IoT Remote Access - Manage & Support Devices from Anywhere 

Remote Access for IoT Devices - Manage & Support From Anywhere
Maximize uptime for your mobile computers, POS systems, scanners, ELDs and more
Remote Support for IoT Devices: Streamline Support and Monitoring for Maximum Efficiency
Splashtop remote access and support software is SOC 2 compliant and supports other industry and government standards and regulations including GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPPA and FERPA.
Optimize IoT Operations with Remote Monitoring and Support
Protect your IoT investments and maximize uptime with attended remote support and unattended remote support capabilities. Provide on-demand device support during peak business hours to eliminate lengthy device downtime. Remotely monitor and manage devices to ensure they are updated and keep business operations running smoothly.
Enhance Technician Productivity with Remote Access Tools
Enable technicians to manage and respond to support requests fast, minimizing disruptions to revenue-impacting tasks. With remote access, centralized IT teams can support more locations at once eliminating the need to have local onsite IT technicians. Advanced monitoring and alerting capability allow technicians to proactively resolve issues, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.
Minimize Onsite Tech Visits with Augmented Reality Support
Access the camera of on-site mobile devices and experience interactive augmented reality annotations and voice communication. Solve problems quickly, especially when devices can’t connect to the internet. Remote or level 2 tech experts can troubleshoot as if they are onsite, then provide step-by-step guidance to onsite staff. Resolve issues in a fraction of the time it would take to send a technician.
Industry Solutions
Retail & Restaurants
Retail POS systems are the backbone of business operations while music systems and digital displays enhance the customer experience. When POS devices go down, it can have a significant impact on revenue as well as the customer experience. With Splashtop, technicians can easily monitor devices and proactively resolve problems when issues arise.
Hospitality
Digital signage and kiosks only enhance the customer journey when they work. Downtime can be frustrating for customers and create a negative experience with your brand. With Splashtop, you can easily access Windows or Android-based devices to remotely reboot systems, install systems updates and more to minimize downtime.
Transportation
Telematics and ELD devices have numerous benefits including route optimization, increased driver safety and more. However, supporting devices that are in numerous disparate locations can be difficult. Splashtop makes it easy to troubleshoot and resolve problems in real-time and support users wherever they are.
Logistics & Warehousing
Rugged devices and scanners are central to logistics operations, enabling everything from shipping and receiving, to picking and packing. Device downtime can impact employee productivity and ultimately cause shipping delays that impact the customer experience. Splashtop enables centralized IT teams to quickly provide on-demand support as well as update and maintain devices during off hours to minimize business impact.
10 Key Features of Splashtop IoT Remote Support
- Broad device support for mobile computers, rugged devices & scanners, kiosks, digital signage, POS systems, ELDs and more
- Monitor online status
- 1-to-many APK push-install
- Remotely reboot and dispatch files
- Android system inventory and report
- Android Enterprise ready for easy AppConfig and deployment with existing MDM solutions
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- Raspberry Pi support
- Cloud or on-premise deployments
- Complete security features with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption
IoT Remote Access: Supported Platforms and Operating Systems
CASE STUDY
1000+ Endpoints. 46 Locations. No Problem.
Find out how Peter Pane Restaurants was able to provide on-demand remote support utilizing augmented reality to reduce their device downtime.
Key Benefits of Remotely Accessing IoT Devices
Remotely accessing IoT devices brings numerous advantages that can significantly enhance business operations:
Enhanced Operational Efficiency: By remotely accessing IoT devices, businesses can manage and monitor their networks without the need for on-site visits. This leads to more streamlined operations, faster decision-making, and reduced downtime.
Real-Time Troubleshooting and Maintenance: Remote access software allows for immediate troubleshooting and maintenance of IoT devices. Issues can be diagnosed and resolved in real-time, preventing potential disruptions and ensuring continuous operation.
Scalability Across Multiple Locations: As businesses grow, so does their network of IoT devices. Splashtop remote access provides the scalability needed to manage a large number of devices across multiple locations, without the need for additional infrastructure or on-site staff.
Strengthened Security Measures: Regular remote updates and security patches ensure that IoT devices remain secure against evolving cyber threats. Remote access also enables the implementation of advanced security protocols, safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining compliance with industry standards.
Cost Savings and Resource Optimization: Remote access reduces the need for physical travel and on-site maintenance, leading to significant cost savings. Resources can be reallocated to other critical areas of the business, further enhancing productivity and efficiency.
These benefits make remote access to IoT devices not just a convenience, but a strategic advantage for businesses aiming to maintain agility, security, and efficiency in an increasingly connected world.