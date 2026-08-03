Secure Remote Access Made Simple

Top rated remote access, support, and endpoint management software
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For Individuals and Teams
Access your computers from any other device, wherever you are with Splashtop Remote Access. Great for working from home.
For IT, Help Desks, and MSPs
Remotely monitor and manage endpoints, provide remote support, and enable end-user remote access with Splashtop AEM or Splashtop Remote Support.
Explore our Most Popular Solutions
Remote Access
Get secure and high-performance access to your computers from any device, anywhere. Work remotely just like you would in-person with Splashtop Remote Access.
Remote Support
Remotely support computers and mobile devices with a secure, easy-to-use, unattended and on-demand IT remote support solution: Splashtop Remote Support.
Endpoint & Patch Management
Monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software management, deployment, policies & more with Splashtop AEM.
Enterprise
Enterprise-grade remote access and remote support with SSO and advanced manageability with Splashtop Enterprise. On-premises version available.
Trusted by 30 Million Users and 85% of Fortune 500 Companies
Celebrating 20 Years of Splashtop
Learn how Splashtop has evolved—and how customer needs shape what we’ve built
Manage, Support, and Secure — All in One Place
Streamline IT operations with Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management. Ensure your endpoints are up-to-date, compliant, and secure with endpoint management and patch management for IT and MSPs. Schedule a demo or contact us for more info.
Splashtop Research Finds Endpoint Maintenance Consumes Half of IT Capacity
Get the report: Stuck in the Middle: Why Most IT Teams Can’t Get Past Reactive Endpoint Management.
Best Remote Desktop Software for Enterprises
We dive into remote desktop solutions for enterprises, exploring the challenges enterprises face in choosing a remote desktop tool and why Splashtop Enterprise is the best solution.
Advanced Data Protection & Security
Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.
Secure InfrastructureLearn More
Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.
Advanced Security FeaturesLearn More
With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.
Standards and ComplianceLearn More
A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.
CASE STUDY
Warner Bros. Uses Splashtop to Execute Post-Production Tasks from Anywhere
Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand deployed Splashtop as a business continuity solution to keep their post-production workflows running remotely during COVID-19. After testing other remote access solutions, they chose Splashtop to meet their needs for security and high-performance remote productivity.
Explore these Popular Solutions
Remote Access
Get secure and high-performance access to your computers from any device, anywhere. Work remotely just like you would in-person with Splashtop Remote Access.
Remote Support
Remotely support computers and mobile devices with a secure, easy-to-use, unattended and on-demand IT remote support solution: Splashtop Remote Support.
Endpoint & Patch Management
Monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software management, deployment, policies & more with Splashtop AEM.
Foxpass
Foxpass Cloud RADIUS and Cloud PKI makes it simple to protect your Wi-Fi and networks with identity- and certificate-based authentication.
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop's security and usability are unrivaled. Our IT support can now dedicate more time to users.
John Williams, International IT Director at GE
From Our Happy Customers
I really appreciate the Splashtop support team’s courteous nature. That’s pivotal for people in technology. I really appreciate that because it makes my job easier, so thank you.
Adrienne Grant, Technology Coordinator at St. Joseph's School for the Deaf
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop has the features we need and the price was more in line with what we would like to pay.
Jon Quincy, IT Manager at Strobel Energy Group