splashtop.
How to use remote desktop on Chrome OS?
You can remotely access your Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from a Chromebook with Splashtop. By installing the Splashtop Business app for Android on your Chromebook, you’ll be able to access and control your remote computers set up under your account. Simply open the app and click the desktop you want to access to launch the remote connection. With Splashtop, you can work from home with a Chromebook by remotely accessing your work computer.
How to use dual monitors with remote desktop?
You can change your viewing options to view the remote computer’s multiple monitors on your local multi-monitor display. Splashtop enables you to leverage your dual monitor display to make working from your remote computer feel more seamless. Learn more about multi-monitor remote desktop.
How to send Ctrl+Alt+Del to a remote desktop?
With Splashtop, you can simply click the CTRL+ALT+DEL button in the toolbar to send the command to the remote computer.
How to restart my remote desktop?
With the remote reboot feature in Splashtop, you can reboot any of your remote computers in your Splashtop account. You can choose to do a normal reboot or to reboot in safe mode.