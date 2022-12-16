Skip to main content
Splashtop
Remote Access and Support Pricing

Competitively priced solutions with a hassle-free cancellation policy

Business Access Solo

For individuals. Access up to 2 computers.

$5/ month

Billed Annually at $60

Features

  • Access from any device
  • Secured managed access
  • File transfer
  • Remote print
  • View All Features

Business Access Pro

For individuals and teams. Access up to 10 computers per license.

$8.25/ month / user

Billed Annually at $99 per user

Save More with Volume Discounts

  • Save 20% when you have 4-9 users
  • Save 25% for 10+ users

Everything in Solo, plus:

Enterprise

For businesses and power users

Need More?

  • Advanced security features: SSO/SAML integration, granular permission control
  • Advanced Productivity features: Unattended Android access, user granular permissions, USB device and stylus redirection, microphone passthrough, high-fidelity audio, and scheduled access
  • IT support capabilities including service desk, endpoint monitoring & management, and advanced add-ons
  • Flexible end-user and technician licensing
  • View All Features

SOS

Simple and powerful on-demand support solution

$17/ month

Billed annually at $199 per concurrent technician

  • Simple attended access with session code
  • Chat
  • Integration with ticketing and ITSM
  • Elevate to admin
  • Custom branding
  • Two technicians in one support session
  • View All Features

SOS+10

Add anytime unattended access to 10 computers per license

$19/ month

Billed annually at $219 per concurrent technician

  • Simple attended access with session code
  • Chat
  • Integration with ticketing and ITSM
  • Elevate to admin
  • Custom branding
  • Two technicians in one support session
  • Voice call
  • View All Features

SOS Unlimited

Add anytime unattended access to an unlimited number of computers

$34/ month

Billed annually at $399 per concurrent technician

  • Simple attended access with session code
  • Chat
  • Integration with ticketing and ITSM
  • Elevate to admin
  • Custom branding
  • Two technicians in one support session
  • Voice call
  • View All Features

Enterprise

Everything our SOS solution offers, plus more!

Need More?

  • Advanced security features: SSO/SAML integration, granular permission control
  • Service desk: advanced on-demand support experience with technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, SOS Call, session routing, and more
  • Endpoint monitoring and management
  • Powerful add-ons: Splashtop AR, Splashtop Connector
  • Flexible technician and end-user licensing
  • Advanced productivity features for remote work
  • View All Features

Splashtop Remote Support - Monthly

Starting at

$47.90/ month

Billed Monthly at $47.90 for 25 computers

Billed Monthly

  • $47.90/month for 25 computers
  • $71.90/month for 50 computers
  • $95.90/month for 100 computers
  • $191.90/month for 250 computers
  • $311.90/month for 500 computers
  • $407.90/month for 750 computers
  • $479.90/month for 1000 computers
  • For more computers, contact us

  • Unlimited Technicians
  • Unlimited Conccurent Sessions
  • Fast Remote Access
  • Unattended Support
  • Attended Support*
  • Multi-Monitor Support
  • Priority Technical Support
  • Configurable Alerts/Actions
  • Windows Updates
  • See All Features

Splashtop Remote Support - Annual

Save 15% by paying annually!

Starting at

$40/ month

Billed Annually at $479 for 25 computers

Billed Annually

  • $40/month for 25 computers (billed annually at $479)
  • $60/month for 50 computers (billed annually at $719)
  • $80/month for 100 computers (billed annually at $959)
  • $160/month for 250 computers (billed annually at $1,919)
  • $260/month for 500 computers (billed annually at $3,119)
  • $340/month for 750 computers (billed annually at $4,079)
  • $400/month for 1000 computers (billed annually at $4,799)
  • For more computers, contact us

  • Unlimited Technicians
  • Unlimited Conccurent Sessions
  • Fast Remote Access
  • Unattended Support
  • Attended Support*
  • Multi-Monitor Support
  • Priority Technical Support
  • Configurable Alerts/Actions
  • Windows Updates
  • See All Features

Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender

Purchase, deploy and manage endpoint security technology directly from your Splashtop console.

Starting at

$1.20/ endpoint / month

Enterprise

Everything our Splashtop Remote Support solution offers, plus more!

  • Advanced security features: SSO/SAML integration, granular permission control
  • On-demand service desk capabilities
  • Powerful add-ons: Splashtop AR, Splashtop Connector
  • Flexible technician and end-user licensing
  • Advanced productivity features for remote work
  • Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise

Enterprise

For businesses and power users

  • Advanced security features: SSO/SAML integration, granular permission control
  • Advanced productivity features: USB device redirection, microphone passthrough, YUV 4:4:4 color fidelity, high audio fidelity
  • Service Desk
  • Endpoint Monitoring and Management
  • Flexible Technician Licensing
  • Powerful Add-Ons: Splashtop AR, Splashtop Connector

Splashtop Enterprise Add-Ons

  • Splashtop AR: Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and AR annotations.
  • Splashtop Connector: Securely bridge RDP connections to Windows computers and servers through Splashtop without using VPN or installing any remote access agent.

Mirroring360 Pro

Mirror device screens in the classroom to student devices

$29.99/ teacher / year

  • Mirror device screens to your computer (iOS, Android, Windows, Mac) and share your Windows computer screen via a web link with up to 40 student devices
  • View All Features

Classroom Cloud

Share your computer screen with student devices

$29.99/ teacher / year

  • Control your computer and annotate over the screen and applications from anywhere in the classroom with your iPad or Android device.
  • Share your computer screen with student devices.
  • View All Features

Splashtop Enterprise for Education

Remote access solutions for distance learning

  • REMOTE LAB ACCESS: Schedule and manage students' and faculty members' remote access to on-campus lab coputers
  • REMOTE ACCESS TO WORKSTATIONS: Faculty and staff members can remotely access their workstations and work from home
  • REMOTE SUPPORT FOR IT: Enable IT teams to remotely support and manage computers and mobile devices
  • View All Features

Remote Access

Business Access SoloBusiness Access Pro
# computers per license
2
10
High-performance
Robust security
Access from any device
Easy deployment
File transfer
Remote print
Multi-to-multi monitor
User role and access management
Chat
Share screen via web link
Remote reboot and Wake-on-LAN
Session recording
Two users into one computer
  • # computers per license: 2
  • High-performance
  • Robust security
  • Access from any device
  • Easy deployment
  • File transfer
  • Remote print
  • Multi-to-multi monitor
  • User role and access management
  • Chat
  • Share screen via web link
  • Remote reboot and Wake-on-LAN
  • Session recording
  • Two users into one computer

Already a Subscriber? We Make it Easy to Upgrade

Switch to Splashtop Enterprise to add SSO, end-user access, unattended Android support, remote management and more

Ready to Get Started?

