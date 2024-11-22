Splashtop is the Best TeamViewer Alternative 2023

Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
  • TeamViewer Alternatives
  • Early Start Program
  • Feature Comparision
The Best TeamViewer Alternative - Splashtop
The Best TeamViewer Alternative - Splashtop

The Best TeamViewer Alternative in 2026

Splashtop gives businesses and IT teams secure, high-performance remote access and remote support, saving users up to 50% or more when compared to TeamViewer pricing.

Get Started
Trusted by 30+ Million Users with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on Capterra, G2, TrustRadius, and GetApp
Blue outline drawings of two coins, each featuring a dollar sign in the center, on a light gray background.

We Guarantee Savings When You Switch from TeamViewer to Splashtop

Contact Us

Guaranteed Savings vs. TeamViewer

See All Products

For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Remote Access

Starts at $6/month

Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer

Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.

Free TrialFull Comparison

For IT, Support and Help Desks

Splashtop Remote Support

Starts at $22/month

Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer

Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Free TrialFull Comparison

Splashtop Enterprise

TeamViewer Tensor Alternative

Guaranteed savings vs TeamViewer

For combined remote access and remote support software to meet your advanced security needs.

Learn MoreContact Us

Why Look for a TeamViewer Alternative?

If you are searching for a TeamViewer alternative, you are probably not just looking for another remote access tool. You are likely comparing cost, performance, reliability, security, and how well a platform fits your day-to-day needs. For many businesses and IT teams, the goal is to find a solution that is easier to justify, easier to manage, and better aligned with how remote access and remote support actually happen.

Common reasons teams start looking for a TeamViewer alternative include:

  • TeamViewer pricing can become hard to justify as usage, users, or support needs grow

  • Remote employees and IT teams need fast, stable connections for everyday work and support

  • Security matters, especially for companies supporting employees, customers, or sensitive systems remotely

  • IT teams often want a platform that is simpler to deploy, easier to manage, and less frustrating for both admins and end users

  • Teams want responsive customer service and a smoother support experience, not just another software subscription


Join Our Happy Customers

I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. Unlike TeamViewer you’re not trying to be everything for everyone and it just works. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.

Stuart Livingstone - NuWave Backup

Join Our Happy Customers

Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful / practical options and at an affordable price. TeamViewer have been very onerous lately – randomly blocking people from using their free product despite meeting their free usage requirements. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your paid solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.

Darryl Collins

Join Our Happy Customers

We found that Splashtop is a really good alternative to TeamViewer, lighter on resources and nice by default that it doesn't have a client local ID and Pass which anyone can use to connect.

Shaun Dunstan, PETstock IT Manager

A woman remotely accessing her work computer with Splashtop, the best TeamViewer alternative.

Splashtop Costs Less Than TeamViewer and is a Better Fit for Business Use

Enjoy remote access software built for your specific use case. Get guaranteed savings when you choose Splashtop (see our Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing comparison). Or, if you’re using TeamViewer’s free version and having your connections blocked due to suspected commercial use, try a free trial of Splashtop before purchasing an expensive TeamViewer commercial license.

Whether you need a solution for remote workremote lab access, or remote support, Splashtop has the solution for you, with all the top features such as high quality remote connections, storing session recording in cloud, drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote print, session recording, multi-to-multi monitor viewing, Wake-on-LAN, remote reboot, user management, and more.

A man providing remote support to a customer with Splashtop, the best TeamViewer alternative

Fast, Reliable, and Secure Remote Access Software

Splashtop consistently earns high ratings for user satisfaction due to its reliability. You’ll always get high performance remote connections, making tasks such as video editing, audio mixing, lip syncing, and 3D CAD drawing easy while remotely accessing your desktop.

Splashtop supports the operating systems you use and offers cross-platform remote access. Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. IT can access any computer, tablet, or mobile device to provide remote support.

Plus, Splashtop gives you peace of mind thanks to industry-leading security features and practices and compliance with industry and government standards and regulations, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA.

An IT technician using Splashtop, the best TeamViewer alternative, to remotely support end-users.

Get a Better Customer Service Experience with Splashtop

Splashtop is committed to customer service excellence. Splashtop has service teams in California, Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Amsterdam to make it easy for you to get in contact with a real person. New and existing customers can call Splashtop’s international phone lines to speak with a real person. On the other hand, if you have TeamViewer and need support, you have to submit a ticket and hope someone gets back to you.

TeamViewer doesn’t allow you to cancel your subscription online, instead making you write a letter or try to reach someone in the company which is difficult to do. With Splashtop, you can log into your account, open your subscription settings, and modify your subscription or cancel it hassle-free.

