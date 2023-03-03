Need a TeamViewer Replacement? Replace TeamViewer with Splashtop
Enjoy the benefits of switching to Splashtop and get set up with ease
Why Splashtop is the Best TeamViewer Replacement
You’ll save! We guarantee you’ll save 50% per year when you choose Splashtop over TeamViewer. Plus you’ll get all the top remote access features you need.
Hassle-free subscription management! Turn off auto-renewal at any time with a single click with Splashtop, unlike TeamViewer’s difficult cancellation process.
Thousands of 5-star reviews! Splashtop earns higher user satisfaction ratings from third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites. Try it and you’ll see why!
A customer service experience you’ll love! Build a long-lasting partnership with a team that puts you first.
You’ll enjoy a better remote access solution! See our full comparison to find out why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.
Replacing TeamViewer with Splashtop is Easy
Whether you use TeamViewer to remotely access one computer, several computers, or even for a whole organization’s remote access needs, setting up Splashtop is simple.
Once you get your Splashtop subscription or free trial started, you just need to do two things to replace TeamViewer. First, deploy the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that you want to remotely access. Second, download the Splashtop Business App on your computers or mobile devices to remotely access the computers that you put the Streamer on.
That’s it! You can even use TeamViewer to mass deploy Splashtop to your devices. Check out the steps for migrating from TeamViewer to Splashtop.
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Business Access
Starts at $5/month
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.
For IT, Support and Help Desks
Splashtop SOS
Starts at $17/month
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
Splashtop Enterprise
TeamViewer Tensor Alternative
For combined remote access and remote support software to meet your advanced security needs.
More Reasons Why Splashtop is the Ideal TeamViewer Replacement
Remote Desktop Software for Any Device
No matter the operating system or device, Splashtop has you covered! Splashtop supports Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome OS devices. Remote desktop has never been more accessible
Industry Leading Security
Encrypted connections, multi-level password options, two-factor authentication, and other security features all ensure that your data is safe. Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
High Quality Performance
Enjoy consistent high performance that enables 4K streaming up to 60fps (and iMac Pro Retina 5K streaming), color fidelity, real-time remote connections and low latency.
Top Tools & Features
Drag-and-drop file transfer, multi monitor support, chat, remote print, remote reboot, remote wake-on-LAN, user & device management, and more! All at a fraction of the price compared to TeamViewer. See our TeamViewer pricing comparison.