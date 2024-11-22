Splashtop is the Best TeamViewer Alternative 2023

The Best TeamViewer Alternative in 2026
Splashtop gives businesses and IT teams secure, high-performance remote access and remote support, saving users up to 50% or more when compared to TeamViewer pricing.
Guaranteed Savings vs. TeamViewerSee All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Remote Access
Starts at $6/month
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.
For IT, Support and Help Desks
Splashtop Remote Support
Starts at $22/month
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
Splashtop Enterprise
TeamViewer Tensor Alternative
Guaranteed savings vs TeamViewer
For combined remote access and remote support software to meet your advanced security needs.
Why Look for a TeamViewer Alternative?
If you are searching for a TeamViewer alternative, you are probably not just looking for another remote access tool. You are likely comparing cost, performance, reliability, security, and how well a platform fits your day-to-day needs. For many businesses and IT teams, the goal is to find a solution that is easier to justify, easier to manage, and better aligned with how remote access and remote support actually happen.
Common reasons teams start looking for a TeamViewer alternative include:
TeamViewer pricing can become hard to justify as usage, users, or support needs grow
Remote employees and IT teams need fast, stable connections for everyday work and support
Security matters, especially for companies supporting employees, customers, or sensitive systems remotely
IT teams often want a platform that is simpler to deploy, easier to manage, and less frustrating for both admins and end users
Teams want responsive customer service and a smoother support experience, not just another software subscription
Join Our Happy Customers
I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. Unlike TeamViewer you’re not trying to be everything for everyone and it just works. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.
Stuart Livingstone - NuWave Backup
Join Our Happy Customers
Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful / practical options and at an affordable price. TeamViewer have been very onerous lately – randomly blocking people from using their free product despite meeting their free usage requirements. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your paid solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.
Darryl Collins
Join Our Happy Customers
We found that Splashtop is a really good alternative to TeamViewer, lighter on resources and nice by default that it doesn't have a client local ID and Pass which anyone can use to connect.
Shaun Dunstan, PETstock IT Manager
Splashtop Costs Less Than TeamViewer and is a Better Fit for Business Use
Enjoy remote access software built for your specific use case. Get guaranteed savings when you choose Splashtop (see our Splashtop vs TeamViewer pricing comparison). Or, if you’re using TeamViewer’s free version and having your connections blocked due to suspected commercial use, try a free trial of Splashtop before purchasing an expensive TeamViewer commercial license.
Whether you need a solution for remote work, remote lab access, or remote support, Splashtop has the solution for you, with all the top features such as high quality remote connections, storing session recording in cloud, drag-and-drop file transfer, chat, remote print, session recording, multi-to-multi monitor viewing, Wake-on-LAN, remote reboot, user management, and more.
Fast, Reliable, and Secure Remote Access Software
Splashtop consistently earns high ratings for user satisfaction due to its reliability. You’ll always get high performance remote connections, making tasks such as video editing, audio mixing, lip syncing, and 3D CAD drawing easy while remotely accessing your desktop.
Splashtop supports the operating systems you use and offers cross-platform remote access. Get remote desktop access to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. IT can access any computer, tablet, or mobile device to provide remote support.
Plus, Splashtop gives you peace of mind thanks to industry-leading security features and practices and compliance with industry and government standards and regulations, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA.
Get a Better Customer Service Experience with Splashtop
Splashtop is committed to customer service excellence. Splashtop has service teams in California, Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, and Amsterdam to make it easy for you to get in contact with a real person. New and existing customers can call Splashtop’s international phone lines to speak with a real person. On the other hand, if you have TeamViewer and need support, you have to submit a ticket and hope someone gets back to you.
TeamViewer doesn’t allow you to cancel your subscription online, instead making you write a letter or try to reach someone in the company which is difficult to do. With Splashtop, you can log into your account, open your subscription settings, and modify your subscription or cancel it hassle-free.
Guaranteed Savings or Early Start Program
Get the equivalent Splashtop solution for half the price of TeamViewer (or less) or up to 3 free months added to your subscription to overlap the end of your current TeamViewer subscription. Contact us to learn more!
