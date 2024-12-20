Stay Secure. Stay Updated.
Simplify and Automate Patch Management with Splashtop
Keep your endpoints up-to-date and secure with Splashtop's real-time, automated patch management solution. Seamlessly manage updates across all endpoints to improve efficiency, ensure compliance and minimize vulnerabilities.
Real-Time Updates with Greater Control
Deploy patches instantly to address zero-day vulnerabilities and critical issues, minimizing risk.
Choose between automated or manual update options with version management for greater control.
Customize and schedule updates to minimize disruptions and align with organizational needs.
Policy-Driven Management
Configure flexible patching policies tailored to IT strategies, including pre-approved versions and automated approvals.
Simplify management across multiple teams and devices with policy inheritance.
Implement ring updates to stagger rollouts, ensuring patches are tested before wider deployment.
Manage Updates for OS & Third-Party Software
Update and secure third-party applications like browsers and key business applications.
Apply critical security updates for Windows and Mac OS promptly, reducing potential risks.
Enhanced Visibility and Insights
Access detailed reports and logs for executed patch updates to ensure visibility and accountability.
Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard.
Benefits of Choosing Splashtop for Patch Management
Enhanced Security and Compliance
Address vulnerabilities with real-time patching for OS and third-party applications while ensuring compliance with detailed insights, inventory reporting, and policy configurations.
Consolidated Remote Support and Endpoint Management
Unify remote access, support, endpoint management, and security in a single platform to streamline workflows and improve IT efficiency.
Easy to Use
Simplify patch deployment with an intuitive interface and automation tools, enabling IT teams to focus on higher-value strategic initiatives.
Great Value for IT Teams
Reduce operational costs with competitive pricing and a scalable platform that supports hybrid and remote workforces across growing multi-OS device fleets.