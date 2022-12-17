Splashtop Streamer Downloads
Install the Splashtop Streamer on any Windows, Mac, or Linux computers that you want to remotely access, view, and control from another device using the Splashtop app.
For Individual Use
Splashtop Personal
Start the Personal Streamer download on this computer. You'll be able to remotely access it from the Splashtop app on another device.
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Business Access, Enterprise, SOS or Remote Support
Install/deploy the Streamer.
Remote Access and Collaboration in Class
Splashtop Classroom
Download the Classroom Streamer
On-Premises Remote Access and Support
Splashtop On-Prem
Download the On-Prem streamer from our downloads page.
Additional Information
Need to update your streamer?
Open the Streamer and select About, Check for Updates. If you’re on version 3.0 or older, use the links above to install the latest.
Need the Splashtop app?
Looking for the Splashtop app that goes on the computer or device you will use to remotely access your computer? Get the app from our downloads page.
Need the Splashtop SOS app to receive assistance from a technician?
Go to help.splashtop.com to get the SOS app.