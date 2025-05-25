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Splashtop Remote Support

An easy-to-use remote support solution that delivers multi-platform support and enables quick troubleshooting and resolution. Enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction with fast, secure, and reliable connections.

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Choose a Remote Support Plan That Meets Your Needs

Remote Support - SOS

Starting at

$22/ month/ concurrent user license

Billed annually at $259 or $399 per concurrent user

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  • Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
  • Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
    • Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
    • Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
    • Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
      • 1 license: 300 managed computers
      • 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
      • 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
      • 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
  • Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation
  • Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
  • Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
    • Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
    • Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
    • Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
      • 1 license: 300 managed computers
      • 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
      • 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
      • 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
  • Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation

Remote Support - Enterprise

Contact us for customizable licensing and pricing

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For teams needing everything in SOS plus

  • Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
  • Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
  • More than 1,200 managed devices

For teams needing everything in SOS plus

  • Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
  • Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
  • More than 1,200 managed devices
  • On-Prem option available

Autonomous Endpoint Management

Available with Remote Support licenses.

Learn MoreSchedule a Demo

Efficiently manage, monitor, and secure every endpoint.

  • Automate patch management and software updates for streamlined IT operations. 

  • Monitor device health in real-time, enabling proactive issue resolution.

  • Gain centralized control over multiple endpoints, minimizing manual intervention.

  • Track and manage hardware and software inventory across all endpoints for complete visibility.


Flexible and Scalable Licensing

Adapt to your organization’s demands with flexible licensing options. Choose Remote Access licenses to enable remote workers to access their own work computers and Remote Support licenses for IT to support and manage devices.

Looking for per-endpoint pricing or our legacy remote support products (Basic, Plus and Premium)

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Plan Comparison

Product Features
SOSEnterprise
# unattended computers per license
Choose between 10 or 300 computers
300
# users per license
10
10
High-performance
Robust security
Attended access with session code
Attended support for iOS and Android devices
Session reboot and reconnect
Elevate to admin
Custom branding of SOS app
PSA ticketing and ITSM integration
  • # unattended computers per license: Choose between 10 or 300 computers
  • # users per license : 10
  • High-performance
  • Robust security
  • Attended access with session code
  • Attended support for iOS and Android devices
  • Session reboot and reconnect
  • Elevate to admin
  • Custom branding of SOS app
  • PSA ticketing and ITSM integration
  • Multiple Technicians (Up to 3) in One Support Session
  • Chat
  • In-session voice call
  • File transfer (including copy-and-paste and drag-and-drop)
  • Session recording
  • Multi-to-multi monitor
  • Share screen via web link
  • User role and access management
  • User and computer grouping
  • Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender add-on
  • End-user remote access licensing
  • Free Vulnerability Insights
  • Autonomous Endpoint Management add-on
  • Background Actions
  • Advanced security features like SSO, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, and more.
  • Unattended Android access
  • Advanced service desk workflow
  • Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality and Splashtop Connector

Remote Support Feature Highlights

Select the tabs to see top features in each plan

Remote Support SOS includes these features:

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Remote Control for Managed Devices

Get remote access to Windows, Mac and Linux machines instantly from any device, with or without an end-user present.

Blue icon showing a password entry field with three dots and a clock symbol in front, suggesting time-based password or timed authentication.

On-Demand Support

Provide quick, ad-hoc support to end-users on computers and mobile devices via a session code, without a pre-installed agent.

Chat icon

Chat

Chat with the user at the remote computer while in a session or outside a session.

Connected dots icon

Integration with Ticketing and ITSM

Integrate with leading PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions, including Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and Microsoft Teams.

Elevate to admin icon

Elevate to Admin

Elevate the session privilege to admin when accessing a Windows standard user session to interact with UAC, perform admin level operations, and support reboot and reconnect.

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Multiple Technicians in One Support Session

Up to three technicians can connect and collaborate on the same support session (requires a multi-license subscription).

Voice call icon

Voice Call

Make your support sessions more efficient with in-session voice call, which provides users with an additional way to communicate during remote support sessions.

A blue outline of an eye is centered on a graph-like background, with one arrow pointing upward and to the right, suggesting vision, view, or data visualization.

Free Vulnerability Insights

Gain visibility into CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) and KEVs (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) and get AI-powered insights to help prioritize vulnerabilities for remediation.

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Background Actions

Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.

Endpoint Monitoring and Management icon

Autonomous Endpoint Management (Add-on)

Efficiently monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software deployment, dashboard insights, policies and more – all from Splashtop Console. Learn more

Enterprise Remote Support includes all the features of SOS, plus:

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Advanced Security Features

With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.

