Skip to main content
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial

Stay Secure. Stay Updated.

Simplify and Automate Patch Management with Splashtop

Keep your endpoints up-to-date and secure with Splashtop's real-time, automated patch management solution. Seamlessly manage updates across all endpoints to improve efficiency, ensure compliance and minimize vulnerabilities.

Free Trial

Real-Time Updates with Greater Control

  • Deploy patches instantly to address zero-day vulnerabilities and critical issues, minimizing risk. 

  • Choose between automated or manual update options with version management for greater control. 

  • Customize and schedule updates to minimize disruptions and align with organizational needs.

Policy-Driven Management

  • Configure flexible patching policies tailored to IT strategies, including pre-approved versions and automated approvals. 

  • Simplify management across multiple teams and devices with policy inheritance. 

  • Implement ring updates to stagger rollouts, ensuring patches are tested before wider deployment. 

Manage Updates for OS & Third-Party Software

  • Update and secure third-party applications like browsers and key business applications. 

  • Apply critical security updates for Windows and Mac OS promptly, reducing potential risks. 

Enhanced Visibility and Insights

  • Access detailed reports and logs for executed patch updates to ensure visibility and accountability. 

  • Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard. 

Benefits of Choosing Splashtop for Patch Management

  • Enhanced Security and Compliance

    Address vulnerabilities with real-time patching for OS and third-party applications while ensuring compliance with detailed insights, inventory reporting, and policy configurations.

  • Consolidated Remote Support and Endpoint Management

    Unify remote access, support, endpoint management, and security in a single platform to streamline workflows and improve IT efficiency.

  • Easy to Use

    Simplify patch deployment with an intuitive interface and automation tools, enabling IT teams to focus on higher-value strategic initiatives.

  • Great Value for IT Teams

    Reduce operational costs with competitive pricing and a scalable platform that supports hybrid and remote workforces across growing multi-OS device fleets.

Get Started with Splashtop

Free Trial
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.