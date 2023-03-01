Secure Remote Access Made Simple
Connect to your computers from any device with Splashtop Business Access
For IT, Support, and Help Desks
Splashtop SOS
Attended and unattended remote support solution
For IT and MSPs
Splashtop Remote Support
Remote access and support plus endpoint monitoring and management
For Businesses and Power Users
Splashtop Enterprise
Remote access and support to meet your advanced business and security needs
Remote Access, View and Control Android Phones and Tablets
Using Splashtop SOS, you can now remote view Android device screens in real-time and remote access/control Android devices.
Virginia Tech Remotely Supports Over 2,200 Devices Across 140 Sites
Increase efficiency and reduce costs of IT teams by using remote access
Solve Your Family’s Computer Problems with Remote Access
Help your family this holiday season using remote access.
Security and Privacy
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop's cloud infrastructure is hosted on AWS and provides a secure networking and computing environment. We adopt industry best practices in our development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Learn more about how we keep your computers, users, and data safe.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.
CASE STUDY
Warner Bros. Uses Splashtop to Execute Post-Production Tasks from Anywhere
Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand deployed Splashtop as a business continuity solution to keep their post-production workflows running remotely during COVID-19. After testing other remote access solutions, they chose Splashtop to meet their needs for security and high-performance remote productivity.
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay.
Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group
Splashtop's security and usability are unrivaled. Our IT support can now dedicate more time to users.
John Williams, International IT Director at GE
I really appreciate the Splashtop support team’s courteous nature. That’s pivotal for people in technology. I really appreciate that because it makes my job easier, so thank you.
Adrienne Grant, Technology Coordinator at St. Joseph's School for the Deaf
