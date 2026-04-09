Remote Access and Support Pricing

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Splashtop Plans and Prices

Secure, high-performance, and competitively priced solutions starting at $6 per month.

Select a Product Category

Solo

$6/ month

Billed Annually at $72

Buy NowFree Trial

For individual users

  • Unattended Access from Any Device
  • Easy Setup
  • File Transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
  • Remote print and more

For individual users

  • Unattended Access from Any Device
  • Easy Setup
  • File Transfer (including Drag-and-Drop)
  • Remote print and more

Pro

$8.25/ month / user

Billed Annually at $99 per user

Buy NowFree Trial

For individuals and small teams who need remote work productivity

Everything in Solo plus

  • Multi-Monitor Support
  • User Role and Access Management
  • Chat and Session Recording
  • Multiple users (up to 3) into One Computer

For individuals and small teams who need remote work productivity

Everything in Solo plus

  • Multi-Monitor Support
  • User Role and Access Management
  • Chat and Session Recording
  • Multiple users (up to 3) into One Computer
  • Volume Discounts
Best Value

Performance

$13/ month / user

Billed Annually at $149 per user

Buy NowFree Trial

The ultimate remote work experience

Everything in Pro plus

  • 4:4:4 Color Accuracy
  • 240 FPS Capability
  • High-Fidelity Audio
  • Remote Stylus and Wacom Bridge
  • USB Passthrough and more

The ultimate remote work experience

Everything in Pro plus

  • 4:4:4 Color Accuracy
  • 240 FPS Capability
  • High-Fidelity Audio
  • Remote Stylus and Wacom Bridge
  • USB Passthrough and more

Enterprise

Contact us for customizable licensing and pricing

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For advanced security, manageability and access control

Everything in Performance plus

  • SSO Integration
  • Granular Access Controls, Scheduled Access, SIEM logging
  • Android/IOT Unattended Access
  • APIs, IP Whitelist, Cloud Recording, Connector, and more

For advanced security, manageability and access control

Everything in Performance plus

  • SSO Integration
  • Granular Access Controls, Scheduled Access, SIEM logging
  • Android/IOT Unattended Access
  • APIs, IP Whitelist, Cloud Recording, Connector, and more

Remote Support - SOS

Starting at

$22/ month/ concurrent user license

Billed annually at $259 or $399 per concurrent user

Buy NowFree Trial
  • Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
  • Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
    • Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
    • Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
    • Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
      • 1 license: 300 managed computers
      • 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
      • 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
      • 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
  • Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation
  • Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
  • Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
    • Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
    • Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
    • Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
      • 1 license: 300 managed computers
      • 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
      • 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
      • 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
  • Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation

Remote Support - Enterprise

Contact us for customizable licensing and pricing

Get Price QuoteFree Trial

For teams needing everything in SOS plus

  • Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
  • Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
  • More than 1,200 managed devices

For teams needing everything in SOS plus

  • Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
  • Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
  • More than 1,200 managed devices

Autonomous Endpoint Management

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  • Automate patching and software updates for streamlined IT operations
  • Monitor device health in real time for proactive issue resolution
  • Gain centralized control over multiple endpoints with minimal manual intervention
  • Also available as an add-on with SOS and Enterprise Remote Support licenses
  • Automate patching and software updates for streamlined IT operations
  • Monitor device health in real time for proactive issue resolution
  • Gain centralized control over multiple endpoints with minimal manual intervention
  • Also available as an add-on with SOS and Enterprise Remote Support licenses

Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender Add-on

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  • Protect against viruses, malware, and ransomware
  • Seamlessly deploy antivirus and manage customized policies from within Splashtop
  • Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers
  • Protect against viruses, malware, and ransomware
  • Seamlessly deploy antivirus and manage customized policies from within Splashtop
  • Save money with exclusive low pricing for Splashtop customers

Bitdefender GravityZone EDR

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  • Detect, analyze, and respond to advanced cyberthreats in real time with advanced endpoint detection and response
  • Enhance visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments for comprehensive protection
  • Detect, analyze, and respond to advanced cyberthreats in real time with advanced endpoint detection and response
  • Enhance visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments for comprehensive protection

Foxpass Wi-Fi Security

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  • Mitigate cyberattacks and data breaches with a full-featured Wi-Fi security solution
  • Ensure security and privacy - keep guests and students off of the staff network
  • Flexible and robust deployment delivered with both password and passwordless authentication
  • Mitigate cyberattacks and data breaches with a full-featured Wi-Fi security solution
  • Ensure security and privacy - keep guests and students off of the staff network
  • Flexible and robust deployment delivered with both password and passwordless authentication

Secure Workspace

Learn MoreFree Trial
  • Unified Secure Access Platform with SSE & SASE Services
  • Secure Third-Party Access with Just-in-time access, Session Recording, Live Monitoring and more
  • Unified Secure Access Platform with SSE & SASE Services
  • Secure Third-Party Access with Just-in-time access, Session Recording, Live Monitoring and more

Classroom Cloud

$29.99/ teacher / year

Buy NowFree Trial

Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom.

Screen sharing and annotation software for teachers to engage the entire classroom.

Mirroring360 Pro

$29.99/ teacher / year

Buy NowFree Trial

Mirror a mobile or desktop screen to your PC or Mac without the cables.

Mirror a mobile or desktop screen to your PC or Mac without the cables.

Enterprise for Education

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Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers, and IT

    Enhance the remote and in-person learning experience with solutions for students, teachers, and IT

      The #1 Rated Remote Access and Support Software Solution

      Six G2 award badges for Summer 2023, labeled: Grid Leader, Highest User Adoption, Best Est. ROI, Easiest Setup, Easiest To Use, and Fastest Implementation. Each badge has colored accents and the G2 logo.


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      Already a Subscriber? We Make It Easy to Upgrade

      Switch to Splashtop Enterprise to unlock advanced security features like SSO, cloud session recording, and granular access controls while empowering IT teams with service desk tools, unattended Android access, APIs, and more for streamlined operations.


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