Application "Just-in-Time" Share Link
Give access through an easy to use secure link.
Conditional Access
Setup policies for conditional access based on time, location, device posture, and more.
Zero Trust Access
Incorporates a Zero Trust architecture. Built on Zero Trust for enhanced security.
Session Recording
Capture third-party sessions for investigation.
Live or On-Demand Viewing
Watch third-party access in real-time.
Session Termination
End third-party access immediately.
Why Choose Splashtop
We harness our SMB remote access leadership to offer the top value-driven secure access solution for SMBs.
- End Users Love Splashtop
- IT Loves Implementing Splashtop
- Splashtop Loves Helping SMBs
How to Simplify Secure Access for Third-Parties and Temporary Users
In today’s interconnected business environment, collaboration with external parties such as vendors, contractors, partners, and suppliers is the norm.