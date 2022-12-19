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Splashtop OEM and Partner Remote Access Opportunities

Integrate Splashtop remote access and screen mirroring into your solutions

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Incorporate Proven Remote Access and Wireless Screen Mirroring Technology Into Your Service, Software, and Hardware Solutions

Flexible options are available, including SDKs, co-branded and private label solutions with optional full-service custom development and integration consulting.

Technologies and Solutions Include:

  • Splashtop remote computer access technology to incorporate into your RMM or MSP solutions
  • Mobile device screen remote viewing for iOS and Android or Android remote control for your MDM solution
  • Remote access and control IoT devices, kiosks, digital signs, including devices from Zebra, Honeywell, Sonim, and Panasonic
  • Wireless screen mirroring technology for smartboards and displays
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Splashtop and Canopy Partner to Bring Enhanced Remote Management for IoT Devices

To meet growing demand for streamlined IoT device management, partnership joins Splashtop's secure remote access and support with Canopy’s premier remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.

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Splashtop Powers Remote Access in Popular RMM Solutions

Including Datto, Naverisk, Atera, NinjaOne and more. 

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Ivanti Wavelink Uses Splashtop Technology

Industry leader, Ivanti Wavelink, uses Splashtop technology for smart device remote control.

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Top Smartboard Manufacturers Incorporate Splashtop Screen Mirroring

Top smartboard manufacturers, like Sharp Business and Promethean, incorporate Splashtop screen mirroring technology into their solutions.

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Include Splashtop With the Software, Solutions, and Devices/Machines That You Ship

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