Splashtop is a Better Alternative to LogMeIn Pro

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The Best LogMeIn Alternative - Splashtop
The Best LogMeIn Alternative - Splashtop

The Leading LogMeIn Pro Alternative for 2026: Splashtop

Splashtop Costs Less, Runs Faster, and Lets You Remotely Access More Computers.

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LogMeIn Pro vs Splashtop: Features and Pricing Comparison



Splashtop Remote Access Pro

LogMeIn Pro

Price starts at

$99

$349.99

Number of computers

10

2

Fast remote access

Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)

Remote print

Sound

Copy & paste

Mobile apps

Multi-monitor (Windows only)

Multi-monitor (Windows & Mac)

Multiple users (up to 3) can remote into the same computer concurrently*

Share your desktop via web link

Chat

Remote wake

Remote reboot

Session recording

User management

See our Splashtop Remote Access vs LogMeIn Pro pricing comparison.

See the rest of our LogMeIn alternatives.

Already Have a LogMeIn License?

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Join Our Happy Customers

We used LogMeIn which slowed down too much over the years. And if there were features that I would have liked to have been brought in, the company was too large that nothing ever happened. They weren’t responsive to our requests.

Steven Walker, President of Fast Break Tech

Join Our Happy Customers

Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay.

Jon Quincy, IT Manager, Strobel Energy Group

Join Our Happy Customers

Splashtop has replaced Logmein. Because the new product versions were less and less performing in the face of a considerable increase in the price of the license.

Cristiano Orlandi, Sr. ICT Strategist, Winitalia

5 Reasons to Choose Splashtop as an Alternative to LogMeIn Pro

1. Lower Pricing With No Hidden Fees: Splashtop provides transparent, straightforward pricing that costs significantly less than LogMeIn Pro, helping individuals and businesses save hundreds or thousands of dollars each year.

2. High-Performance Remote Access: Enjoy fast, reliable remote sessions with 4K streaming, low latency, and multi-monitor support. Splashtop ensures your remote desktop experience feels just like working in the office.

3. Advanced Security and Compliance: Splashtop uses AES-256 encryption, supports multi-factor authentication and SSO, and complies with industry standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA, giving you peace of mind for every remote session.

4. Cross-Platform and Multi-Device Support: Connect to your Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices from anywhere. Splashtop offers greater flexibility compared to LogMeIn Pro’s limited platform support.

5. Rich Features Included at No Extra Cost: Splashtop includes file transfer, remote print, session recording, USB device redirection, and more in its plans. With LogMeIn Pro, many features come at a premium.

Lock in Your Low Price with Splashtop – No Yearly Price Increases

Bar chart comparing yearly price increases of Splashtop Business Access and LogMeIn Pro from 2014 to 2018, with LogMeIn Pro rising 253% and Splashtop remaining at 0%. Large upward arrow emphasizes increase.


Strobel Energy Group facility at night

Case Study

Strobel Saves 80% By Switching from LogMeIn Central

Top remote support features at a much lower price than LogMeIn Central

Read the Case Study
MSP technician remotely managing endpoints using Splashtop on a laptop

Case Study

Fast Break Tech Switches from LogMeIn Central to Splashtop

Discover the top reasons why switching to Splashtop was the best option for this MSP

Read the Case Study

Ready to Try the Top Alternative to LogMeIn Pro?

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Using other LogMeIn tools? We also offer the best rated LogMeIn Central alternative and LogMeIn Rescue alternative. See our complete guide for the best LogMeIn alternative.


FAQs

How does Splashtop ensure secure remote access compared to LogMeIn Pro?