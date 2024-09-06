Glossary of Remote Access and IT Terms
B
BYOD
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) refers to a policy that allows employees to use their personal devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to access company systems and data. BYOD policies increase flexibility but also present security challenges.
C
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. It involves a range of technologies, processes, and practices designed to defend against unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cyber threats.
H
Hybrid Work
Hybrid work is a flexible work model that combines remote and in-office work, allowing employees to work from home or other remote locations part-time while spending the remaining time in a traditional office environment. This setup enhances work-life balance and often boosts productivity.
I
IAM
Identity and Access Management (IAM) is a framework of policies and technologies ensuring that the right individuals have access to the correct resources at the appropriate times. It is essential for maintaining security and compliance in organizations.
M
Managed Service Provider (MSP)
A Managed Service Provider (MSP) is a third-party company that remotely manages a customer’s IT infrastructure and end-user systems on a proactive basis, typically through a subscription model. MSPs provide a range of IT services, including remote monitoring, security management, and data backup.
R
Remote Access
Remote access is the ability to access a device from a remote location using a secure internet connection. It allows users to work or manage systems as if they were physically present at the location.
Remote Learning
Remote learning refers to educational instruction delivered outside a traditional classroom setting, often through digital platforms. This model allows students to access course materials and participate in classes from anywhere, providing flexibility in education.
Remote Work
Remote work is a work arrangement where employees perform their job duties from a location other than the company’s main office, typically from home or another off-site location, leveraging technology for communication and collaboration.
T
Tech Support
Tech support involves providing assistance and troubleshooting to users of technology products, such as computers, software, or networks. It can be delivered in-person, via phone, or through remote access tools to resolve issues and ensure smooth operations.
U
Unattended Access
Unattended access is a remote connection to a computer or device without the need for someone to be physically present to grant permission. It’s particularly useful for IT support, maintenance, and updates on devices after business hours.