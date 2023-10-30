Bridging the Remote Work Gap for Creatives with Splashtop + Wacom
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, creativity knows no boundaries. Creative professionals, from artists to designers and beyond, are constantly seeking ways to unleash their artistic potential and bring their visions to life. However, the ever-evolving work environment demands flexibility and adaptability, especially when it comes to remote work.
At its core, the Splashtop-Wacom collaboration is all about enabling seamless use of your
Wacom devices on any computer. Whether you're a digital artist sketching intricate designs, a
photographer retouching images, or a graphic designer crafting stunning visuals, Splashtop’s
ability to enable use of local Wacom tablets as if they were connected to the remote computer
ensures that your creative process remains uninterrupted, regardless of location.
Creativity without Bounds: Use your Wacom tablet anywhere, as if it was connected to your remote work computer.
3 Ways to Use Wacom Tablets with Splashtop
Wacom Bridge
USB device redirection
Remote stylus
What it is
Experience the exclusive technology jointly developed by Wacom and Splashtop, providing seamless collaboration between Wacom devices and your digital workspace anytime, anywhere.
Redirect a USB device like a Wacom tablet on your local computer to the remote computer.
Use your stylus or drawing tablet during a remote session, leveraging pen input injection capability from Windows 10.
OS support
Windows 10 or later
Windows 10, 11 or Win Server 2016/2019 (for local and remote)
MacOS 11+ or after (for local), MacOS 12+ or after (for remote)
Only available when connecting to Windows 10 from Windows 10, iPad iOS 13, Android 4.0 or newer
Latency
Very low
High
Very low
Tablet use
Both local and remote
Either local or remote
Remote only
App settings sync
Automatic
N/A
N/A
Inkline feature to bridge potential latency
Yes
No
No
Support for pen events such as pressure, orientation, tilt and more
Full
Full
Limited support
Availability
Splashtop Business Access Performance and Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop Business Access Performance and Splashtop Enterprise
From Our Happy Customers
“We deployed Splashtop and immediately we’re getting emails from our artists – Wow, this is great, now I can really work, I can really get my job done (remotely). So, you start getting that user satisfaction.”
Andres Reyes, Chief Technology Officer, Boxel Studio
“After using Splashtop, users’ feedback was that the frame rate was far better, and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office.”
Mike Marsh, IT Manager at Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand