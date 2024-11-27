Zero Trust Simplified
Unified Secure Access Platform with SSE & SASE Services
Retire Your VPN and Embrace Next-Gen Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)
Enforce zero-trust, default-deny policies for users accessing your internal resources. This approach is faster and safer than a VPN by preventing lateral movement and traffic backhauling.
Secure Third-Party Access with Session Recording and Live Monitoring
Powerful, credential-free, time-bound Just-in-Time (JIT) access with Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM). Safeguard against internet threats and data loss with Remote Browser Isolation (RBI). Support for BYOD, clientless access, and unmanaged devices, covering both IT and OT environments.
Next-Generation Zero Trust Security
Zero Trust Networking
More secure and faster alternative to legacy VPNs with micro-segmentation, reducing lateral movements.
Least Privileged Access
Zero Trust secure access to only what’s necessary based on identity, role, device, and network context.
Live Session Monitoring
Remote sessions are monitored, controlled, and recorded, complete with full visibility to user activities.
Ease of Use
Ease of Deployment
No more complex VPN policy management. Secure access and connectivity can be set up in minutes.
Just-in-Time Access
Users gain temporary access to resources only when needed, with limited time and precise permissions.
Agentless ZTNA Access
Agentless ZTNA access removes the need for software installation and enable quick onboarding of third-party vendors and BYOD users.
From Our Happy Customers
What we needed was a simple, quick, and easy way to grant people remote access to internal resources from anywhere, securely. With Splashtop Secure Workspace, we found the perfect solution.
IT Manager, Community College
From Our Happy Customers
I can tell from my experience with the product that a lot of thought and effort have gone into creating the product and making sure that it's secure, which I really appreciate.
Manager of Technology, Community College District
From Our Happy Customers
I’m in love! Everything I've been looking for in secure remote access for privileged and third-party users is built into your product
CTO, a Managed Service Provider
From Our Happy Customers
Our current Privileged Access Management tool is expensive and complex to use. Splashtop Secure Workspace not only significantly simplifies the daily workflow but also enhances remote access to critical resources with its security service edge capabilities
Systems Engineer, Nationally Ranked Hospital
From Our Happy Customers
We are glad that we found Splashtop to fulfill our need for a secure access solution for the company, particularly in addressing the complexities of third-party access with Splashtop Secure Workspace.
Systems Administrator, A Global Manufacturing Company
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop is one of the best vendors we have worked with. The Splashtop Secure Workspace team is highly knowledgeable, hardworking, and quick to assist. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Splashtop for many years to come.
Systems Administrator, A Global Manufacturing Company
From Our Happy Customers
We've faced various challenges with other vendors, often receiving just a PDF of instructions when we needed support. Your team has gone above and beyond to ensure we get the full value of your solution. There couldn’t be a better time for us to switch to Splashtop Secure Workspace!
IT Network and Cybesecurity Manager, A Global Manufacturing Company
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop Secure Workspace presents the ideal fit for our IT security requirements, addressing our security needs with a single, user-friendly platform and leading to substantial savings in resources and effort.
Founder / CEO, Technology Services Provider
Transforming Secure Access with Splashtop Secure Workspace
Yanlin Wang, VP of Advanced Technology, Explains How to Break the Security Mold to Enable Anytime-Anywhere-Anyone Secure Access to Resources Everywhere
Identity and Access Management Explained: A Complete Guide to IAM
n the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need to protect sensitive data and manage user access effectively has never been more critical.
How to Mitigate XZ Backdoor Supply Chain Attack
In the digital age, supply chain attacks have emerged as a sophisticated threat vector, exploiting the interconnectedness of modern software ecosystems.
Securing Third-Party Access: Splashtop's Just-In-Time Approach
In the world of IT, the necessity for third-party access is undeniable, yet it introduces cybersecurity risks that cannot be dismissed.