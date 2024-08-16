IoT Remote Access - Manage & Support Devices from Anywhere 

Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Remote device management and support from anywhere

Remote Access for IoT Devices - Manage & Support From Anywhere

Maximize uptime for your mobile computers, POS systems, scanners, ELDs and more

Get StartedLearn More

Remote Support for IoT Devices: Streamline Support and Monitoring for Maximum Efficiency

Splashtop remote access and support software is SOC 2 compliant and supports other industry and government standards and regulations including GDPR, CCPA, PCI, HIPPA and FERPA.

  • Optimize IoT Operations with Remote Monitoring and Support

    Protect your IoT investments and maximize uptime with attended remote support and unattended remote support capabilities. Provide on-demand device support during peak business hours to eliminate lengthy device downtime. Remotely monitor and manage devices to ensure they are updated and keep business operations running smoothly. 

  • Enhance Technician Productivity with Remote Access Tools

    Enable technicians to manage and respond to support requests fast, minimizing disruptions to revenue-impacting tasks. With remote access, centralized IT teams can support more locations at once eliminating the need to have local onsite IT technicians. Advanced monitoring and alerting capability allow technicians to proactively resolve issues, increasing efficiency and reducing costs. 

  • Minimize Onsite Tech Visits with Augmented Reality Support

    Access the camera of on-site mobile devices and experience interactive augmented reality annotations and voice communication. Solve problems quickly, especially when devices can’t connect to the internet. Remote or level 2 tech experts can troubleshoot as if they are onsite, then provide step-by-step guidance to onsite staff. Resolve issues in a fraction of the time it would take to send a technician. 

Industry Solutions

Retail & Restaurants

Retail POS systems are the backbone of business operations while music systems and digital displays enhance the customer experience. When POS devices go down, it can have a significant impact on revenue as well as the customer experience.  With Splashtop, technicians can easily monitor devices and proactively resolve problems when issues arise. 

Hospitality 

Digital signage and kiosks only enhance the customer journey when they work. Downtime can be frustrating for customers and create a negative experience with your brand. With Splashtop, you can easily access Windows or Android-based devices to remotely reboot systems, install systems updates and more to minimize downtime. 

Transportation  

Telematics and ELD devices have numerous benefits including route optimization, increased driver safety and more.  However, supporting devices that are in numerous disparate locations can be difficult. Splashtop makes it easy to troubleshoot and resolve problems in real-time and support users wherever they are. 

Logistics & Warehousing

Rugged devices and scanners are central to logistics operations, enabling everything from shipping and receiving, to picking and packing. Device downtime can impact employee productivity and ultimately cause shipping delays that impact the customer experience. Splashtop enables centralized IT teams to quickly provide on-demand support as well as update and maintain devices during off hours to minimize business impact. 

10 Key Features of Splashtop IoT Remote Support

  • Broad device support for mobile computers, rugged devices & scanners, kiosks, digital signage, POS systems, ELDs and more
  • Monitor online status
  • 1-to-many APK push-install
  • Remotely reboot and dispatch files
  • Android system inventory and report
  • Android Enterprise ready for easy AppConfig and deployment with existing MDM solutions
  • Augmented Reality (AR)
  • Raspberry Pi support
  • Cloud or on-premise deployments
  • Complete security features with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption

IoT Remote Access: Supported Platforms and Operating Systems

Apple Logo
Android Logo
Windows Logo
Linux Logo
Ivanti One Certified
A modern restaurant interior with wooden tables, black chairs, hanging lights, indoor plants, and a large decorative tree, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

CASE STUDY

1000+ Endpoints. 46 Locations. No Problem.

Find out how Peter Pane Restaurants was able to provide on-demand remote support utilizing augmented reality to reduce their device downtime.

Read the Case Study

Key Benefits of Remotely Accessing IoT Devices

Remotely accessing IoT devices brings numerous advantages that can significantly enhance business operations:

  1. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: By remotely accessing IoT devices, businesses can manage and monitor their networks without the need for on-site visits. This leads to more streamlined operations, faster decision-making, and reduced downtime.

  2. Real-Time Troubleshooting and Maintenance: Remote access software allows for immediate troubleshooting and maintenance of IoT devices. Issues can be diagnosed and resolved in real-time, preventing potential disruptions and ensuring continuous operation.

  3. Scalability Across Multiple Locations: As businesses grow, so does their network of IoT devices. Splashtop remote access provides the scalability needed to manage a large number of devices across multiple locations, without the need for additional infrastructure or on-site staff.

  4. Strengthened Security Measures: Regular remote updates and security patches ensure that IoT devices remain secure against evolving cyber threats. Remote access also enables the implementation of advanced security protocols, safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining compliance with industry standards.

  5. Cost Savings and Resource Optimization: Remote access reduces the need for physical travel and on-site maintenance, leading to significant cost savings. Resources can be reallocated to other critical areas of the business, further enhancing productivity and efficiency.

These benefits make remote access to IoT devices not just a convenience, but a strategic advantage for businesses aiming to maintain agility, security, and efficiency in an increasingly connected world.

Ready to Get Started?

Contact UsLearn More

FAQs

What is remote IoT?
Is an IoT remote connection secure?
Are IoT devices remotely controllable?
How to remotely control IoT devices over the internet?
What are the common challenges in remote IoT device access?
How do I ensure data privacy when accessing IoT devices remotely?