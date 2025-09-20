Splashtop is a Better Alternative to LogMeIn Pro

The Leading LogMeIn Pro Alternative for 2026: Splashtop
Splashtop Costs Less, Runs Faster, and Lets You Remotely Access More Computers.
LogMeIn Pro vs Splashtop: Features and Pricing Comparison
Splashtop Remote Access Pro
LogMeIn Pro
Price starts at
$99
$349.99
Number of computers
10
2
Fast remote access
Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)
Remote print
Sound
Copy & paste
Mobile apps
Multi-monitor (Windows only)
Multi-monitor (Windows & Mac)
Multiple users (up to 3) can remote into the same computer concurrently*
Share your desktop via web link
Chat
Remote wake
Remote reboot
Session recording
User management
See our Splashtop Remote Access vs LogMeIn Pro pricing comparison.
See the rest of our LogMeIn alternatives.
Join Our Happy Customers
We used LogMeIn which slowed down too much over the years. And if there were features that I would have liked to have been brought in, the company was too large that nothing ever happened. They weren’t responsive to our requests.
Steven Walker, President of Fast Break Tech
Join Our Happy Customers
Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay.
Jon Quincy, IT Manager, Strobel Energy Group
Join Our Happy Customers
Splashtop has replaced Logmein. Because the new product versions were less and less performing in the face of a considerable increase in the price of the license.
Cristiano Orlandi, Sr. ICT Strategist, Winitalia
5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop as an Alternative to LogMeIn Pro
1. Lower Pricing With No Hidden Fees: Splashtop provides transparent, straightforward pricing that costs significantly less than LogMeIn Pro, helping individuals and businesses save hundreds or thousands of dollars each year.
2. High-Performance Remote Access: Enjoy fast, reliable remote sessions with 4K streaming, low latency, and multi-monitor support. Splashtop ensures your remote desktop experience feels just like working in the office.
3. Advanced Security and Compliance: Splashtop uses AES-256 encryption, supports multi-factor authentication and SSO, and complies with industry standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, giving you peace of mind for every remote session.
4. Cross-Platform and Multi-Device Support: Connect to your Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices from anywhere. Splashtop offers greater flexibility compared to LogMeIn Pro’s limited platform support.
5. Rich Features Included at No Extra Cost: Splashtop includes file transfer, remote print, session recording, USB device redirection, and more in its plans. With LogMeIn Pro, many features come at a premium.
Lock in Your Low Price with Splashtop – No Yearly Price Increases
Case Study
Strobel Saves 80% By Switching from LogMeIn Central
Top remote support features at a much lower price than LogMeIn Central
Case Study
Fast Break Tech Switches from LogMeIn Central to Splashtop
Discover the top reasons why switching to Splashtop was the best option for this MSP