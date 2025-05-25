Splashtop Remote Support
An easy-to-use remote support solution that delivers multi-platform support and enables quick troubleshooting and resolution. Enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction with fast, secure, and reliable connections.
Choose a Remote Support Plan That Meets Your Needs
Remote Support - SOS
Starting at
$22/ month/ concurrent user license
Billed annually at $259 or $399 per concurrent user
- Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
- Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
- Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
- Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
- Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
- 1 license: 300 managed computers
- 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
- 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
- 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
- Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation
- Access unlimited computers and mobile devices on-demand via a session code
- Remotely control and support managed endpoints with or without an end-user present
- Option 1: Get 10 managed computers per user license
- Option 2: Get 300 managed computers per user license
- Each license gives access to additional managed computers, up to 1,200. For example, for option 2:
- 1 license: 300 managed computers
- 2 licenses: 600 managed computers
- 3 licenses: 900 managed computers
- 4+ licenses: 1,200 managed computers
- Add on endpoint management capabilities for real-time patching, monitoring, and remediation
Remote Support - Enterprise
Contact us for customizable licensing and pricing
For teams needing everything in SOS plus
- Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
- Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
- More than 1,200 managed devices
For teams needing everything in SOS plus
- Enhanced security with SSO, granular access controls, IP whitelisting, and cloud recording
- Advanced IT support with service desk, unattended Android access, and APIs
- More than 1,200 managed devices
Autonomous Endpoint Management
Available with Remote Support licenses.
Efficiently manage, monitor, and secure every endpoint.
Automate patch management and software updates for streamlined IT operations.
Monitor device health in real-time, enabling proactive issue resolution.
Gain centralized control over multiple endpoints, minimizing manual intervention.
Track and manage hardware and software inventory across all endpoints for complete visibility.
Flexible and Scalable Licensing
Adapt to your organization’s demands with flexible licensing options. Choose Remote Access licenses to enable remote workers to access their own work computers and Remote Support licenses for IT to support and manage devices.
Looking for per-endpoint pricing or our legacy remote support products (Basic, Plus and Premium)
Plan Comparison
Product Features
|SOS
|Enterprise
|# unattended computers per license
Choose between 10 or 300 computers
300
|# users per license
10
10
|High-performance
|Robust security
|Attended access with session code
|Attended support for iOS and Android devices
|Session reboot and reconnect
|Elevate to admin
|Custom branding of SOS app
|PSA ticketing and ITSM integration
|Multiple Technicians (Up to 3) in One Support Session
|Chat
|In-session voice call
|File transfer (including copy-and-paste and drag-and-drop)
|Session recording
|Multi-to-multi monitor
|Share screen via web link
|User role and access management
|User and computer grouping
|Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender add-on
|End-user remote access licensing
|Free Vulnerability Insights
|Autonomous Endpoint Management add-on
|Background Actions
|Advanced security features like SSO, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, and more.
|Unattended Android access
|Advanced service desk workflow
|Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality and Splashtop Connector
- # unattended computers per license: Choose between 10 or 300 computers
- # users per license : 10
- High-performance
- Robust security
- Attended access with session code
- Attended support for iOS and Android devices
- Session reboot and reconnect
- Elevate to admin
- Custom branding of SOS app
- PSA ticketing and ITSM integration
- Multiple Technicians (Up to 3) in One Support Session
- Chat
- In-session voice call
- File transfer (including copy-and-paste and drag-and-drop)
- Session recording
- Multi-to-multi monitor
- Share screen via web link
- User role and access management
- User and computer grouping
- Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender add-on
- End-user remote access licensing
- Free Vulnerability Insights
- Autonomous Endpoint Management add-on
- Background Actions
- Advanced security features like SSO, SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, and more.
- Unattended Android access
- Advanced service desk workflow
- Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality and Splashtop Connector
Remote Support Feature Highlights
Select the tabs to see top features in each plan
Remote Support SOS includes these features:
Remote Control for Managed Devices
Get remote access to Windows, Mac and Linux machines instantly from any device, with or without an end-user present.
On-Demand Support
Provide quick, ad-hoc support to end-users on computers and mobile devices via a session code, without a pre-installed agent.
Chat
Chat with the user at the remote computer while in a session or outside a session.
Integration with Ticketing and ITSM
Integrate with leading PSA ticketing and ITSM solutions, including Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and Microsoft Teams.
Elevate to Admin
Elevate the session privilege to admin when accessing a Windows standard user session to interact with UAC, perform admin level operations, and support reboot and reconnect.
Multiple Technicians in One Support Session
Up to three technicians can connect and collaborate on the same support session (requires a multi-license subscription).
