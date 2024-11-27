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Zero Trust Simplified

Unified Secure Access Platform with SSE & SASE Services

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A digital dashboard with cybersecurity icons and shield symbols connecting devices across a world map, highlighting global online security. One device has a red X alert, while others show green check marks.

Retire Your VPN and Embrace Next-Gen Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)​

Enforce zero-trust, default-deny policies for users accessing your internal resources. This approach is faster and safer than a VPN by preventing lateral movement and traffic backhauling.​


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A laptop screen displays a web page titled Active Sessions, showing a list of user sessions with details like user ID, source IP, country flag, access type, application, and timestamps. The background is blue.

Secure Third-Party Access with Session Recording and Live Monitoring​

Powerful, credential-free, time-bound Just-in-Time (JIT) access with Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM). Safeguard against internet threats and data loss with Remote Browser Isolation (RBI). Support for BYOD, clientless access, and unmanaged devices, covering both IT and OT environments.​


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Next-Generation Zero Trust Security

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a triangular warning sign containing an exclamation mark in front, suggesting a computer or display error or alert.

    Zero Trust Networking

    More secure and faster alternative to legacy VPNs with micro-segmentation, reducing lateral movements. ​

  • Blue outline icon of an ID card with a user silhouette and horizontal lines, accompanied by a large check mark in a circle, indicating verification or approval.

    Least Privileged Access

    Zero Trust secure access to only what’s necessary based on identity, role, device, and network context.​

  • Blue outline icon of a computer monitor with a video camera symbol in the top right corner, suggesting video calling or video conferencing.

    Live Session Monitoring

    Remote sessions are monitored, controlled, and recorded, complete with full visibility to user activities. ​

Ease of Use​

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    Ease of Deployment

    No more complex VPN policy management. Secure access and connectivity can be set up in minutes.​

  • A blue outline of a clock showing 3 o’clock, with bold hour markers at 12, 1, 2, and 3, on a light gray background.

    Just-in-Time Access

    Users gain temporary access to resources only when needed, with limited time and precise permissions.​

  • Blue outline icon of an open laptop connected to a network node below, symbolizing a computer linked to a network. The background is light gray.

    Agentless ZTNA Access

    Agentless ZTNA access removes the need for software installation and enable quick onboarding of third-party vendors and BYOD users.​

From Our Happy Customers

What we needed was a simple, quick, and easy way to grant people remote access to internal resources from anywhere, securely. With Splashtop Secure Workspace, we found the perfect solution.

IT Manager, Community College

From Our Happy Customers

I can tell from my experience with the product that a lot of thought and effort have gone into creating the product and making sure that it's secure, which I really appreciate.

Manager of Technology, Community College District

From Our Happy Customers

I’m in love! Everything I've been looking for in secure remote access for privileged and third-party users is built into your product

CTO, a Managed Service Provider

From Our Happy Customers

Our current Privileged Access Management tool is expensive and complex to use. Splashtop Secure Workspace not only significantly simplifies the daily workflow but also enhances remote access to critical resources with its security service edge capabilities

Systems Engineer, Nationally Ranked Hospital

From Our Happy Customers

We are glad that we found Splashtop to fulfill our need for a secure access solution for the company, particularly in addressing the complexities of third-party access with Splashtop Secure Workspace.

Systems Administrator, A Global Manufacturing Company

From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop is one of the best vendors we have worked with. The Splashtop Secure Workspace team is highly knowledgeable, hardworking, and quick to assist. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Splashtop for many years to come.

Systems Administrator, A Global Manufacturing Company

From Our Happy Customers

We've faced various challenges with other vendors, often receiving just a PDF of instructions when we needed support. Your team has gone above and beyond to ensure we get the full value of your solution. There couldn’t be a better time for us to switch to Splashtop Secure Workspace!

IT Network and Cybesecurity Manager, A Global Manufacturing Company

From Our Happy Customers

Splashtop Secure Workspace presents the ideal fit for our IT security requirements, addressing our security needs with a single, user-friendly platform and leading to substantial savings in resources and effort.

Founder / CEO, Technology Services Provider

A blue outline icon of a laptop with a padlock displayed on the screen, symbolizing cybersecurity or secure online access, on a light gray background.

Transforming Secure Access with Splashtop Secure Workspace

Yanlin Wang, VP of Advanced Technology, Explains How to Break the Security Mold to Enable Anytime-Anywhere-Anyone Secure Access to Resources Everywhere

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Identity and Access Management Explained: A Complete Guide to IAM

n the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need to protect sensitive data and manage user access effectively has never been more critical.

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Blue line icon of a prison bed and a skull, connected by a line, symbolizing death row or capital punishment, on a light gray background.

How to Mitigate XZ Backdoor Supply Chain Attack

In the digital age, supply chain attacks have emerged as a sophisticated threat vector, exploiting the interconnectedness of modern software ecosystems.

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Blue icon of a person next to a triangular warning sign with an exclamation mark inside, on a light background.

Securing Third-Party Access: Splashtop's Just-In-Time Approach

In the world of IT, the necessity for third-party access is undeniable, yet it introduces cybersecurity risks that cannot be dismissed.

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Ready to Transform Your Remote Access with Zero Trust?

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