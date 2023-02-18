Splashtop is a Better Alternative to LogMeIn Pro
Splashtop Costs Less, Runs Faster, and Lets You Remotely Access More Computers.
Get All the Features You Need at a Much Lower Price Than LogMeIn Pro
Splashtop Business Access Pro
LogMeIn Pro
Price starts at
$99
$349.99
Number of computers
10
2
Fast remote access
Cross-platform file transfer (Drag-and-Drop)
Remote print
Sound
Copy & paste
Mobile apps
Multi-monitor (Windows only)
Multi-monitor (Windows & Mac)
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently*
Share your desktop via web link
Chat
Remote wake
Remote reboot
Session recording
User management
See our Splashtop Business Access vs LogMeIn Pro pricing comparison.
See the rest of our LogMeIn alternatives.