FAQs
What's a good alternative to TeamViewer?
How long does it take to unblock my TeamViewer?
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Is Splashtop better than TeamViewer?
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What is the difference between TeamViewer free and paid?
Can you remote print with free version of TeamViewer?
How long does a free TeamViewer session last?
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What is a free alternative to TeamViewer?
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Which is the Best TeamViewer Alternative Software?
Is there a program better than TeamViewer?
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Does Splashtop have something like TeamViewer?
Why is Splashtop better than TeamViewer?
Splashtop vs. TeamViewer: Feature & Pricing Comparison
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Remote Access Pro
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
$99 per user/per year
(Save even more with volume discounts!)
$610.80 per year
Individual license only
File Transfer Size Limit
64 GB
4 GB
Tech Support
✔
✗
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser
✔
✔
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
3
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
Multiple users (up to 3) can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires a multi-license subscription).
✔
✗
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
Remote print
✔
✔
Remote wake (Wake on LAN)
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams
✔
✗
Computer grouping
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
Two-step verification
✔
✔
Lock remote screen
✔
✔
Blank remote screen
✔
✔
Device authentication
✔
✔
Share screen via web link
✔
✔
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Remote Support
TeamViewer Premium
Licensing and pricing
Starting at $259 per year per concurrent user
$1,450.80 per year per concurrent user
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
On-demand support to unlimited devices
✔
✔
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
Unlimited
# Unattended managed endpoints
Choose between 10 or 300 computers per license. Get more computers with additional licenses
300 for any number of licenses
Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices
✔
Additional $155.40/year
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
10
User management
✔
✔
Group permissions
✔
✔
File Transfer Size Limit
64 GB
4 GB
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
Multiple users (up to 3) can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires a multi-license subscription).
✔
✔
Integration with Ticketing and ITSM
✔
Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate or TeamViewer Tensor
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
Remote print
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
Computer and user grouping
✔
✔
Custom branding
✔
✔
Endpoint Management
Available as an add-on
Available as an add-on
Features and Price Comparison
TeamViewer Premium
TeamViewer Corporate
Starting price (per year)
$399 per year concurrent user
$1,450.80 per year concurrent user
$2,950.80 per year concurrent user (3 users)
3 concurrent users
$1,197
$3,248.40
$2,950.80
Support iOS and Android
Included
$155.40 add on
$155.40 add on
# Unattended managed endpoints
Choose between 10 or 300 computers per license. Get more computers with additional licenses.
300
500
Integrations with ticketing and ITSM
Included
Not Available
Standard Integrations Add-On
Antivirus
Splashtop AV powered by Bitdefender add-on within the same console
Available with Remote management package add-on
Available with Remote management package add-on
Endpoint Management
Available as an add-on
Available as an add-on
Available as an add-on
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Enterprise
TeamViewer Tensor
Suitable for both remote work and remote support with flexible licensing options
Choose any number of end-user remote access and technician remote support licenses you need
No flexible licensing options
Pricing (technician license)
Per concurrent user
Per named user
Pricing (end-user license)
Per named user
Per named user
Single Sign-On / Active Directory integration
✔
✔
Device agnostic remote access
✔
✔
Comprehensive logging
✔
✔
Remotely access & control IoT devices
✔
✔
Silent rollout
✔
✔
Conditional access
✔
✔
Custom branding
✔
✔
Cloud session recording
✔
✗
Integration with MobileIron, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Freshworks, Freshdesk, IBM MaaS360, NinjaOne and more.
✔
Available at additional cost
Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, background diagnostic actions, proactive alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting, and more.
Available with Endpoint management package add-on
Available with Remote management package add-on
AR remote assistance tool for field service and support
First year included free with Splashtop Enterprise (limited time offer)
Available at additional cost
Splashtop Connector for agentless access via RDP, VNC and SSH protocols
First year included free with Splashtop Enterprise (limited time offer)
✗