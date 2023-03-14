Onsite Support for When You’re Offsite
Solve problems up to 50% faster with Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)
Visualize, Diagnose, Resolve, Repeat
Increase Productivity
Enable technicians to support multiple off-site locations and decrease truck rolls
Share and Collaborate
Empower non-technical, on-site personnel to fix problems or help apprentices in the field
Resolve Problems Faster
Reduce downtime and resolve issues with interactive annotations
Enhance Satisfaction
Empower employees and customers to fix technical issues with experienced guidance
How Does It Work?
Connect: Connect through the camera on a mobile device and remotely view the environment as if you're on-site.
Collaborate: Virtually see the problem and work with on-site personnel as if you're side-by-side.
Solve: Reduce downtime by using AR annotations to resolve problems without IT on-site.
Features
- Two-way interactive AR annotations
- Camera sharing and VoIP communication
- Remote flashlight control
- Session recording
- User device management
- And more!
CASE STUDY
1000+ Endpoints. 46 Locations. No Problem.
Find out how Peter Pane Restaurants was able to provide on-demand remote support utilizing augmented reality to reduce their device downtime.