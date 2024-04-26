Skip to main content
Remotely access computers, servers and network devices through Splashtop without using VPN or installing a remote access agent.

Advantages of Splashtop Connector

Security & Compliance

Remote connections are more secure when you route connections with Splashtop’s end-to-end encryption, without VPN tunnels or RD gateways. Only users with proper access permissions will be able to connect to the resource. All connections are logged, with IP whitelist/blacklist and session recording available.

Easy to Deploy

Install the Splashtop Connector on a single machine within a network to act as a bridge or jump point, enabling access to all other computers, switches, routers and network devices via RDP, VNC or SSH.

Simplified Workflow

IT admins can pre-configure profiles for computers and devices accessible via Connector. Users can access these systems straight from the Splashtop Business App from any computer, without having to use a VPN or another 3rd party client.

Productivity

Fast and reliable connections that make you feel as if you were sitting in front of the remote computer, with productivity enhancing capabilities including multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote printing, and more.

With Splashtop Connector...

  • Access computers, servers and devices on closed networks that may not have internet access or not allow a 3rd party app to be installed.
  • Remotely support computers, POS systems, kiosks and other IoT devices in different offices and stores by deploying a Connector at each location.
  • Access only a specific program remotely rather than connecting to a full remote desktop, and enable multiple individual remote desktop sessions with RDS/terminal servers.

