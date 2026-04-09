Remote Access and Support Pricing

Splashtop Plans and Prices
Secure, high-performance, and competitively priced solutions starting at $6 per month.
Select a Product Category
Solo
$6/ month
Billed Annually at $72
For individual users
- Unattended Access from Any Device
- Easy Setup
- File Transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
- Remote print and more
For individual users
- Unattended Access from Any Device
- Easy Setup
- File Transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
- Remote print and more
Pro
$8.25/ month / user
Billed Annually at $99 per user
For individuals and small teams who need remote work productivity
Everything in Solo plus
- Multi-Monitor Support
- User Role and Access Management
- Chat and Session Recording
- Multiple users (up to 3) into One Computer
For individuals and small teams who need remote work productivity
Everything in Solo plus
- Multi-Monitor Support
- User Role and Access Management
- Chat and Session Recording
- Multiple users (up to 3) into One Computer
Performance
$13/ month / user
Billed Annually at $149 per user
The ultimate remote work experience
Everything in Pro plus
- 4:4:4 Color Accuracy
- 240 FPS Capability
- High-Fidelity Audio
- Remote Stylus and Wacom Bridge
- USB Passthrough and more
The ultimate remote work experience
Everything in Pro plus
- 4:4:4 Color Accuracy
- 240 FPS Capability
- High-Fidelity Audio
- Remote Stylus and Wacom Bridge
- USB Passthrough and more
Enterprise
Contact us for customizable licensing and pricing
For advanced security, manageability and access control
Everything in Performance plus
- SSO Integration
- Granular Access Controls, Scheduled Access, SIEM logging
- Android/IOT Unattended Access
- APIs, IP Whitelist, Cloud Recording, Connector, and more
For advanced security, manageability and access control
Everything in Performance plus
- SSO Integration
- Granular Access Controls, Scheduled Access, SIEM logging
- Android/IOT Unattended Access
- APIs, IP Whitelist, Cloud Recording, Connector, and more
Remote Support - SOS
Starting at
$22/ month/ concurrent user license
Billed annually at $259 or $399 per concurrent user
- Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
- Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
- Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
- Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
- Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
- 1 license: 300 managed computers
- 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
- 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
- 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
- Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation
- Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
- Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
- Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
- Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
- Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
- 1 license: 300 managed computers
- 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
- 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
- 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
- Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation
Remote Support - Enterprise
Contact us for customizable licensing and pricing
For teams needing everything in SOS plus
- Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
- Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
- More than 1,200 managed devices
For teams needing everything in SOS plus
- Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
- Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
- More than 1,200 managed devices
Autonomous Endpoint Management
- Automate patching and software updates for streamlined IT operations
- Monitor device health in real time for proactive issue resolution
- Gain centralized control over multiple endpoints with minimal manual intervention
- Also available as an add-on with SOS and Enterprise Remote Support licenses
- Automate patching and software updates for streamlined IT operations
- Monitor device health in real time for proactive issue resolution
- Gain centralized control over multiple endpoints with minimal manual intervention
- Also available as an add-on with SOS and Enterprise Remote Support licenses
Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender Add-on
- Protect against viruses, malware, and ransomware
- Seamlessly deploy antivirus and manage customized policies from within Splashtop
- Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers
- Protect against viruses, malware, and ransomware
- Seamlessly deploy antivirus and manage customized policies from within Splashtop
- Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR
- Detect, analyze, and respond to advanced cyberthreats in real time with advanced endpoint detection and response
- Enhance visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments for comprehensive protection
- Detect, analyze, and respond to advanced cyberthreats in real time with advanced endpoint detection and response
- Enhance visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments for comprehensive protection
Foxpass Wi-Fi Security
- Mitigate cyberattacks and data breaches with a full-featured Wi-Fi security solution
- Ensure security and privacy - keep guests and students off of the staff network
- Flexible and robust deployment delivered with both password and passwordless authentication
- Mitigate cyberattacks and data breaches with a full-featured Wi-Fi security solution
- Ensure security and privacy - keep guests and students off of the staff network
- Flexible and robust deployment delivered with both password and passwordless authentication
Secure Workspace
- Unified Secure Access Platform with SSE & SASE Services
- Secure Third-Party Access with Just-in-time access, Session Recording, Live Monitoring and more
- Unified Secure Access Platform with SSE & SASE Services
- Secure Third-Party Access with Just-in-time access, Session Recording, Live Monitoring and more
Classroom Cloud
$29.99/ teacher / year
Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom.
Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom.
Mirroring360 Pro
$29.99/ teacher / year
Mirror a mobile or desktop screen to your PC or Mac without the cables.
Mirror a mobile or desktop screen to your PC or Mac without the cables.
Enterprise for Education
Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers, and IT
Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers, and IT
The #1 Rated Remote Access and Support Software Solution
Already a Subscriber? We Make It Easy to Upgrade
Switch to Splashtop Enterprise to unlock advanced security features like SSO, cloud session recording, and granular access controls while empowering IT teams with service desk tools, unattended Android access, APIs, and more for streamlined operations.