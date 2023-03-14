Skip to main content
Onsite Support for When You’re Offsite

Solve problems up to 50% faster with Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)

Visualize, Diagnose, Resolve, Repeat

  • Increase Productivity

    Enable technicians to support multiple off-site locations and decrease truck rolls 

  • Share and Collaborate

    Empower non-technical, on-site personnel to fix problems or help apprentices in the field 

  • Resolve Problems Faster

    Reduce downtime and resolve issues with interactive annotations 

  • Enhance Satisfaction

    Empower employees and customers to fix technical issues with experienced guidance 

How Does It Work?

  • Connect: Connect through the camera on a mobile device and remotely view the environment as if you're on-site. 

  • Collaborate: Virtually see the problem and work with on-site personnel as if you're side-by-side. 

  • Solve: Reduce downtime by using AR annotations to resolve problems without IT on-site. 

Features

  • Two-way interactive AR annotations
  • Camera sharing and VoIP communication
  • Remote flashlight control
  • Session recording
  • User device management
  • And more!

CASE STUDY

1000+ Endpoints. 46 Locations. No Problem.

Find out how Peter Pane Restaurants was able to provide on-demand remote support utilizing augmented reality to reduce their device downtime.

Read the Case Study

