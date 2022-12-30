Best Quick Assist Alternative 2023 – Splashtop SOS
Splashtop offers superior remote support capabilities & security
Splashtop Is the Preferred Remote Support Solution for IT and Help Desks
With Splashtop, you’ll enjoy fast, reliable, and secure remote access to provide support to your users’ devices. Whether you need to provide remote support to internally managed devices, your users’ personal devices, or both, Splashtop SOS is the solution for you.
Splashtop is a better alternative to Microsoft Quick Assist because it supports more devices and operating systems, includes more features needed by IT professionals, and is far more secure.
Compare Microsoft Quick Assist vs Splashtop
Quick Assist
Attended & Unattended Remote Access for Support
Splashtop SOS gives you attended (no agent installed) access for ad-hoc support, and unattended access to support managed devices in the +10 and Unlimited packages.
Quick Assist only offers attended access. An end-user must be present to accept a remote connection.
Device & OS Support
Remotely support Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices from any other device.
Quick Assist only supports remote connections from a Windows 10 computer to another Windows 10 computer.
User Productivity
Splashtop SOS
Quick Assist
Elevate to Admin
You can elevate to admin privilege when you’re remoting into a Windows standard user account to provide support.
Privilege escalation not available.
Tools/Utilities
Includes features such as file transfer, session recording, remote reboot & reconnect, remote scripting, and remote audio.
Does not include file transfer, session recording, remote reboot & reconnect, remote scripting, and remote audio.
User Management
Users can be managed and grouped in the Splashtop web console.
Not available.
Security
Splashtop SOS
Quick Assist
Logging
Includes comprehensive logs for all remote sessions, file transfers, chat sessions, and history for self-auditing purposes.
Only limited logs available.
Two-Factor Authentication
Included in Splashtop.
Not available.
Device Authentication
Included in Splashtop.
Not available.
Splashtop Is Trusted by 200K Business and More Than 30 Million Users Worldwide
IT Pros Prefer Splashtop for Many Reasons:
Splashtop delivers high-performance remote connections with 4k streaming at more than 40 frames per second (fps) at low latency.
Splashtop’s remote access and remote support solutions are easy to use, set up, and scale.
Splashtop protects your data with robust security features and practices and support of industry compliances and regulations, including HIPAA, FERPA, GDPR, SOC 2, and more.
You’ll enjoy a world-class customer service experience from Splashtop. We have sales and support teams all around the world that are easily accessible and eager to help you succeed!
Splashtop consistently earns top ratings from third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites.