Need a TeamViewer Replacement? Replace TeamViewer with Splashtop

Whether you use TeamViewer to remotely access one computer, several computers, or even for a whole organization’s remote access needs, setting up Splashtop is simple.

Once you get your Splashtop subscription or free trial started, you just need to do two things to replace TeamViewer. First, deploy the Splashtop Streamer on the computers that you want to remotely access. Second, download the Splashtop Business App on your computers or mobile devices to remotely access the computers that you put the Streamer on.

That’s it! You can even use TeamViewer to mass deploy Splashtop to your devices. Check out the steps for migrating from TeamViewer to Splashtop.