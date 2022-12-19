Splashtop OEM and Partner Remote Access Opportunities
Integrate Splashtop remote access and screen mirroring into your solutions
Incorporate proven remote access and wireless screen mirroring technology into your service, software and hardware solutions
Flexible options are available, including SDKs, co-branded and private label solutions with optional full-service custom development and integration consulting.
Technologies and Solutions Include:
- Splashtop remote computer access technology to incorporate into your RMM or MSP solutions
- Mobile device screen remote viewing for iOS and Android or Android remote control for your MDM solution
- Remote access and control IoT devices, kiosks, digital signs, including devices from Zebra, Honeywell, Sonim, and Panasonic
- Wireless screen mirroring technology for smartboards and displays
Top Smartboard manufactures incorporate Splashtop screen mirroring
Learn more
Top smartboard manufacturers, like Sharp Business and Promethean, incorporate Splashtop screen mirroring technology into their solutions.
Splashtop powers remote access in popular RMM solutions
Learn more
Including Datto, Naverisk, Atera, NinjaOne and more.
Ivanti Wavelink uses Splashtop technology
Learn more
Industry leader, Ivanti Wavelink, uses Splashtop technology for smart device remote control.
Top Smartboard manufactures incorporate Splashtop screen mirroring
Learn more
Top smartboard manufacturers, like Sharp Business and Promethean, incorporate Splashtop screen mirroring technology into their solutions.
Splashtop powers remote access in popular RMM solutions
Learn more
Including Datto, Naverisk, Atera, NinjaOne and more.