Splashtop Remote Support
Cost-effective and powerful endpoint monitoring and management solution for MSPs and IT Professionals
Access, Monitor, and Manage from Anywhere
Simplify IT and support operations with dashboard insights, automation, and secure remote access.
Start Your Free Trial
Why Choose Splashtop?
- Flexible and scalable plans based on the number of managed endpoints
- Monthly and annual subscriptions to support MSP business models
- Includes unlimited technicians and technician devices to connect from
- Huge savings as compared to other competitors
Start Your SubscriptionStart Free Trial
Flexible Option
Monthly Pricing
Starting at $47.90/month
Billed monthly
$47.90/month for 25 computers
$71.90/month for 50 computers
$95.90/month for 100 computers
$191.90/month for 250 computers
$311.90/month for 500 computers
$407.90/month for 750 computers
$479.90/month for 1000 computers
For more computers, see all pricing
Save 15%
Annual Pricing
Starting at $40/month
Billed annually
$40/month for 25 computers (billed annually at $479)
$60/month for 50 computers (billed annually at $719)
$80/month for 100 computers (billed annually at $959)
$160/month for 250 computers (billed annually at $1,919)
$260/month for 500 computers (billed annually at $3,119)
$340/month for 750 computers (billed annually at $4,079)
$400/month for 1000 computers (billed annually at $4,799)
For more computers, see all pricing
Top Features
High-Performance
Advanced performance architecture powers blazing-fast remote access with interactive HD video and audio sessions and frame rates up to 60 fps.
Comprehensive Platform Support and Access from Any Device
A single solution for your diverse fleet of endpoints. Access and control all of your Windows workstations, Windows servers, Mac, and Linux endpoints (remote control of Android and Chromebook devices is supported on some plans). Connect from any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device. Also access virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure, and others, all from the same application.
Unattended Android Access
Increase your support footprint - remotely support and access Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged devices, POS, kiosks, and set top boxes. Learn more.
User Access Management and Computer Grouping
Invite users with a specified team role. Organize your users and/or endpoints into groups for more effective management. User/computer access permissions can be specified at an individual level or through group settings.
Easy Deployment
Create customized deployment packages and install yourself, share the install link, or mass deploy with msi or exe and distribute efficiently through GPO, Intune, JAMF, or an RMM.
Windows Update Management
Keeping Windows updated is essential for security and performance. View available updates, install specific updates, and customize a Windows Update schedule and policy. Also available as a 1-to-Many bulk action.
Endpoint Security Dashboard
View endpoint security protection status for all your Windows and Mac endpoints. See which endpoints are protected by Bitdefender, Windows Defender, Kaspersky, and more.
Configurable Alerts
Set up custom alerts to monitor computer status, software installation, memory usage, and more. Configure alert notifications to be sent via email or review them in the Splashtop web console.
View Event Logs
Get quick access to Windows event logs by clicking the gear icon next to a computer in the web console.
System Inventory Dashboard and History
View and compare snapshots of your endpoints' hardware and software inventory. View historical change logs. Export and analyze system hardware and software inventory lists.
1-to-Many Actions
Simplify endpoint management by instantly executing or scheduling tasks to multiple endpoints simultaneously, from your Splashtop web console. Includes mass deployment, remote command, PowerShell, custom script execution, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows Updates. Available for Windows and Mac.
Remote Command Prompt
Launch a remote command prompt or terminal window to send background commands to a Windows or Mac computer. Also available as a 1-to-Many bulk action.
Deploy and Manage Splashtop Antivirus
Protect your managed Windows and Mac computers with Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender! Purchase, deploy, and manage antivirus directly from your Splashtop console. View protection status, threat count, manage custom policies, and more. Learn More.
Enable End-User Remote Access
Create up to 50 end-user accounts to provide those users with remote access to their computers that are managed under your Remote Support Premium plan. To enable more than 50 end-users, please contact us for pricing.
Security Is Our Top Priority
Secure Infrastructure
Splashtop's cloud infrastructure is hosted on AWS and provides a secure networking and computing environment. We adopt industry best practices in our development, deployment, and production environments with 24x7 intrusion detection and defense mechanisms enforced. Learn more about how we keep your computers, users, and data safe.
Advanced Security Features
Splashtop solutions are built to give IT full control over securing remote access for today's distributed workforce. Security features include two-factor authentication, single-sign on integration, endpoint MFA, blank screen, idle session timeout, remote connection notification, full session audit logging, and more. All remote sessions are protected with TLS and 256-bit AES encryption. Learn more about Splashtop’s security features.
Standards and Compliance
Splashtop is GDPR and SOC 2 compliant. Splashtop solutions are designed to support organizations in meeting their HIPAA, FERPA, PCI, and other industry compliance requirements.
Data and session privacy: Splashtop does not process, store, or have access to any of our users' computers or applications and data accessed during a remote session.
Learn more about Splashtop's security and compliance.
FAQs
What is a technician/user?
Technicians are individuals who will use Splashtop to provide remote support. You may create as many technician accounts as you need. End-user accounts are used to give end-users remote access to their computers which are managed under your account. You may create up to 50 end-user accounts with Remote Support Premium and you can purchase an add-on if you need more. You may resell Splashtop Business Access for that purpose.
How does the attended support feature work?
In addition to unlimited unattended access to managed endpoints, Splashtop Remote Support also allows the team owner and admins to share one concurrent attended support session to a Windows or Mac computer that isn’t managed under your account. You can enable attended technician management, multiple concurrent sessions, mobile device support, custom branding, and ticketing/ITSM system integrations by adding a Splashtop SOS subscription to your account.
How many computers can I access at once?
From your computer, you can simultaneously access as many as you want, up to the number of computers assigned to your user account in the dashboard, and the capability of your computer to handle multiple windows.From mobile devices or Chrome browser, you can access one computer at a time.
Can two people access a remote computer at the same time?
Yes.
How can I upgrade or add to an existing subscription?
In your my.splashtop.com web console, click your name in the upper right corner, and select Subscriptions.
Do you offer monthly subscriptions?
Yes, Splashtop Remote Support is available as a monthly plan. If you need it for longer, we recommend switching to an annual plan to save 15%!
How do I deploy to a large number of computers?
You can quickly mass deploy via msi or exe. It’s also easy to migrate from LogMeIn.
Where Can I Download Splashtop?
Install the Splashtop Business App on the Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iOS, and Android devices you want to remote from.
You can also download the Portable version of the Splashtop Business App if you don’t want to install software on the computer you’re remoting from (Windows only).
Deploy the Splashtop Streamer on the Windows and Mac computers you want to remote into.