Skip to main content
Splashtop
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
Demo: Use Wacom tablets to draw and transmit authentic strokes to a remote computer with no lag
Demo: Use Wacom tablets to draw and transmit authentic strokes to a remote computer with no lag

Bridging the Remote Work Gap for Creatives with Splashtop + Wacom

Free TrialLearn More

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, creativity knows no boundaries. Creative professionals, from artists to designers and beyond, are constantly seeking ways to unleash their artistic potential and bring their visions to life. However, the ever-evolving work environment demands flexibility and adaptability, especially when it comes to remote work.

At its core, the Splashtop-Wacom collaboration is all about enabling seamless use of your
Wacom devices on any computer. Whether you're a digital artist sketching intricate designs, a
photographer retouching images, or a graphic designer crafting stunning visuals, Splashtop’s
ability to enable use of local Wacom tablets as if they were connected to the remote computer
ensures that your creative process remains uninterrupted, regardless of location.

Creativity without Bounds: Use your Wacom tablet anywhere, as if it was connected to your remote work computer.

3 Ways to Use Wacom Tablets with Splashtop

Wacom Bridge

USB device redirection

Remote stylus

What it is

Experience the exclusive technology jointly developed by Wacom and Splashtop, providing seamless collaboration between Wacom devices and your digital workspace anytime, anywhere.

Redirect a USB device like a Wacom tablet on your local computer to the remote computer.

Use your stylus or drawing tablet during a remote session, leveraging pen input injection capability from Windows 10.

OS support

Windows 10 or later

Windows 10, 11 or Win Server 2016/2019 (for local and remote)

MacOS 11+ or after (for local), MacOS 12+ or after (for remote)

Only available when connecting to Windows 10 from Windows 10, iPad iOS 13, Android 4.0 or newer

Latency

Very low

High

Very low

Tablet use

Both local and remote

Either local or remote

Remote only

App settings sync

Automatic

N/A

N/A

Inkline feature to bridge potential latency

Yes

No

No

Support for pen events such as pressure, orientation, tilt and more

Full

Full

Limited support

Availability

Sign up now for the beta program

Splashtop Business Access Performance and Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Business Access Performance and Splashtop Enterprise

From Our Happy Customers

“We deployed Splashtop and immediately we’re getting emails from our artists – Wow, this is great, now I can really work, I can really get my job done (remotely). So, you start getting that user satisfaction.”

Andres Reyes, Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio

From Our Happy Customers

“After using Splashtop, users’ feedback was that the frame rate was far better, and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office.”

Mike Marsh, IT Manager at Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand

Get Started with Splashtop and Wacom

Free TrialLearn More
Get the latest Splashtop news
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.