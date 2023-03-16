Splashtop is the Best TeamViewer Alternative 2023
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
For combined remote access and remote support software to meet your advanced security needs.
Why Choose Splashtop?
All the remote control features you need at the best value, guaranteeing you’ll save 50% per year when you choose Splashtop over TeamViewer.
Hassle-free subscription management. Turn off auto-renewal at any time with a single click, no advance written notice is required.
Solutions that earn the highest user satisfaction ratings from third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites.
A world-class customer service experience and a long-lasting partnership.
Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful / practical options and at an affordable price. TeamViewer have been very onerous lately – randomly blocking people from using their free product despite meeting their free usage requirements. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your paid solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.
Darryl Collins
I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. Unlike TeamViewer you’re not trying to be everything for everyone and it just works. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.
Stuart Livingstone - NuWave Backup
Enjoy remote access software built for your specific use case. Get guaranteed 50% savings when you choose Splashtop (see our Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing comparison). Or, if you’re using TeamViewer’s free version and having your connections blocked due to suspected commercial use, try a free trial of Splashtop before purchasing an expensive TeamViewer commercial license.
Whether you need a solution for remote work, remote lab access, or remote support, Splashtop has the solution for you, with all the top features such as high quality remote connections, drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote print, session recording, multi-to-multi monitor viewing, Wake-on-LAN, remote reboot, user management, and more.
Fast, Reliable, and Secure Remote Access Software
Splashtop consistently earns high ratings for user satisfaction due to its reliability. You’ll always get high performance remote connections, making tasks such as video editing, audio mixing, lip syncing, and 3D CAD drawing easy while remotely accessing your desktop.
Splashtop supports the operating systems you use and offers cross-platform remote access. Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. IT can access any computer, tablet, or mobile device to provide remote support.
Plus, Splashtop gives you peace of mind thanks to industry-leading security features and practices and compliance with industry and government standards and regulations, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA.
Get a Better Customer Service Experience with Splashtop
Splashtop is committed to customer service excellence. Splashtop has service teams in California, Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Amsterdam to make it easy for you to get in contact with a real person. New and existing customers can call Splashtop’s international phone lines to speak with a real person. On the other hand, if you have TeamViewer and need support, you have to submit a ticket and hope someone gets back to you.
TeamViewer doesn’t allow you to cancel your subscription online, instead making you write a letter or try to reach someone in the company which is difficult to do. With Splashtop, you can log into your account, open your subscription settings, and modify your subscription or cancel it hassle-free.
FAQs
What's a good alternative to TeamViewer?
Splashtop isn't just a good alternative to TeamViewer - Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. With guaranteed 50% savings, all the top features, high performance remote connections, top-notch security, and superior customer service, it's no wonder why so many have switched from TeamViewer to Splashtop and never looked back.
Is TeamViewer still the best?
If you're wondering if TeamViewer is the best remote access software, just take a look at G2 to see how real users have rated TeamViewer vs Splashtop. Overall, Splashtop has a 5-star rating from users, blowing TeamViewer out of the water. Splashtop scored higher on several metrics including ease of use, ease of setup, ease of admin, quality of support, and more!
For those reasons, we can confidently say that Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.
Is Splashtop better than TeamViewer?
Yes! With Splashtop, you’ll get a reliable and secure remote access solution at the best value. Splashtop offers solutions for remote working, remote learning, and remote support. You’ll get all the top features, a high-performance remote access engine, and a superior customer service experience when you choose Splashtop over TeamViewer. If you need a TeamViewer alternative, look no further than Splashtop.
Is TeamViewer really free?
TeamViewer offers a free plan for personal use. However, if TeamViewer suspects you are using it for commercial use, you will be blocked from accessing your remote computers. Splashtop can save you 50% guaranteed on your annual subscription when compared to TeamViewer’s commercial licenses.
What is the difference between TeamViewer free and paid?
The free version of TeamViewer (for personal use only) lacks many of the features that are included in the paid versions of TeamViewer, including remote print, blank screen, disable remote input, and more. Instead of paying for an expensive TeamViewer license, choose Splashtop to get all these features plus more and save 50% guaranteed a year on your subscription cost.
Can you remote print with free version of TeamViewer?
No. The TeamViewer free version previously included features such as remote print, blank screen, disable remote input, and switching sides. However, these features are no longer included in the free version. Instead of paying for an expensive TeamViewer license, choose Splashtop to get a remote desktop tool with remote print plus all the other top features you need and save 50% guaranteed a year.
How long does a free TeamViewer session last?
There are no time limits on remote sessions for personal use. However, if TeamViewer suspects you are using it for commercial purposes, your remote connections can time out and you’ll be blocked from connecting to your remote computers again. To avoid this, you can purchase a TeamViewer commercial license, or you can join the thousands of others who chose to get Splashtop and save 50% guaranteed on price when compared to TeamViewer.
How do I cancel my TeamViewer subscription?
TeamViewer requires existing customers to submit a ticket at least 28 days prior to their renewal date to cancel their account. On the other hand, Splashtop customers can easily adjust their subscription settings (including cancellation) on their own from within the Splashtop web console. Learn more about how to cancel TeamViewer.
Splashtop Business Access vs TeamViewer Business Feature Comparison
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Business Access Pro
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
$99 per user/per year
(Save even more with volume discounts!)
$508.92 per year
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser
✔
✔
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
3
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✗
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
Remote print
✔
✔
Remote wake (Wake on LAN)
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams
✔
✗
Computer grouping
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
Two-step verification
✔
✔
Lock remote screen
✔
✔
Blank remote screen
✔
✔
Device authentication
✔
✔
Share screen via web link
✔
✔
Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Business Feature Comparison
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop SOS
Splashtop SOS +10
Splashtop SOS Unlimited
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
$199 per concurrent technician
$219 per concurrent technician
$399 per concurrent technician
$508.92 per year Individual license only
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
✔
✔
On-demand support to unlimited devices
✔
✔
✔
✔
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
3
# Unattended managed endpoints
✗
10
Unlimited
200
Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices
✔
✔
✔
Additional $155.40/year
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
10
10
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✗
✔
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Integration with Ticketing and ITSM
✔
✔
✔
Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Remote print
✗
✔
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
✔
✔
User management
✔
✔
✔
✗
Group permissions
✗
✔
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
✔
✔
Computer and user grouping
✗
✔
✔
✔
Custom branding
✔
✔
✔
✔
Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Corporate Feature Comparison
TeamViewer Multi-user Plan
Starting price (per year)
$399 per concurrent user
$1,354.80 per concurrent user
2 concurrent users
$798
$2,253.60
3 concurrent users
$1,197
$3,152.40
Support iOS and Android
$155.40 add on