Unattended Android access icon

Unattended Android Access

Remotely support and control Android devices from your PC (Windows or Mac), iOS, or Android device, even without an end-user present. You can remotely control Android phones and tablets from your computer to complete your IT and support tasks with ease.

Blue line drawing of a headset with a microphone, representing customer support or a call center.

Advanced Service Desk Workflow

Provide advanced on-demand support with technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via SOS Call and webform widgets, session routing, and more

Blue outline illustration of a 3D cube with a hand icon below it, pointing upward as if selecting or interacting with the cube, on a light gray background.

Augmented Reality (Add-on)

Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and AR annotations. Add this capability with the Splashtop Enterprise Augmented Reality Add-On.

Blue icon of a USB cable with two connectors, one on each end, depicted on a light gray background.

Splashtop Connector (Add-on)

Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent. Add the Splashtop Connector to your Splashtop Enterprise subscription.

The #1 Rated Remote Support Software Solution

Trusted by IT teams and businesses globally to provide secure, fast, and reliable support that enhances productivity, efficiency, and user satisfaction.

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From Our Happy Customers

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An incredible weight off my shoulders

"For any organization that is looking for an easily administered remote desktop solution, perhaps remote access for employees, or for remote IT support, I would say to look no further than Splashtop."

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Verified Reviewer

Administrator in Information Technology – Government

From Our Happy Customers

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Simply the best

"Out of all the remote support software I have used this is the easiest and the most reliable to use. We can easily access the computers and undertake all the work needed and also support all the devices used by customers, including Windows, Mac OS and Linux."

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Verified Reviewer

Director in Information Technology – Entertainment Company

From Our Happy Customers

The image shows the white letter G and number 2 combined into a logo within a solid orange-red circle.

Reliable and quick tool for supporting clients

"Unattended access is quick and easy enough for end users who have little to no experience using computers. When connected the software is simple yet robust enough to perform any needed functions. It has become a lifeline for our company and used constantly."

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Treldon H.

Product Support Manager, Small-Business

From Our Happy Customers

The image shows the white letter G and number 2 combined into a logo within a solid orange-red circle.

The best product I've used for remote support

"I've been using Splashtop Remote Support for almost ten years now. They have consistently added improvements that show they understand the needs of SMBs and service providers. The implementation was trouble-free."

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David M.

Director Information Technology, Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)

From Our Happy Customers

"I started using Splashtop and was amazed by the quality of the product and connections. It made sense to dump my much more expensive TeamViewer subscription for Splashtop. It does everything I need without breaking the bank. Some of my colleagues have been on Splashtop for years and love it too."

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Todd Lincoln

Principal, TML Consulting

From Our Happy Customers

"Splashtop is easy for support people and supported users alike. Simple to install, intuitive UI. Super fast screen rendering in my experience, compared to AnyDesk and TeamViewer."

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Alan Adler

Owner, Standout Designs

From Our Happy Customers

"Splashtop provides everything we need in an on-demand support application. It’s easy to use for our customers and the price can’t be beat. Highly recommend!"

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Colin Pearce

Founder, Inderly

From Our Happy Customers

"Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works."

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Michael Tott

Fore Computers

From Our Happy Customers

"I have to say I am extremely impressed with the Splashtop product line. This is by far the best value in remote support/remote access. I am loving the simplicity/reliability, and my clients are loving it as well. Outstanding product."

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Steven Levin

Imagine Networks

From Our Happy Customers

"I have used TeamViewer and LogMeIn for remote support for years. Then Splashtop came along and it’s faster and cheaper. Simple UI, very efficient, and GREAT CUSTOMER SUPPORT!"

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Nick Kapinakis

Integrated Intellinet Quality Systems

Advanced Data Protection & Security

Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.

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    Secure Infrastructure

    Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.

    Learn More
  • Blue outline of a computer monitor with a padlock in front of it, symbolizing computer security or protected access.

    Advanced Security Features

    With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.

    Learn More
  • Blue GDPR text in bold capital letters, centered over a stylized globe outline, representing the General Data Protection Regulation and global data privacy.

    Standards and Compliance

    A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.

    Learn More

FAQs

What is a technician / concurrent user?
What is the difference between Remote Access and Remote Support licenses?
What is attended vs. unattended support?
How many computers or devices can I access at once?
Can two people access a remote computer at the same time?
How can I get the endpoint management capabilities?
Where can I download Splashtop?
How can I upgrade or add to an existing subscription?
Do you offer monthly subscriptions?
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