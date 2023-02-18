Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
Technician smiling because he switched over to Splashtop.

Splashtop is a Better Alternative to LogMeIn Pro

Splashtop Costs Less, Runs Faster, and Lets You Remotely Access More Computers.

Free TrialBuy Now

Get All the Features You Need at a Much Lower Price Than LogMeIn Pro

Splashtop Business Access Pro

LogMeIn Pro

Price starts at

$99

$349.99

Number of computers

10

2

Fast remote access

Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)

Remote print

Sound

Copy & paste

Mobile apps

Multi-monitor (Windows only)

Multi-monitor (Windows & Mac)

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently*

Share your desktop via web link

Chat

Remote wake

Remote reboot

Session recording

User management

See our Splashtop Business Access vs LogMeIn Pro pricing comparison.

See the rest of our LogMeIn alternatives.

Already Have a LogMeIn License?

Get an Early Start with Splashtop at No Additional Cost!

Get Started

Lock in Your Low Price with Splashtop – No Yearly Price Increases

Ready To Get Started?

Free TrialBuy Now

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.