Splashtop Secure Remote Access for Healthcare
Remotely view and control Electronic Health Records (EHR), radiology and other medical applications securely, from any device
Get Remote Access from Any Room
Splashtop remote access solutions provide a fast, secure way to remote into a computer or virtual machine from anywhere, on any device. This boosts the productivity of physicians, nurses, administrative employees and IT teams. It also helps improve the patient experience.
Healthcare professionals can remotely access specialized medical software systems running on high-end machines to perform tasks like analyzing blood and tissue samples, efficiently. Instructors can also enhance learning by remotely simulating 3D graphics at teaching hospitals.
Rely on Secure, HIPAA Compliant Access
We understand how important it is to protect your patients' information.
That's why we have advanced security features, including SSO, 256-bit encryption and MFA, and customizable security policies. Our solutions are SOC2 Type 2 compliant, HIPAA and PCI compliant (in addition to many more industry and government regulations).
Key Benefits
Secure, HIPAA Compliant Access
Protect sensitive data with industry-related compliances—such as SOC2, HIPAA and PCI—and advanced security features. And you can customize security policies to your institution.
Remote Access from Anywhere
Employees can access patient records, images and files within their Electronic Health Records (EHR) system while moving from exam room to office to various departments.
Experience High-Performance Access
Use specialized medical software systems running on high-end machines whenever and wherever you need it. You can analyze samples from anywhere with ease.
Easily Connect to Support
Enable IT teams to support all devices by providing on-demand support to practitioners while remotely monitoring and maintaining devices.
Flexible cloud or on-premise deployment options
Experience excellent remote access with our cloud-based solution or easily integrate Splashtop with your on-premise servers and IT environment.
Remotely access a Windows, Mac or Linux computer from any computer or mobile device
Empower IT teams to remotely support computers and devices
Monitor and manage endpoints with remote reboot, APK push installs and dispatch files
Conduct system inventory and reporting
Leverage Active Directory or SSO for centralized authentication
Trusted by Top Healthcare Institutions for Their Remote Access and Support Needs
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop is easy to use and a forward-thinking company we envisage continuing to work with in the future.
Koen Van Dulmen, Project Manager of Slingeland Hospital’s Sensing Clinic
As we’ve seen with the global pandemic, remote access is crucial to the success of any business and we are pleased to be partnered with Splashtop. Their reliability, performance and customer support have been exceptional in providing us, our customers and employees the necessary tools to keep important work moving forward, even remotely.
Joel Nichols, Vice President of Information Systems at Quanterix
The Dental Whale Savings Network is excited to partner with Splashtop in paving the way for dentists across the US to access their desktop systems remotely. It will also help DWSN members keep up with their practices non-clinical tasks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Philip Cruz, Director at Dental Whale Savings Network
Splashtop has unrivaled performance and works seamlessly on every device we have used it on. It utilizes stringent security procedures that keeps our remote sessions and data secure. Also, Splashtop’s customer service team has been absolutely divine, cementing Splashtop as our remote access software of choice.
Jake Harrelson, Patient Navigator at Home Farm Family Medicine
