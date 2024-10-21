Endpoint Management Add-On
Grow Your IT Impact, Not Your IT Effort
Automate endpoint management and security to keep your business agile and protected as you grow
Real-Time Patch Management to Complement Intune and Other MDMs
No more waiting—address zero-day vulnerabilities and other critical issues as soon as they emerge, saving valuable time while keeping your systems secure. Real problems deserve real-time solutions—don't leave your systems exposed.
Improved Visibility and Control
Gain oversight of all endpoints through a single-pane dashboard, allowing easy tracking of assets, monitoring security health, and maintaining compliance with SOC 2, ISO/IEC 27001, and other regulations.
Consolidated Remote Access, Support, and Management
Automated IT tasks make it fast and easy to manage distributed environments with endpoint policies, proactive alerting, real-time patching and remediation tools.
Splashtop Endpoint Management Capabilities
OS and 3rd Party Patch
Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software and having greater control over deployed versions.
Policy Framework
Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.
Proactive Alerts and Remediation
Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions.
Customizable Dashboard
Gain comprehensive visibility across the environment and instant remediation.
1-to-Many Actions
Execute or schedule tasks across multiple endpoints simultaneously, including mass deployment, remote commands, and more.
Background Actions
Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.
"With Splashtop Remote Support, we can focus on scaling up our business and streamlining our operations while ensuring our clients are satisfied with our services."
Tommy Boulay, IT Manager
75%
Support Requests Resolved Remotely
2500
Devices Managed