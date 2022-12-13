AnyDesk Commercial Use Detected?

AnyDesk Commercial Detection is a HEADACHE
If you've been using the free version of AnyDesk and had your remote connections blocked after a few minutes due to suspected commercial use, we've got your back. When AnyDesk detects that you’re using their free license for commercial purposes, they’ll limit your remote connections to get you to pay for a commercial plan.
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Business Access
Starts at $5/month
Compared to $14.90/month for AnyDesk Solo
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.
For IT, Support and Help Desks
Splashtop SOS
Starts at $17/month
Compared to AnyDesk plans starting at $29.90/month
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
For Large Teams
Splashtop Enterprise
For combined remote access and remote support software across your business, organization, or educational institution.
G2 Remote Desktop User Satisfaction Scores – Splashtop vs. AnyDesk
Why Choose Splashtop
Splashtop is reliable, secure, high performance, and cost effective when compared to AnyDesk. You’ll enjoy unlimited access to your computers from anywhere, at any time, and from any device. Plus you’ll get all the top features such as drag-and-drop file transfer, remote print, chat, multi monitor support, and more.
You’ll get an industry-leading customer service experience with Splashtop, which is why Splashtop earned the highest NPS score in the industry (as rated by users and third-party reviewer G2). AnyDesk also requires 28 days advanced notice to cancel your subscription. At Splashtop, you can simply disable auto-renewal anytime via a simple click in the web console. Splashtop is committed to delivering the best value and service.