Solutions for Secure Remote Access and Support
Empowering individuals, teams, and organizations with secure, reliable, and high-performance remote access and support solutions tailored to their unique needs.
Splashtop Solutions
There's a solution for every role, need and industry. Find the one that's right for you.
Remote Workers
Seamlessly connect to your office workstation from anywhere.
IT Support and Helpdesk
Provide instant remote support for attended and unattended devices.
Endpoint Management and Security
Automate patching, monitor device health, and secure endpoints in real time.
MSPs
Deliver premium remote services to clients while simplifying management.
OEM
Integrate Splashtop remote access and screen mirroring into your solutions.
Vulnerability and Patch Management
Automate updates for OS and third-party software's and mitigate security risks efficiently.
RDP/VPN Alternative
Replace RDP/VPN infrastructure with secure, fast remote access.
VDI/DaaS Alternative
High performance, quick-to-deploy remote access to existing Windows, Mac & Linux computers, servers and virtual machines.
On-Premises Deployment
Self-hosted remote access and support to meet your security and compliance requirements.
Remote Support for IoT
Manage IoT devices and resolve issues seamlessly without onsite IT teams.
Field Support
Connect experts and on-site teams with AR-enabled remote assistance and resolve issues faster.
Remote Access via RDP/SSH/VNC
Use Splashtop Connector for secure connections without VPN or installing an agent.
Remote Work with Wacom
The Splashtop-Wacom collaboration enables seamless use of your Wacom devices on any computer.
Remote Lab Access
Remote access for students from any device or location, at any time.
Antivirus
Protect your Windows and Mac computers with award-winning anti-malware technology powered by Bitdefender.
Education
Remote access and support that ensures learning and work continue outside of class for students, faculty, and IT.
Media and Entertainment
Create and edit from anywhere with fast and secure remote access to high-end workstations.
Healthcare
Help more patients, boost your productivity, and work from room to room with compliant remote access.
Retail
Increase revenue and customer satisfaction across multiple locations with a unified platform for endpoint management and end-user support.
Public Sector
Secure remote work, support and collaboration for state and local agencies.
Architecture and Design
High-performance remote access to specialized, resource-intensive software from anywhere.
Accounting
Securely remote into client computers or access accounting software to support all tax-related tasks.
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop's security and usability are unrivaled. Our IT support can now dedicate more time to users.
John Williams, CEO of Mediator
From Our Happy Customers
We recommended Splashtop for a variety of reasons: the cost, persistent client, enforced two-factor authentication and user management for individual technicians.
Edward O'Dell, IT Support Specialist at Virginia Tech
From Our Happy Customers
The remote access availability to our clients is a huge selling point; we have over 20 clients using Splashtop to access their systems remotely.
Matthew Buechler, President and Senior Technical Consultant of Midwest PROTECH