Onsite Support for When You’re Offsite

Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Splashtop Tutorials - Splashtop AR
Splashtop Tutorials - Splashtop AR

Augmented Reality Enabled Remote Support Software

Solve problems up to 50% faster with Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR)

Schedule a DemoContact Us

Advantages of AR Remote Assistance Software

  • A blue icon showing three cylindrical bars of increasing height from left to right, resembling a bar graph or chart, on a light gray background.

    Increase Productivity

    Enable technicians to support multiple off-site locations and decrease truck rolls 

  • Blue icon showing a computer monitor with an arrow pointing toward a document, symbolizing file transfer or download from a computer to a document.

    Share and Collaborate

    Empower non-technical, on-site personnel to fix problems or help apprentices in the field 

  • Blue outline icon of a hand holding a wrench, symbolizing tools, repair, or technical support, on a light gray background.

    Resolve Problems Faster

    Reduce downtime and resolve issues with interactive annotations 

  • A blue outline of a smartphone with a connected line leading to a 3D cube, suggesting a concept of augmented reality or virtual object integration with mobile devices.

    Enhance Satisfaction

    Empower employees and customers to fix technical issues with experienced guidance 

Holding smartphone, viewing a server rack through the camera, with augmented reality arrows on the phone screen pointing to key areas

How AR Remote Support Software Works

  • Connect: Connect through the camera on a mobile device and remotely view the environment as if you're on-site. 

  • Collaborate: Virtually see the problem and work with on-site personnel as if you're side-by-side. 

  • Solve: Reduce downtime by using AR annotations to resolve problems without IT on-site. 


Key Features of Splashtop AR Remote Support

  • Two-way interactive AR annotations
  • Camera sharing and VoIP communication
  • Remote flashlight control
  • Session recording
  • User device management
  • Session recording
  • And more!
A modern restaurant interior with wooden tables, black chairs, hanging lights, indoor plants, and a large decorative tree, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

CASE STUDY

1000+ Endpoints. 46 Locations. No Problem.

Find out how Peter Pane Restaurants was able to provide on-demand remote support utilizing augmented reality to reduce their device downtime.

Read the Case Study

Resources

Splashtop Augmented Reality (AR) - Support Article

Get Started with Splashtop Enterprise

Schedule a Demo


FAQs

How does AR remote assistance software outperform video chat?
How can AR-enabled remote support software reduce operational costs?
How secure is AR based remote support software?