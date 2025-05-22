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Become a Leader in Work‑From‑Anywhere Solutions

With Splashtop, we make it easy for you to offer high-performing, easy-to-use remote solutions

The Splashtop PartnerConnect Ecosystem

Splashtop Reseller Partners

Our Value Added Resellers (VARs) and distributors work closely with Splashtop’s channel team to provide you with the best remote access solutions for your business needs.

Find a Reseller

Splashtop Integration Partners

We integrate remote access and wireless screen mirroring technology into ITSM, ticketing systems, RMM solutions and more to provide you with the best solutions for your needs.

Find an Integration Partner

Splashtop Co‑Marketing Partners

We work with software providers in their marketplaces and exchanges to ensure our customers get the best complementary software and hardware solutions.

Find a Co‑Marketing Partner

Become a Splashtop Partner

Our partners make it possible for us to expand our customer base and make flexible work easier for all.

Become a PartnerSign In to Partner Portal

We ensure our customers have:

  • The best-value remote access
  • Support solutions

Explore Our Current Partners

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AK Networks Logo
Aerion Logo
KDDI logo
Bitdefender logo
Autodesk Logo
Adobe Logo
The Weather Company Logo
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TD SYNNEX logo
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