Guaranteed Savings or Early Start Program

Get the equivalent Splashtop solution for half the price of TeamViewer (or less) or up to 3 free months added to your subscription to overlap the end of your current TeamViewer subscription. Contact us to learn more!


FAQs

What's a good alternative to TeamViewer?
How long does it take to unblock my TeamViewer?
Is TeamViewer still the best?
Is Splashtop better than TeamViewer?
Is TeamViewer really free?
What is the difference between TeamViewer free and paid?
Can you remote print with free version of TeamViewer?
How long does a free TeamViewer session last?
How do I cancel my TeamViewer subscription?
What is a free alternative to TeamViewer?
What is a good TeamViewer alternative for working remotely?
Which is the Best TeamViewer Alternative Software?
Is there a program better than TeamViewer?
Is there a more secure alternative to TeamViewer?
Does Splashtop have something like TeamViewer?
Why is Splashtop better than TeamViewer?

Splashtop vs. TeamViewer: Feature & Pricing Comparison

Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop Remote Access Pro

TeamViewer Business

Licensing and pricing

$99 per user/per year

(Save even more with volume discounts!)

$610.80 per year

Individual license only

File Transfer Size Limit

64 GB

4 GB

Tech Support

Access and control computers remotely

Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser

# Concurrent sessions per user/channel

10

3

Number of devices to connect from

Unlimited

3

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Chat (in-session)

Chat (outside session)

Session recording

Multiple users (up to 3) can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires a multi-license subscription).

Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)

Remote print

Remote wake (Wake on LAN)

Remote reboot

Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams

Computer grouping

256-bit AES encryption

Two-step verification

Lock remote screen

Blank remote screen

Device authentication

Share screen via web link


Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop Remote Support

TeamViewer Premium

Licensing and pricing

Starting at $259 per year per concurrent user

$1,450.80 per year per concurrent user

Access and control computers remotely

On-demand support to unlimited devices

Number of devices to connect from

Unlimited

Unlimited

# Unattended managed endpoints

Choose between 10 or 300 computers per license. Get more computers with additional licenses

300 for any number of licenses 

Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices

Additional $155.40/year

# Concurrent sessions per user/channel

10

10

User management

Group permissions

File Transfer Size Limit

64 GB

4 GB

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Chat (in-session)

Chat (outside session)

Session recording

Multiple users (up to 3) can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires a multi-license subscription).

Integration with Ticketing and ITSM

Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate or TeamViewer Tensor

Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)

Remote print

Remote reboot

256-bit AES encryption

Computer and user grouping

Custom branding

Endpoint Management

Available as an add-on

Available as an add-on


Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop Remote Support

TeamViewer Premium

TeamViewer Corporate

Starting price (per year)

$399 per year concurrent user

$1,450.80 per year concurrent user

$2,950.80 per year concurrent user (3 users)

3 concurrent users

$1,197

$3,248.40

$2,950.80

Support iOS and Android

Included

$155.40 add on

$155.40 add on

# Unattended managed endpoints

Choose between 10 or 300 computers per license. Get more computers with additional licenses.

300

500

Integrations with ticketing and ITSM

Included

Not Available

Standard Integrations Add-On

Antivirus

Splashtop AV powered by Bitdefender add-on within the same console

Available with Remote management package add-on

Available with Remote management package add-on

Endpoint Management

Available as an add-on

Available as an add-on

Available as an add-on


Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop Enterprise

TeamViewer Tensor

Suitable for both remote work and remote support with flexible licensing options

Choose any number of end-user remote access and technician remote support licenses you need

No flexible licensing options

Pricing (technician license)

Per concurrent user

Per named user

Pricing (end-user license)

Per named user

Per named user

Single Sign-On / Active Directory integration

Device agnostic remote access

Comprehensive logging

Remotely access & control IoT devices

Silent rollout

Conditional access

Custom branding

Cloud session recording

Integration with MobileIron, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Freshworks, Freshdesk, IBM MaaS360, NinjaOne and more.

Available at additional cost

Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, background diagnostic actions, proactive alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting, and more.

Available with Endpoint management package add-on

Available with Remote management package add-on

AR remote assistance tool for field service and support

First year included free with Splashtop Enterprise (limited time offer)

Available at additional cost

Splashtop Connector for agentless access via RDP, VNC and SSH protocols

First year included free with Splashtop Enterprise (limited time offer)


Save Up to 80% with Splashtop: The Ultimate, Affordable Remote Access Solution over LogMeIn

Free Trial