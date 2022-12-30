Skip to main content
Best Quick Assist Alternative 2023 – Splashtop SOS

Splashtop offers superior remote support capabilities & security

Splashtop Is the Preferred Remote Support Solution for IT and Help Desks

With Splashtop, you’ll enjoy fast, reliable, and secure remote access to provide support to your users’ devices. Whether you need to provide remote support to internally managed devices, your users’ personal devices, or both, Splashtop SOS is the solution for you.

Splashtop is a better alternative to Microsoft Quick Assist because it supports more devices and operating systems, includes more features needed by IT professionals, and is far more secure.

Compare Microsoft Quick Assist vs Splashtop

Splashtop SOS

Quick Assist

Attended & Unattended Remote Access for Support

Splashtop SOS gives you attended (no agent installed) access for ad-hoc support, and unattended access to support managed devices in the +10 and Unlimited packages.

Quick Assist only offers attended access. An end-user must be present to accept a remote connection.

Device & OS Support

Remotely support Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices from any other device.

Quick Assist only supports remote connections from a Windows 10 computer to another Windows 10 computer.

User Productivity

Splashtop SOS

Quick Assist

Elevate to Admin

You can elevate to admin privilege when you’re remoting into a Windows standard user account to provide support.

Privilege escalation not available.

Tools/Utilities

Includes features such as file transfer, session recording, remote reboot & reconnect, remote scripting, and remote audio.

Does not include file transfer, session recording, remote reboot & reconnect, remote scripting, and remote audio.

User Management

Users can be managed and grouped in the Splashtop web console.

Not available.

Security

Splashtop SOS

Quick Assist

Logging

Includes comprehensive logs for all remote sessions, file transfers, chat sessions, and history for self-auditing purposes.

Only limited logs available.

Two-Factor Authentication

Included in Splashtop.

Not available.

Device Authentication

Included in Splashtop.

Not available.

Splashtop Is Trusted by 200K Business and More Than 30 Million Users Worldwide

IT Pros Prefer Splashtop for Many Reasons:

  • Splashtop delivers high-performance remote connections with 4k streaming at more than 40 frames per second (fps) at low latency.

  • Splashtop’s remote access and remote support solutions are easy to use, set up, and scale.

  • Splashtop protects your data with robust security features and practices and support of industry compliances and regulations, including HIPAA, FERPA, GDPR, SOC 2, and more.

  • You’ll enjoy a world-class customer service experience from Splashtop. We have sales and support teams all around the world that are easily accessible and eager to help you succeed!

  • Splashtop consistently earns top ratings from third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites.