Voice Call
Make your support sessions more efficient with in-session voice call, which provides users with an additional way to communicate during remote support sessions.
Free Vulnerability Insights
Gain visibility into CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) and KEVs (Known Exploited Vulnerabilities) and get AI-powered insights to help prioritize vulnerabilities for remediation.
Background Actions
Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.
Autonomous Endpoint Management (Add-on)
Efficiently monitor, manage, and update devices with real-time patch management, software deployment, dashboard insights, policies and more – all from Splashtop Console. Learn more
Enterprise Remote Support includes all the features of SOS, plus:
Advanced Security Features
With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.
Unattended Android Access
Remotely support and control Android devices from your PC (Windows or Mac), iOS, or Android device, even without an end-user present. You can remotely control Android phones and tablets from your computer to complete your IT and support tasks with ease.
Advanced Service Desk Workflow
Provide advanced on-demand support with technician grouping, service channel management and invite links, support requests via SOS Call and webform widgets, session routing, and more
Augmented Reality (Add-on)
Connect to off-site locations and resolve issues live with camera sharing and AR annotations. Add this capability with the Splashtop Enterprise Augmented Reality Add-On.
Splashtop Connector (Add-on)
Securely bridge RDP, VNC, and SSH connections to computers and servers without using VPN or installing any remote access agent. Add the Splashtop Connector to your Splashtop Enterprise subscription.
The #1 Rated Remote Support Software Solution
Trusted by IT teams and businesses globally to provide secure, fast, and reliable support that enhances productivity, efficiency, and user satisfaction.
From Our Happy Customers
An incredible weight off my shoulders
"For any organization that is looking for an easily administered remote desktop solution, perhaps remote access for employees, or for remote IT support, I would say to look no further than Splashtop."
Verified Reviewer
Administrator in Information Technology – Government
From Our Happy Customers
Simply the best
"Out of all the remote support software I have used this is the easiest and the most reliable to use. We can easily access the computers and undertake all the work needed and also support all the devices used by customers, including Windows, Mac OS and Linux."
Verified Reviewer
Director in Information Technology – Entertainment Company
From Our Happy Customers
Reliable and quick tool for supporting clients
"Unattended access is quick and easy enough for end users who have little to no experience using computers. When connected the software is simple yet robust enough to perform any needed functions. It has become a lifeline for our company and used constantly."
Treldon H.
Product Support Manager, Small-Business
From Our Happy Customers
The best product I've used for remote support
"I've been using Splashtop Remote Support for almost ten years now. They have consistently added improvements that show they understand the needs of SMBs and service providers. The implementation was trouble-free."
David M.
Director Information Technology, Mid-Market (51-1000 emp.)
From Our Happy Customers
"I started using Splashtop and was amazed by the quality of the product and connections. It made sense to dump my much more expensive TeamViewer subscription for Splashtop. It does everything I need without breaking the bank. Some of my colleagues have been on Splashtop for years and love it too."
Todd Lincoln
Principal, TML Consulting
From Our Happy Customers
"Splashtop is easy for support people and supported users alike. Simple to install, intuitive UI. Super fast screen rendering in my experience, compared to AnyDesk and TeamViewer."
Alan Adler
Owner, Standout Designs
From Our Happy Customers
"Splashtop provides everything we need in an on-demand support application. It’s easy to use for our customers and the price can’t be beat. Highly recommend!"
Colin Pearce
Founder, Inderly
From Our Happy Customers
"Having used others; LogMeIn, TeamViewer, etc.; I have found Splashtop to be the fastest and most reliable. The people being supported also find the support software some of the easiest to use and it just works."
Michael Tott
Fore Computers
From Our Happy Customers
"I have to say I am extremely impressed with the Splashtop product line. This is by far the best value in remote support/remote access. I am loving the simplicity/reliability, and my clients are loving it as well. Outstanding product."
Steven Levin
Imagine Networks
From Our Happy Customers
"I have used TeamViewer and LogMeIn for remote support for years. Then Splashtop came along and it’s faster and cheaper. Simple UI, very efficient, and GREAT CUSTOMER SUPPORT!"
Nick Kapinakis
Integrated Intellinet Quality Systems
Advanced Data Protection & Security
Next Level Security. New Level Peace of Mind.
Secure InfrastructureLearn More
Secure cloud and on-prem hosting with 24/7 intrusion detection and SOC 2 & 3 certifications, means your computers, users and data stay protected.
Advanced Security FeaturesLearn More
With features like 2FA, endpoint MFA, session audit logging and E2E encryption, your IT teams have total control over securing remote access.
Standards and ComplianceLearn More
A continuous focus on meeting the highest privacy and security standards (such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC2, and GDPR) provides the confidence of knowing you’re protected and compliant.