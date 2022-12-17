Splashtop Streamer Downloads

Skip to main content
Install the Splashtop Streamer on any Windows, Mac, or Linux computers that you want to remotely access, view, and control from another device using the Splashtop app.

For Individual Use

Splashtop Personal

Start the Personal Streamer download on this computer. You'll be able to remotely access it from the Splashtop app on another device.

For Individuals and Teams

Splashtop Business Access, Enterprise, SOS or Remote Support

Install/deploy the Streamer.

Remote Access and Collaboration in Class

Splashtop Classroom

Download the Classroom Streamer

On-Premises Remote Access and Support

Splashtop On-Prem

Download the On-Prem streamer from our downloads page.

Additional Information

Need to update your streamer?

Open the Streamer and select About, Check for Updates. If you’re on version 3.0 or older, use the links above to install the latest.

Need the Splashtop app?

Looking for the Splashtop app that goes on the computer or device you will use to remotely access your computer? Get the app from our downloads page.

Need the Splashtop SOS app to receive assistance from a technician?

Go to help.splashtop.com to get the SOS app.

